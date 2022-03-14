Social media reacts to Texas’ seeding in the NCAA tournament

Cami Griffin
·3 min read

While Texas was projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament for the majority of the season, their recent struggles with dropping five of their last eight games bumped them down to a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday.

The Longhorns are in the East Region, one of the tougher sides of the bracket. Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA are each legitimate contenders for a national championship within the same region.

Before Texas has to face any of those talented programs, they must get past one of the hottest teams in the country in the first round. No. 6 Texas will face No. 11 Virginia Tech in the round of 64.

The Hokies just defeated Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke en route to winning the ACC tournament. Chris Beard’s squad will have to find some consistency and play their best basketball of the season in order to prevent another early exit in the tournament.

While Texas may have gotten a tough draw, they’re happy to not be in Texas A&M or Oklahoma’s place right now with narrowly missing the tournament. Here are the best social media reactions from Selection Sunday.

