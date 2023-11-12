Advertisement

Social media reacts to Tom Aspinall’s KO of Sergei Pavlovich for interim title at UFC 295

Mike
·4 min read

Tom Aspinall took a big step in completing his career potential on Saturday when he picked up the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 co-headliner.

With Jon Jones injured, Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) claimed the interim belt, ending the winning streak of Pavlovich (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) with a 69-second knockout in their co-main event clash at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Now it remains to be seen how the division unfolds upon Jones’ return, but regardless, Aspinall is in a good spot.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Aspinall’s victory over Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie