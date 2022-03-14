Social media reacts to Texas’ seeding in the NCAA tournament

While Texas was projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament for the majority of the season, their recent struggles with dropping five of their last eight games bumped them down to a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday.

The Longhorns are in the East Region, one of the tougher sides of the bracket. Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA are each legitimate contenders for a national championship within the same region.

Before Texas has to face any of those talented programs, they must get past one of the hottest teams in the country in the first round. No. 6 Texas will face No. 11 Virginia Tech in the round of 64.

The Hokies just defeated Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke en route to winning the ACC tournament. Chris Beard’s squad will have to find some consistency and play their best basketball of the season in order to prevent another early exit in the tournament.

While Texas may have gotten a tough draw, they’re happy to not be in Texas A&M or Oklahoma’s place right now with narrowly missing the tournament. Here are the best social media reactions from Selection Sunday.

No. 6 seed Texas will face No. 11 seed Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAAs. pic.twitter.com/674MCMmAUA — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) March 13, 2022

Texas continues to be in trouble. They face ACC Tournament champ in Virginia Tech. Early exit for Longhorns on the horizon. #MarchMadness — Derrick Holland (@dholland23) March 13, 2022

Texas has never played Virginia Tech in college basketball. How are y’all feeling about this first round matchup? 😬 — Sidelines – Texas🤘#48 (@SSN_Longhorns) March 14, 2022

ESPN's GameDay analysts (Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis) all appear to like the #Hokies over Texas based on their brief comments mentioning an agreeance on Virginia Tech when evaluating the 6-11 matchups — Tim Thomas (@TimThomasTLP) March 13, 2022

Virginia Tech as an 11-seed is laughable seeding by the committee.@JayBilas “you could flip the seeding (with Texas) and no one would say anything.”@PhonzESPN “because they’re the better team.” pic.twitter.com/JMgaKlBv7T — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) March 13, 2022

This is hilarious look at this Texas Players reaction to Getting Virginia Tech! 💀💀💀😂pic.twitter.com/soCUmmFEHz — TheSmoothToad (@TheSmoothToad) March 14, 2022

Chris Beard is 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a head coach. Texas is 0-4 in the first round in their last 4 NCAA tournament appearances. Something will give Friday afternoon. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) March 14, 2022

The First Four Out & designated replacement teams: Dayton

SMU

Texas A&M

Oklahoma#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/n9RC0qODOQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2022

The advanced stats on V-Tech show they're mediocre to bad at just about everything except 3 point shooting. Which they are very good at. This game likely comes down to defending the 3 point line. — Rori Harmon stan account (@hookemhornsfor1) March 14, 2022

The committee after Aggies tried to buy a tournament bid pic.twitter.com/xmVt4BHncd — J.K. Salinas (@JKSalinas_11) March 14, 2022

A&M is really having a historically bad year. Not a single one of their major programs is going to finish in the top 25. Football, men's basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, women's basketball, or softball. — Rori Harmon stan account (@hookemhornsfor1) March 14, 2022

