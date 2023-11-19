Social Media Reacts to Texas A&M’s 38-10 win over ACU

In the first game post the firing of Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies started off a little shaky on offense but found their footing en route to a 38-10 victory on Senior Day in Aggieland.

Jaylen Henderson got his second start and was running for his life most of the game due to the amount of pressure brought by the ACU Wildcats. However, when he got a little time to survey the field, he made them pay. His favorite receiver was Moose Muhammad, to the tune of four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The defense did not have that many splash plays but was consistent all day long, only allowing 242 yards of total offense and racking up six tackles for loss. Safeties Jarred Kerr and Bryce Anderson were all over the field and combined for ten tackles.

Interim Coach Elijah Robinson looked comfortable after Fisher’s dismissal, and no matter what happens over the next few weeks, he will always be remembered here in Aggieland.

Here are the best social media reactions from Texas A&M’s 38-10 win over ACU Saturday.

Here

The Legendary Jackie Sherrill and the 12th Man kickoff team

Welcome back to Kyle Field to Coach Jackie Sherrill and the 12th Man Kickoff Team!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mndoEsPkdg — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 18, 2023

Last one at Kyle Field until next season

Last one in Kyle 👍 pic.twitter.com/Hvb7xt2i6J — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) November 18, 2023

The Offensive line started off a little shaky

Abilene Christian has 3 sacks in the first 10 minutes. That's totally unacceptable. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 18, 2023

Moose had himself a game

Big play Moose get loose in the secondary

Texas A&M has some of the best traditions in college football

I love this school pic.twitter.com/S1lO97mGli — Sidelines – Texas A&M (@SSN_TAMU) November 18, 2023

The 12th Man walk-on kickoff team - DOGS

It's only fitting that the 12th man get the last tackle in the game

SAME MATTHEWS GETS THE FINAL TACKLE IN HIS LAST GAME AT KYLE FIELD. PERFECT ENDING — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) November 18, 2023

True freshman Rueben Owens rushes for his 1st 100 yard game

Congratulations son @ii_rueben 1st 100 yard game of your career great job OLine more to come 🖤🦄✌🏾 — Rueben Owens Sr. (@RuebenOwens3) November 18, 2023

Coach E Rob is loved by this team and Fadil Diggs is lets us know

Man this bring me so much joy @CoachE_TAMU you always been a real one ❤️ https://t.co/Ag4Y4p8RMr — Big Frank 🧟‍♂️ (@fadil_diggs) November 18, 2023

One last time for Sub-Zero

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith walks off Kyle Field for the final time as an Aggie. He’ll be remembered by the #GigEm faithful pic.twitter.com/fPjbmgcum6 — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) November 18, 2023

This one is for you Coach Price

That first head coaching win glow. Congrats to coach Robinson

That postgame family pic 📸 after your first head coaching win 🥹 congrats @CoachE_TAMU! #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/h96StJtYSf — Ben Peck – KAGS 🦚👍 (@TheBenPeck) November 18, 2023

Game ball goes to coach

Another year at Kyle Field in the books

Next Texas A&M game at Kyle Field: Aug. 31, 2024 vs. Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/jFPHhJM32k — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire