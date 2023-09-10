Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas’ resounding victory over No. 3 Alabama

Joey Hickey
·3 min read

The Texas Longhorns made a statement on Saturday against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. They stunned the kings of the SEC in their own backyard, 34-24. In doing so, they defeated college football’s standard-bearer of the last 15 years.

In the performance, the Longhorns secured their first win over a Top 3 team on the road since defeating the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks to win a national title in 1969. And they did so in dominant fashion.

The way in which Texas won was more remarkable. The Longhorns won with very little help from the running game.

Lead backs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter combined for 88 yards on 27 carries, but much of that came later in the game. After a series of short runs, the dam broke and Brooks capitalized.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers shouldered the load to the tune of 349 passing yards and three touchdowns. The performance carried the team to victory.

Here’s a look at how social media took in the win.

 

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire