Social Media reacts to Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko as the 30th head football coach
The search is finally over, as Texas A&M will officially hire Mike Elko as the program’s new head coach, and the former Aggie defensive coordinator and recent Duke head coach will return to College Station for the first time in four seasons.
This decision did not come smoothly, as current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was reportedly the first candidate to secure the position before a wave of fan outrage essentially nixed the deal, leading to Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork to make the proper decision to bring in the choice that simply made the most sense.
While the fan base widely bemoaned the potential hiring of Mark Stoops, the reaction to Elko has been the polar opposite, as everyone was reminded that when serving as former Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher’s defense coordinator, Texas A&M was 34-12, and just 12-12 after Elko departed for Duke.
With the new era of Aggie football set to begin, a press conference to announce Mike Elko’s hiring is set for Monday afternoon. Here are the best social media reactions to Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko as the program’s 30th head football coach.
RIval's Mark Passwaters provides an interesting stat
I didn't realize this, but Mike Elko's 5-win improvement in his first season at Duke was the second biggest year-over-year turnaround in ACC history.
— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 26, 2023
The decision was made late last night after the Mark Stoops debacle
After a wild 24 hours, Texas A&M set to hire Mike Elko as next head coach. Decision on A&M's side was made late last night, with conversations with Elko taking place throughout Sunday.
— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 26, 2023
Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson is expected to stay on Elko's staff
It’s expected that Elijah Robinson will stay at Texas A&M under Elko. Expected role is DC, and will receive a raise.
More to come. pic.twitter.com/950FFRMs5Q
— Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) November 26, 2023
Current and former A&M players are apparently pumped over Elko's arrival
Current & former Texas A&M players react to the news that Mike Elko will be the next Head Coach in College Station 👍🏻#GigEm pic.twitter.com/LfAc53XaYx
— Tim England (@tengland_150) November 26, 2023
Elko bring an elite defensive prowess, and progressive mindset to the ever-changing college football landscape
Mike Elko had an elite defense at Texas A&M, exceeded expectations at Duke and helped recruit a lot of the players on this Aggie defense.
I would expect him to do a nice job of retaining a lot of the top talent on this roster and have them playing at a high level immediately.
— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 26, 2023
Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray is a fan!
Solid move by the Aggies https://t.co/b7iygiljoq
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) November 26, 2023
Big Cat had something nice to say about the Aggies
Mike Elko is a good hire for Texas A&M. #SaySomethingNiceAboutTheAggies
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2023
Kaycee Smith has given her approval
.@KayceSmith LOVES Mike Elko as Texas A&M’s next head coach pic.twitter.com/sOwzRRCpRG
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 26, 2023
Elko was truly the missing piece all along
Texas A&M was 34-14 with then-DC Mike Elko onboard for four seasons and 12-12 the last two years without him: https://t.co/oEuZv3z9HW
— Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 26, 2023
I mean, I totally get it
I love Mike Elko.
That is all.
— Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 26, 2023
He's a young man!
With the hiring today, 46 year-old Mike Elko becomes the youngest Texas A&M head coach since a 45 year-old defensive coordinator named R.C. Slocum (@rcslocum) took over in 1989.
— pey (@peydayreed) November 26, 2023
Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs is a fan!
Yessir I like what I’m hearing 😎
— Big Frank 🧟♂️ (@fadil_diggs) November 26, 2023
Jimmy Sexton deserves a 30 for 30
Jimbo Fisher's agent? Jimmy Sexton.
Mike Elko's agent? Jimmy Sexton.
— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 26, 2023
Ari Wasserman of The Athletic approves
This is a good, solid hire. This is what I believe Texas A&M needs. https://t.co/xuoisDMXA7
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 26, 2023
Elko's Texas connections will surely come in handy
Mike Elko was extremely respected as a coach and recruiter during his time at Texas A&M as the defensive coordinator. He’ll be very familiar with a huge number of kids on the current roster.
He’s also walked into schools and homes across the state. He knows the landscape.
— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) November 26, 2023