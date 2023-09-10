Social media reacts to Texas’ resounding victory over No. 3 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns made a statement on Saturday against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. They stunned the kings of the SEC in their own backyard, 34-24. In doing so, they defeated college football’s standard-bearer of the last 15 years.

In the performance, the Longhorns secured their first win over a Top 3 team on the road since defeating the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks to win a national title in 1969. And they did so in dominant fashion.

The way in which Texas won was more remarkable. The Longhorns won with very little help from the running game.

Lead backs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter combined for 88 yards on 27 carries, but much of that came later in the game. After a series of short runs, the dam broke and Brooks capitalized.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers shouldered the load to the tune of 349 passing yards and three touchdowns. The performance carried the team to victory.

Here’s a look at how social media took in the win.

The big concern of this week was the Texas OL against Bama’s DL. Quinn Ewers wasn’t sacked one time. — HornSports (@HornSports) September 10, 2023

After Quinn Ewers did something nobody at Texas has done since that Vince Young performance at the Rose Bowl, the two shared a moment together in Tuscaloosa 🔗 – https://t.co/Zy1fUwP6XM@InsideTexas | @On3sports

pic.twitter.com/emI9joVxFV — Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) September 10, 2023

Alabama is now 0-8 all time when failing to hurt Texas’ quarterback. — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) September 10, 2023

Quinn Ewers had 0 turnover-worthy passes against Alabama, per PFF. — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 10, 2023

Longhorns walking into the SEC next year pic.twitter.com/7BBnHx62kN — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) September 10, 2023

I don’t know what it’s like to be a dad…to stare into the eyes of my newborn baby as they take their first breaths… …but I think it feels a lot like beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa… Hell of a game @TexasLonghorns

Hook ‘Em Horns.

🤘🏼 — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) September 10, 2023

We can’t wait to be back with y’all on Saturday in DKR-TMS 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/cBVp7saK0r — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 10, 2023

Vince Young: “Enjoy the moment tonight, and then get your ass back to work.” pic.twitter.com/FbmXJrD7Tr — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 10, 2023

I tell you hwhat, the 12 hour drive home is a WHOLE lot more pleasant coming off a win. 😎#HookEm pic.twitter.com/GTLQCNgfVh — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) September 10, 2023

That get back a mf ain’t it 😤 #HookEm — Keilan Robinson (@__keilan) September 10, 2023

“SEC AIN’T READY FOR US!” Texas is feeling it after defeating No. 3 Alabama 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qRU8s1ewDb — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023

Top 5 win on the road? 🗣️SING TEXAS FIGHT pic.twitter.com/IMpi5NOcYh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 10, 2023

Texas is the only FBS program in Texas to be undefeated after Week 2. There are 13 FBS program in Texas. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) September 10, 2023

You think Keilan Robinson wanted this one against his old team? pic.twitter.com/vdyg7gcOWO — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 10, 2023

HOOK ’EM, @TexasFootball! Be safe celebrating tonight, Longhorns, and enjoy the win!🤘 pic.twitter.com/IHhfm0gMcx — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) September 10, 2023

Every throw from Quinn Ewers vs Alabama STATS

24 for 38 (63%)

349 yards / 9.2 per attempt

3 TD / 0 INT

89.4 Total QBR (out of 100/ESPN) pic.twitter.com/32MnJ8kkAd — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 10, 2023

