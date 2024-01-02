Advertisement

Social Media reacts to the Texas Longhorns loss in the Sugar Bowl

John Williams
·5 min read
1

In what many are calling the best College Football Playoff semifinal ever, the Texas Longhorns walked away empty handed.

After it looked like they weren’t going to get another significant chance to try and win their semifinal matchup with Washington, the Longhorns were able to get the ball to the Huskies 15-yard line with a shot to win the game.

Four plays later, the Longhorns’ season ended in defeat. Steve Sarkisian inexplicably threw a swing pass to Jaydon Blue on first down, which gained zero yards but took time off the clock. On second down, Ewers threw the ball out of the end zone with Adonai Mitchell well covered. On third down, the Texas quarterback felt the pressure on the blitz and just had to get rid of the ball. As he did, the clock nearly struck zero.

The officiating crew rightfully put one second back on the clock. On the final play, Ewers threw a jump ball to Mitchell in the end zone, which was knocked away by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson to seal the win for the Huskies.

Washington moves on to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff national championship and Oklahoma fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Here’s how social media reacted.

Sooners and Huskies have something in common

Lost their biggest weapon

So Good

Texas gonna Texas

Ethan Downs providing the Energy

Good Works

Providing that Negative Energy

What a waste, right Texas?

Disappointing Season for the Horns

Zero Fun Sir

Texas couldn't take advantage

Michael Penix did Dillon Gabriel things

Both Texas Losses had Something in Common

Great day in College Football

Horns Down Forever

Womp, Womp

Time is a flat circle

Ended well for Sooner Nation

Money can't buy championships

Heads Up Football

Amen

Feels like a trend

All of Us

Never Were

Is Sark Jimbo?

Is Texas the new Nebraska? People are wondering.

Confusing Call to say the least

That's what they said...

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire