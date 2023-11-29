Social media reacts to Texas’ latest ranking in College Football Playoff poll

Many college football fans are criticizing the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday evening.

The committee is supposed to take into account head-to-head matchups, common opponents, conference championships, and strength of schedule.

If that’s the case, there’s absolutely no reason that Texas should be ranked lower than Oregon. You could argue the same case for the Longhorns over Ohio State as well. Texas remains at No. 7 this week as the committee chose to put one-loss teams Oregon and Ohio State ahead of them.

There’s still a path for Texas to reach the College Football Playoff, but they’ll need to put on a dominant performance against No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game and hope for chaos elsewhere. The most likely scenario for the Longhorns to sneak in is for Louisville to defeat Florida State, but that’s not a given.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the latest College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday.

Texas vs Oregon. Texas has: -More ranked wins

-A better strength of schedule by a huge margin

-Bigger margin of victory against a common opponent There is not one valid reason for Oregon to be ranked two spots ahead of Texas. Zero. None. — HornSports (@HornSports) November 29, 2023

At least the committee is consistent that head-to-head matters, though they don't weight enough for Texas having the best win this entire season. Too bad they don't remember common opponents and playing for the conference championship are supposed to matter. — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) November 29, 2023

Win and in. If Texas wins and they are not in, I’m storming the capital. https://t.co/tDHNFZMw27 — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) November 29, 2023

Despite some head-scratching decisions from the committee, the path remains the same: Texas needs a win and a loss by one of FSU, Michigan or *maybe* Georgia. — HornSports (@HornSports) November 29, 2023

Ohio State and Oregon ahead of Texas is nasty business. The CFP is a bunch of busters. — Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) November 29, 2023

Texas has to current top 25 wins including 8 on the road and 25 with a backup QB. Oregon has 1 win against top 25 teams which is an 8-4 Oregon State team. Texas’ best win is an 11-1 team and Oregons best win is 8-4. Guess which team is ranked 2 spots higher 😂😂. — D 🏆 (@txforever) November 29, 2023

“I think our strength of schedule speaks for itself.”

pic.twitter.com/aEisQe2VdD — Claudia (@TexasEx10) November 28, 2023

Gonna need some chaos. https://t.co/I8j7TZPTEt — Sidelines – Texas 🤘 (@SSN_Longhorns) November 29, 2023

Boo Corrigan was asked why Oregon is ahead of Texas he referenced Oregon’s close loss to Washington along with looking “dominant” against an Oregon State team the committee “respects”. When asked if the common opponent margin of victory was looked at: “We look at everything” — HornSports (@HornSports) November 29, 2023

This College Football Playoff Committee needs to be held accountable. IN WHAT WORLD https://t.co/ft4HqGbZg6 — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) November 29, 2023

Sark gotta run it up this weekend. — Louisville Fan Account (@Doc_Texas) November 29, 2023

Absolute non-answer given by the NC State AD when asked why Oregon is ranked ahead of Texas despite the Longhorns beating the Red Raiders by 50 points and the Ducks only winning by eight. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) November 29, 2023

The bottom line is that Florida State isn't one of the top four teams right now without its starting QB. It's a harsh reality, but one that illustrates how the College Football Playoff committee doesn't actually care about selecting the top four teams. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) November 29, 2023

Listening to the CFP Committee rep explain these rankings – wow pic.twitter.com/531BtEALnB — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 29, 2023

Texas has the best win in the nation and isn’t even in the first two out. This is a joke. — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire