Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama in Week 6

Pete Hernandez
·3 min read

Texas A&M’s (4-2, 2-1 SEC) hard-fought showdown with No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) did not disappoint, as another tightly-contested affair was on full display. Unfortunately, the Aggies were at the expense of this contest for the second consecutive season.

In spite of holding a 17-10 lead at halftime, A&M’s offense sputtered, and eventually, ground to a halt through the final two quarters. The Crimson Tide outscored the Aggies 16-3 in the second half, as Jalen Milroe’s connection with senior wideout Jermaine Burton exposed the holes in Texas A&M’s secondary.

A&M’s offensive line struggled against Alabama’s physical defensive front. Meanwhile, Max Johnson was constantly under duress, and it showed as he failed to get the ball out quickly as a counter to the pass rush. That being said, Jimbo Fisher was no exception to the criticism, as his questionable game management bubbled up once again.

Those were just a few of the notable takeaways from the loss, and of course, social media was tuned in as well. They were a bit more vehement in their response, which was only heightened by that odd defensive play made by the umpire. Who knew the refs were Nick Sabana’s newest recruits on defense?

Here are the notable social media reactions to Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday. As for a silver lining, at least the Rangers and Astros got the win, right?

Fadil Diggs in the backfield? We've seen this before

Another brother-to-brother touchdown for the Aggies!

Your RB1, Le'Veon Moss, powers through the trenches for six

Who knew the Crimson Tide changed their jerseys to zebra print?!

The ref at least had Alabama moneyline

Saban's so good, he's recruiting the refs now

Arguably the best Star Wars film, right?

And the "Buyout Jimbo" talk bubbles up once again

The ol' "copy and pase" narrative strikes again

You can't have your cake and eat it too?

Never underestimate the heart of a competitor

