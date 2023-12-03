Social media reacts to Texas making the College Football Playoff

Advertisement
They did it. The Texas Longhorns managed to put themselves in a position to win another National Championship by securing one of the final four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Texas’ biggest win of the year got even more significant on Saturday when the No. 1 ranked Georiga Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC Championship game by the Alabama Crimson Tide. Many were speculating that due to Alabama winning, they would jump Texas in the rankings. Thankfully, the College Football Playoff committee used logic.

Texas’ 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa was perhaps the most impressive victory of the entire college football season, and Alabama’s triumph on Saturday further validated it. Texas winning by double digits on the road in the most challenging atmosphere in college football is undoubtedly the best win in the country.

The Longhorns now have a chance to win their fifth National Championship, but first must play Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Here is how social media reacted to College Football Playoff rankings.

