Social media reacts to Texas making the College Football Playoff

They did it. The Texas Longhorns managed to put themselves in a position to win another National Championship by securing one of the final four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Texas’ biggest win of the year got even more significant on Saturday when the No. 1 ranked Georiga Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC Championship game by the Alabama Crimson Tide. Many were speculating that due to Alabama winning, they would jump Texas in the rankings. Thankfully, the College Football Playoff committee used logic.

Texas’ 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa was perhaps the most impressive victory of the entire college football season, and Alabama’s triumph on Saturday further validated it. Texas winning by double digits on the road in the most challenging atmosphere in college football is undoubtedly the best win in the country.

The Longhorns now have a chance to win their fifth National Championship, but first must play Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Here is how social media reacted to College Football Playoff rankings.

THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ARE SET 🏆 (1) Michigan

(2) Washington

(3) Texas

(4) Alabama Who's winning it all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQaESN4YvC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

Spinzone for FSU fans, you most likely would’ve gotten smushed and now you can say you got screwed for the rest of your life. That’s kind of nice to be honest — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 3, 2023

Booger: “This is a complete travesty to the sport. Because we go out there on the field and we play the game. Regardless of whether we win with offense or defense, the name of the game is to win. That’s the reason why this has never been done before (13-0 P5 champ out). I… — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 3, 2023

TEXAS IS IN. LOUD NOISES. pic.twitter.com/S7kye3WXiX — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 3, 2023

Texas reacts to getting in the College Football Playoff as the three-seed! pic.twitter.com/7SLmLIldS2 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 3, 2023

Coming in at the No. 3 spot are the Texas Longhorns 🤘 @TexasFootball | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/RaKhw1uJ4U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

LETS GO TEXAS IS IN — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) December 3, 2023

Yeaaaa… they messed up letting us in💯 let’s ride 🤘🏾 https://t.co/MoUJXojZP1 — J B L U E 💙 (@Jaydonblue23) December 3, 2023

Never seen a prettier graphic pic.twitter.com/MhubapIveE — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire