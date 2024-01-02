Social Media reacts to the Texas Longhorns loss in the Sugar Bowl

In what many are calling the best College Football Playoff semifinal ever, the Texas Longhorns walked away empty handed.

After it looked like they weren’t going to get another significant chance to try and win their semifinal matchup with Washington, the Longhorns were able to get the ball to the Huskies 15-yard line with a shot to win the game.

Four plays later, the Longhorns’ season ended in defeat. Steve Sarkisian inexplicably threw a swing pass to Jaydon Blue on first down, which gained zero yards but took time off the clock. On second down, Ewers threw the ball out of the end zone with Adonai Mitchell well covered. On third down, the Texas quarterback felt the pressure on the blitz and just had to get rid of the ball. As he did, the clock nearly struck zero.

The officiating crew rightfully put one second back on the clock. On the final play, Ewers threw a jump ball to Mitchell in the end zone, which was knocked away by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson to seal the win for the Huskies.

Washington moves on to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff national championship and Oklahoma fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Here’s how social media reacted.

Sooners and Huskies have something in common

Oklahoma Washington

Beating Texas — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) January 2, 2024

Lost their biggest weapon

Texas Fans can no longer use "0-fer" in the playoff argument against Oklahoma. Longhorns took two losses tonight. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 2, 2024

So Good

The hope being pulled away is a class A narcotic I'm gonna need rehab — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) January 2, 2024

Texas gonna Texas

TEXAS HAD 4 CHANCES AND NONE WERE CATCHABLE IN THE END ZONE TEXAS IS TRULY BACK LMAO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024

Ethan Downs providing the Energy

Good Works

Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs — one of several athletes honored the half as part of the All State Good Works Team — flashed the Horns down and the Texas fans noticed. A torrent of OU Sucks chants rained down as he ran off the field, loving every second. College football. Gotta love it — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) January 2, 2024

Providing that Negative Energy

Ethan Downs created just enough negative Horns energy, leading to the Texas loss. pic.twitter.com/R6w5nsvGN1 — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 2, 2024

What a waste, right Texas?

Just remember. As our Longhorn fans reminded us from 2015-2019, if you win the Big 12 but lose in the playoffs, the season is a bust! — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 2, 2024

Disappointing Season for the Horns

I remember being told by Texas fans that making the playoff is just "participation" and that "they don't care about conference championships" So don't allow them to bask in anything. Make sure they hold their L. Good effort from them though. Genuinely. — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) January 2, 2024

Zero Fun Sir

Texas couldn't take advantage

Washington did everything they could to collapse. Didn’t run clock. Injury stopped clock. Kick catch interference. But Texas refused to let them. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 2, 2024

Penix and Gabriel were a combined 175/182 for 945 yards and 12 tds against the horns — Slander University (@TheSlanderU) January 2, 2024

Both Texas Losses had Something in Common

.@ethandowns40 was on the field for both Texas losses. #BOOMER — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) January 2, 2024

Great day in College Football

This is the best playoff we’ve ever had, I think. You could’ve convinced all four teams could’ve won it. And you could also convince two teams that were left out could’ve won it. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 2, 2024

Horns Down Forever

Womp, Womp

Sark just called 4 disgusting plays with the season on the line. — Texas is Back!!!! (@Less_HumbleTeej) January 2, 2024

Time is a flat circle

First-ever CFP title game was a Big Ten/Pac-12 battle. Now the last CFP title game (of the four-team era) will be a Big Ten/Pac-12 battle. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) January 2, 2024

Ended well for Sooner Nation

Great game Texas, Great Game Huskies. Came down to the last second. Glad Washington won for personal affiliation reasons. Couldn’t have asked for a better game though. Best CFP yet tbh. — Mark (@markaduck) January 2, 2024

Money can't buy championships

Two programs have spent approximately the net worth of God to win the same number of playoff games pic.twitter.com/4C8joXAihp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024

Heads Up Football

The Washington DB knowing not to go for contact and to only play the ball on the final play. That’s art. Will be shown in practice facilities everywhere. — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) January 2, 2024

Amen

To the football gods, we thank you — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 2, 2024

Feels like a trend

Sports bettors are now 15-2 since 2017 when betting the moneyline against teams Ted Cruz shows up to support in person. They would have profited $2,344 if they placed a $100 bet on each game. pic.twitter.com/WBH5vq36VW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2024

All of Us

Never Were

Texas. Is. Not. Back. (I'm sorry) — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 2, 2024

Is Sark Jimbo?

Is Texas the new Nebraska? People are wondering.

Congratulations to Texas for not being quite as good as TCU last year. I look forward to your impending 5-7 season. — Bethany (@whatthatbethdo) January 2, 2024

Confusing Call to say the least

Kinda want to hear more about the swing pass on 1st down. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 2, 2024

That's what they said...

Remember, Texas fans: Oklahoma and Texas had equally successful seasons this year because neither team won natties, conference titles don’t matter, and because making the playoff doesn’t matter if you don’t win That might sound stupid, but I’m just enforcing the rules y’all made pic.twitter.com/vyRjdPFwWG — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire