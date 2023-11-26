Social Media Reacts to Texas A&M’s season finale loss to LSU

Texas A&M was able to hang with the high-powered LSU offense led by Jayden Daniels, through about two and a half quarters before the Tigers started to pull away.

Jaylen Henderson finished the day going 25/35 for 294 and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, All-SEC linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had eight tackles and one sack in the loss on Saturday.

Aggie QB Jaylen Henderson on the loss

“In the first half, we were clicking on all cylinders. I was precise with the reads and things. They changed some things up in the second half… Hats off to them.”

For the second year in a row, the Aggies will lose five games and finish .500 or worse in the SEC. However, there is change coming with the college football world expecting coaching news in Aggieland over the coming few weeks.

Here are some of the social media reactions during Texas A&M’s 42-30 loss in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The Aggies were extremely efficient with their time management in the 1st half

Texas A&M went for it on fourth down three times and didn’t burn a single time it for no apparent reason in the first half. A new era indeed. — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 25, 2023

Jaylen Henderson wasn't rattled early

Jaylen Henderson was 8-of-8 for 105 yards and one TD on 3rd down passing in the first half, including six completions that moved the chains. #GigEm — Texas A&M Athletics Communications (@12thmanPR) November 25, 2023

The wheel did indeed fall off

Welp. Wheels kinda came off after the missed field goal. pic.twitter.com/80YMbrvJUI — Doug Keegan (@doug_keegan) November 25, 2023

The Aggie fought hard under the circumstances

Hell of an effort in Baton Rouge from the Aggies and Jaylen Henderson, but A&M defense couldn't hold up for four quarters against the eventual Heisman winner and some special LSU wideouts. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 25, 2023

The next coach will have a solid base to work with once they arrive in Aggieland

What a gritty and inspiring performance from this squad. Overcame all the obstacles and still were fighting on the road vs a top-15 LSU team. There’s a lot to work with for the next head man at Texas A&M. — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) November 25, 2023

A season with high hopes ended on a low note

Self-inflicted wounds, bad special teams and the inability to cover when it matters leads to an A&M loss. All 5 losses went the same way, and it’s a damning indictment. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 25, 2023

With a new coach coming in some still fell Elijah Robinson should still be in the conversation

A reminder that Elijah Robinson has been a rising star in the CFB coaching world for a few years now. There’s a reason A&M had to give him an Assistant Head Coach title two years ago in order to keep him around. Giving him a shot at the head job would not be a completely… — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 25, 2023

Other's know the recent history of the Aggies against Top 25 teams

A&M went 0-3 vs Top 25 teams when leading at the half — Chance Bitters (@chance_bitters) November 25, 2023

The next head coach chatter is starting to heat up again

Just a Thought, why would Texas A&M hire Ryan Day as Head Coach when he just lost to his rival 3 years in a row. Mike Elko, Jedd Fisch, or Mark Stoops wouldn't be bad hires but they ain't sexy hires either. Jedd Fisch is the safe bet for A&M. #CollegeFootball#SEC — Jeremy (@SouthernFB1993) November 25, 2023

I think most fans are ready to see what the future holds

Lots of fight in this team (credit to ERob for rallying them) but this program is plagued by the problems Jimbo created. Need a refresh for next season — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) November 25, 2023

