Social media reacts to Texas, Oklahoma wanting to join the SEC

The college football world was blindsided by the report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that stated Texas and Oklahoma are interested in joining the SEC.

The two breadwinners of the Big 12 are reportedly seeking an opportunity to leave the conference, which would result in a 16-team super conference in the SEC, assuming no teams get bounced.

A move like this would shake up the landscape of college football, and likely rock the world of Texas A&M, which is a proud SEC member. Unfortunately for the Aggies, a decision of this nature will not be in their hands.

While many will feel indifferent on the news initially, it could provide some upside for fans. It would revive the Longhorns-Aggies rivalry while keeping the Red River Rivalry intact.

According to the report, an announcement is expected to be made sometime in the next couple of weeks. The two schools have been in the Big 12 since it started in 1996, but money talks a lot more than tradition, and that SEC revenue is a hard conversation to ignore.

Let’s take a look at how social media is taking the news.

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork on news that Texas and OU could be coming to the SEC: “We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 21, 2021

Greg Sankey: “no comment on that speculation” on Texas and okla to the SEC — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 21, 2021

Talking to sources right now about Texas and OU possibly headed to the SEC.



There's definite fire, not smoke. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) July 21, 2021

Oklahoma and Texas have been kicking the tires about leaving the Big 12 for several months, a high-level college athletics source tells @247Sports.



SEC commissioner Greg Sankey responds.



Quick story: https://t.co/CTQH4yKjBA — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 21, 2021

Made a few calls. Column coming. General feel is that Texas was going to essentially explore free agency after this TV deal. Independent? ACC? SEC? They were going to be active. "There’s too much chatter and conversation behind the scenes for there to not be some truth here." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 21, 2021