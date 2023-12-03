Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas winning the Big 12 Championship

Tyler Oglesby
·2 min read
The Texas Longhorns emerged victorious as conference champions on Saturday for the first time since 2009. The team’s performance was nothing short of dominant, as they secured a 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was absolutely dialed in. He not only achieved a career-best in passing yards but also surpassed the previous record of passing yards held by Sam Bradford. Steve Sarkisian also had an amazing game as far as playcalling, with Texas surpassing over 660 total yards.

The defense held the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Ollie Gordon, to just 34 yards rushing and 2.6 yards per carry. The Longhorns also had two takeaways and stopped the Cowboys seven times on third down.

The Texas Longhorns now await the College Football Playoff committee’s decision on whether Texas is a top-four team and is deserving of a playoff spot.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire