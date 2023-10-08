Social media reacts to Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama in Week 6

Texas A&M’s (4-2, 2-1 SEC) hard-fought showdown with No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) did not disappoint, as another tightly-contested affair was on full display. Unfortunately, the Aggies were at the expense of this contest for the second consecutive season.

In spite of holding a 17-10 lead at halftime, A&M’s offense sputtered, and eventually, ground to a halt through the final two quarters. The Crimson Tide outscored the Aggies 16-3 in the second half, as Jalen Milroe’s connection with senior wideout Jermaine Burton exposed the holes in Texas A&M’s secondary.

A&M’s offensive line struggled against Alabama’s physical defensive front. Meanwhile, Max Johnson was constantly under duress, and it showed as he failed to get the ball out quickly as a counter to the pass rush. That being said, Jimbo Fisher was no exception to the criticism, as his questionable game management bubbled up once again.

Those were just a few of the notable takeaways from the loss, and of course, social media was tuned in as well. They were a bit more vehement in their response, which was only heightened by that odd defensive play made by the umpire. Who knew the refs were Nick Sabana’s newest recruits on defense?

Here are the notable social media reactions to Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday. As for a silver lining, at least the Rangers and Astros got the win, right?

Fadil Diggs in the backfield? We've seen this before

🔟 bringing the pressure again 😤 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/0TOfofXmhd — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

Another brother-to-brother touchdown for the Aggies!

Brotherly love. Max → Jake. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/stM3tYBkfP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

Your RB1, Le'Veon Moss, powers through the trenches for six

Win the battle in the trenches. @turnUplevee powers his way into the endzone for his third TD of the year. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/rkznuKJy5o — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

Who knew the Crimson Tide changed their jerseys to zebra print?!

The ref at least had Alabama moneyline

Ump had Alabama -2. https://t.co/UPIvE2MRaG — Anthony Andro (@aandro) October 7, 2023

Saban's so good, he's recruiting the refs now

Arguably the best Star Wars film, right?

And the "Buyout Jimbo" talk bubbles up once again

If you ever consider making a tweet about who Texas A&M should hire if they move on from Jimbo.. It better be for one of these two. If not, delete it. pic.twitter.com/98bOR7rn0c — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) October 8, 2023

The ol' "copy and pase" narrative strikes again

I can’t think of any other school that does less with more than Texas A&M. Recruiting, facilities, money, and at the end of the day they’re still just a mid College Football team. It’s sad. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 7, 2023

You can't have your cake and eat it too?

Rangers and Astros win. What did it cost? Everything. To every football fan in Texas. — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) October 7, 2023

Never underestimate the heart of a competitor

Walter Nolen leaves the field in tears. With six sacks you know this defense wanted this one badly. Alabama escapes 26-20. #Aggies pic.twitter.com/jVlMi1SR5S — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) October 7, 2023

