Social media reacts to Texas naming Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cami Griffin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Quinn Ewers
    American football player

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by announcing Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Many felt Ewers was the favorite to win the job over Hudson Card from the get-go, but recent reports and comments from Sarkisian himself hinted towards Card potentially taking the first snap against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3. The primary reason was that Ewers wasn’t quite ready and/or had the full grasp of Sarkisian’s offense.

However, Sarkisian quickly shut down those rumors by surprisingly announcing his decision before Texas’ second scrimmage of fall camp.

Ewers lacks the experience and is expected to have some growing pains along the way. Regardless, it’s hard to ignore his unique talent and ability to stretch the field in Sarkisian’s offense.

College football fans instantly reacted to the news. Some were caught by surprise, others were impressed with Sarkisian’s timing, and many are ecstatic to see Ewers lead the Longhorns this upcoming season.

Here’s a look at a few of the best Twitter reactions to Ewers being named the starter.

h

h

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories