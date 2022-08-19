Social media reacts to Texas naming Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by announcing Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Many felt Ewers was the favorite to win the job over Hudson Card from the get-go, but recent reports and comments from Sarkisian himself hinted towards Card potentially taking the first snap against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3. The primary reason was that Ewers wasn’t quite ready and/or had the full grasp of Sarkisian’s offense.

However, Sarkisian quickly shut down those rumors by surprisingly announcing his decision before Texas’ second scrimmage of fall camp.

Ewers lacks the experience and is expected to have some growing pains along the way. Regardless, it’s hard to ignore his unique talent and ability to stretch the field in Sarkisian’s offense.

College football fans instantly reacted to the news. Some were caught by surprise, others were impressed with Sarkisian’s timing, and many are ecstatic to see Ewers lead the Longhorns this upcoming season.

Here’s a look at a few of the best Twitter reactions to Ewers being named the starter.

Quinn Ewers, Texas Football’s starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/7xUfODL8Y0 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) August 19, 2022

Quinn Ewers will have some moments of brillance and some moments that make you shake your head. Part of the process. Stay with him, let him grow. He will be special in the end. 🤘🏿 — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) August 19, 2022

Quinn went 7-7 in the red zone drill yesterday & Card threw 2 picks 🤫🤫 But remember “Boosters” are the ones who told Steve what to do — BrysonBuddhaBelly🖐🏻 (@BJFK94) August 19, 2022

Texas announces their QB1. Quinn Ewers. pic.twitter.com/hgQa5bvPk3 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 19, 2022

LMAOOO SARK PLAYED YALL LIKE A FOOL — BrysonBuddhaBelly🖐🏻 (@BJFK94) August 19, 2022

Quinn Ewers is the 6th most trending topic on Twitter in the United States currently. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 19, 2022

Texas fans we’re allowed to be happy about today’s wonderful news of Quinn Ewers being named QB1. The haters out here deep with booster interference & NIL nonsense. Don’t let ‘em steal your joy. This my energy today! 🔥🔥🔥🤘🏾🤘🏾pic.twitter.com/Jc07udDLvm — Fanatic Perspective (@Fan_Prspective) August 19, 2022

How this came down today was odd. Texas brought three players to interviews. Then, just out of the blue, Texas SID John Bianco said he had a message from Sark. Quinn Ewers is the starter. You could’ve hear a pin drop. Wow. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 19, 2022

Quinn Ewers has not thrown a pass in a competitive game since January 16, 2021. There will be growing pains, but the talent is undeniable. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) August 19, 2022

If there’s one thing The University of Texas can do, that’s win the media. Whether good or bad, Texas always seems to maximize publicity. Naming a starting QB on a program that went 5-7 the previous year wouldn’t garner this much attention from about 99% of programs elsewhere. — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) August 19, 2022

MULLET MAGIC‼️‼️‼️

QUINN EWERS is QB1 🥵🤠🤘🫡 pic.twitter.com/5myaBG5zfU — Jordan Mitchell (@thejordankenzie) August 19, 2022

