Social Media reacts to Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko as the 30th head football coach

The search is finally over, as Texas A&M will officially hire Mike Elko as the program’s new head coach, and the former Aggie defensive coordinator and recent Duke head coach will return to College Station for the first time in four seasons.

This decision did not come smoothly, as current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was reportedly the first candidate to secure the position before a wave of fan outrage essentially nixed the deal, leading to Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork to make the proper decision to bring in the choice that simply made the most sense.

While the fan base widely bemoaned the potential hiring of Mark Stoops, the reaction to Elko has been the polar opposite, as everyone was reminded that when serving as former Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher’s defense coordinator, Texas A&M was 34-12, and just 12-12 after Elko departed for Duke.

With the new era of Aggie football set to begin, a press conference to announce Mike Elko’s hiring is set for Monday afternoon. Here are the best social media reactions to Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko as the program’s 30th head football coach.

RIval's Mark Passwaters provides an interesting stat

I didn't realize this, but Mike Elko's 5-win improvement in his first season at Duke was the second biggest year-over-year turnaround in ACC history. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 26, 2023

The decision was made late last night after the Mark Stoops debacle

After a wild 24 hours, Texas A&M set to hire Mike Elko as next head coach. Decision on A&M's side was made late last night, with conversations with Elko taking place throughout Sunday. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 26, 2023

Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson is expected to stay on Elko's staff

It’s expected that Elijah Robinson will stay at Texas A&M under Elko. Expected role is DC, and will receive a raise. More to come. pic.twitter.com/950FFRMs5Q — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) November 26, 2023

Current and former A&M players are apparently pumped over Elko's arrival

Current & former Texas A&M players react to the news that Mike Elko will be the next Head Coach in College Station 👍🏻#GigEm pic.twitter.com/LfAc53XaYx — Tim England (@tengland_150) November 26, 2023

Elko bring an elite defensive prowess, and progressive mindset to the ever-changing college football landscape

Mike Elko had an elite defense at Texas A&M, exceeded expectations at Duke and helped recruit a lot of the players on this Aggie defense. I would expect him to do a nice job of retaining a lot of the top talent on this roster and have them playing at a high level immediately. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 26, 2023

Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray is a fan!

Solid move by the Aggies https://t.co/b7iygiljoq — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) November 26, 2023

Big Cat had something nice to say about the Aggies

Mike Elko is a good hire for Texas A&M. #SaySomethingNiceAboutTheAggies — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2023

Kaycee Smith has given her approval

.@KayceSmith LOVES Mike Elko as Texas A&M’s next head coach pic.twitter.com/sOwzRRCpRG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 26, 2023

Elko was truly the missing piece all along

Texas A&M was 34-14 with then-DC Mike Elko onboard for four seasons and 12-12 the last two years without him: https://t.co/oEuZv3z9HW — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 26, 2023

I mean, I totally get it

I love Mike Elko. That is all. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 26, 2023

He's a young man!

With the hiring today, 46 year-old Mike Elko becomes the youngest Texas A&M head coach since a 45 year-old defensive coordinator named R.C. Slocum (@rcslocum) took over in 1989. — pey (@peydayreed) November 26, 2023

Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs is a fan!

Yessir I like what I’m hearing 😎 — Big Frank 🧟‍♂️ (@fadil_diggs) November 26, 2023

Jimmy Sexton deserves a 30 for 30

Jimbo Fisher's agent? Jimmy Sexton. Mike Elko's agent? Jimmy Sexton. — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 26, 2023

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic approves

This is a good, solid hire. This is what I believe Texas A&M needs. https://t.co/xuoisDMXA7 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 26, 2023

Elko's Texas connections will surely come in handy

Mike Elko was extremely respected as a coach and recruiter during his time at Texas A&M as the defensive coordinator. He’ll be very familiar with a huge number of kids on the current roster. He’s also walked into schools and homes across the state. He knows the landscape. — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire