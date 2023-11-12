Social media reacts to Tom Aspinall’s KO of Sergei Pavlovich for interim title at UFC 295
Tom Aspinall took a big step in completing his career potential on Saturday when he picked up the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich in the UFC 295 co-headliner.
With Jon Jones injured, Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) claimed the interim belt, ending the winning streak of Pavlovich (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) with a 69-second knockout in their co-main event clash at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Now it remains to be seen how the division unfolds upon Jones’ return, but regardless, Aspinall is in a good spot.
Check below for the top reactions to Aspinall's victory over Pavlovich at UFC 295.
MMA Junkie
The BIG BOYS are up!
Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall are minutes away from fighting for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Any last-minute picks? 👇#UFC295 | Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/OrB1B1RxXM
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
UFC
Ready for the moment 👊#UFC295 |@AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/QzERHKCIEK
— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
UFC
Looking to push his first round KO streak to 7️⃣#UFC295 | @SPavlovich13 pic.twitter.com/wbmLJULJ18
— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
UFC
JImi Manuwa
Ffs this guy looks scary lol #UFC295
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023
Jed I. Goodman
Stipe in the house.#UFC295pic.twitter.com/ig0Ivx7gH1
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 12, 2023
Teddy Atlas
Pavlovich edge on outside with jab setting table to eat, Aspinall more dimensional. #UFC295
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023
Josh Barnett
I like both Aspinall and Sergei. Great representatives of MMA.
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023
Mike Bohn
Holy crap! Tom Aspinall viciously KOs Sergei Pavlovich. He’s your new interim UFC heavyweight champ! #UFC295
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023
Nolan King
Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich in Round 1. He's the interim heavyweight champion. That was an unbelievable highlight reel combination that ended it, with hammerfists from hell on top #UFC295
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 12, 2023
Ariel Helwani
TOMMY ASPINALL FIRST ROUND KO!!!
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 12, 2023
ESPN
Tom Aspinall blossoms into the first heavyweight from England to hold UFC gold at The Garden 🏆🇬🇧#UFC295 pic.twitter.com/3egzgwHquT
— ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2023
Caposa
Two fucking weeks notice. Both of them really, but god damn. Big Serge ate all of that
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2023
Teddy Atlas
As I said waiting for it to explode. Didn’t take long!!! #UFC295
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023
Alan Jouban
Always knew it! Toms different. And he showed a chin early eating that shot. #UFC295
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023
John Gooden
He’s only gone and done it. TOM ASPINALL, TOP OF THE WORLD TONIGHT #ufc295
— John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 12, 2023
Brendan Schaub
YESSSSSSS Tom Aspinal!!!!!!!!!! 🏴 #UFC295
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) November 12, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Tom that dude next heavy weight champ with out doubt dudes a freak
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023
Ant Evans
Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time. By a long way. But he won't beat Tom in 2024 or anytime, ever
— Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) November 12, 2023
Jimi Manuwa
I called that shit !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023
MMA Junkie
What a moment for Tom Aspinall! All the emotions come out after he claims interim gold at #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/FXHuEisHOG
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
Adrian Yanez
OH MY GOODNESS!!! TOM ASPINALL!!! #UFC295
— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) November 12, 2023
Danny Segura
Tom Aspinall's immediate emotions after securing the win to become UFC interim heavyweight champion.
As raw and real as it gets. Well deserved. #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/gC3aDsdPBe
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 12, 2023
Ian Parker
With all due respect to Stipe… Jones vs Aspinall is the fight #UFC295
— Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) November 12, 2023
Teddy Atlas
And notice also that Pavlovich threw his left leaving an opening for Aspinall’s right to land clean! #UFC295
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 12, 2023
Michael Chiesa
HOLYYYYYY SMOKES!!! Tom Aspinall is the real deal. Congrats to Tom and the country of England. #UFC295
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 12, 2023
Max Holloway
That ko had me shook. Speed and power kills. #ufc295
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023
Stefan Struve
Holy shit, Tommie Aspinall!! 😳
— Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) November 12, 2023
UFC
La emoción del CAMPEÓN🏆 @AspinallMMA #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/WEknAsyWFW
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 12, 2023
MMA Junkie
Tom Aspinall embraces with Michael Bisping after delivering on his promise to “pull a Bisping” and claim gold on short notice at #UFC295 ❤️
🎥 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/0K2AcuxRAv
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFC295 results: Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:09 – to defend interim heavyweight title
Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/iSlorTkL02
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
Andrew Feldman
Cue the damn music
🎵 Tommy Aspinall, Tommy Aspinall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/tMnMblcZFD
— AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) November 12, 2023