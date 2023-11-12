Social media reacts to Tom Aspinall’s KO of Sergei Pavlovich for interim title at UFC 295

Tom Aspinall took a big step in completing his career potential on Saturday when he picked up the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 co-headliner.

With Jon Jones injured, Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) claimed the interim belt, ending the winning streak of Pavlovich (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) with a 69-second knockout in their co-main event clash at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Now it remains to be seen how the division unfolds upon Jones’ return, but regardless, Aspinall is in a good spot.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Aspinall’s victory over Pavlovich at UFC 295.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

The BIG BOYS are up! Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall are minutes away from fighting for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Any last-minute picks? 👇#UFC295 | Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/OrB1B1RxXM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

UFC

UFC

UFC

JImi Manuwa

Ffs this guy looks scary lol #UFC295 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

Jed I. Goodman

Teddy Atlas

Pavlovich edge on outside with jab setting table to eat, Aspinall more dimensional. #UFC295 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023

Josh Barnett

I like both Aspinall and Sergei. Great representatives of MMA. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023

Mike Bohn

Holy crap! Tom Aspinall viciously KOs Sergei Pavlovich. He’s your new interim UFC heavyweight champ! #UFC295 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023

Nolan King

Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich in Round 1. He's the interim heavyweight champion. That was an unbelievable highlight reel combination that ended it, with hammerfists from hell on top #UFC295 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 12, 2023

Ariel Helwani

TOMMY ASPINALL FIRST ROUND KO!!! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 12, 2023

ESPN

Tom Aspinall blossoms into the first heavyweight from England to hold UFC gold at The Garden 🏆🇬🇧#UFC295 pic.twitter.com/3egzgwHquT — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2023

Caposa

Two fucking weeks notice. Both of them really, but god damn. Big Serge ate all of that — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2023

Teddy Atlas

As I said waiting for it to explode. Didn’t take long!!! #UFC295 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023

Alan Jouban

Always knew it! Toms different. And he showed a chin early eating that shot. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

John Gooden

He’s only gone and done it. TOM ASPINALL, TOP OF THE WORLD TONIGHT #ufc295 — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 12, 2023

Brendan Schaub

Terrance McKinney

Tom that dude next heavy weight champ with out doubt dudes a freak — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

Ant Evans

Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. By a long way. But he won't beat Tom in 2024 or anytime, ever — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) November 12, 2023

Jimi Manuwa

I called that shit !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

MMA Junkie

What a moment for Tom Aspinall! All the emotions come out after he claims interim gold at #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/FXHuEisHOG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

Adrian Yanez

OH MY GOODNESS!!! TOM ASPINALL!!! #UFC295 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 12, 2023

Danny Segura

Tom Aspinall's immediate emotions after securing the win to become UFC interim heavyweight champion. As raw and real as it gets. Well deserved. #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/gC3aDsdPBe — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 12, 2023

Ian Parker

With all due respect to Stipe… Jones vs Aspinall is the fight #UFC295 — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) November 12, 2023

Teddy Atlas

And notice also that Pavlovich threw his left leaving an opening for Aspinall’s right to land clean! #UFC295 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023

Michael Chiesa

HOLYYYYYY SMOKES!!! Tom Aspinall is the real deal. Congrats to Tom and the country of England. #UFC295 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 12, 2023

Max Holloway

That ko had me shook. Speed and power kills. #ufc295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Stefan Struve

Holy shit, Tommie Aspinall!! 😳 — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) November 12, 2023

UFC

MMA Junkie

Tom Aspinall embraces with Michael Bisping after delivering on his promise to “pull a Bisping” and claim gold on short notice at #UFC295 ❤️ 🎥 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/0K2AcuxRAv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

MMA Junkie

#UFC295 results: Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:09 – to defend interim heavyweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/iSlorTkL02 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

Andrew Feldman

Cue the damn music 🎵 Tommy Aspinall, Tommy Aspinall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/tMnMblcZFD — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie