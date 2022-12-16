Social media reacts to Texas landing five-star LB Anthony Hill

Texas landed a massive commitment from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill on Thursday evening.

Hill is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite. The Denton native was originally expected to announce his commitment on Dec. 21, but chose to pull the trigger when Steve Sarkisian and his staff were in-home for a visit on Thursday.

In 2021, Hill recorded 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. With DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey departing to the 2023 NFL draft, Hill will compete for a starting role at linebacker the minute he steps foot on campus.

Adding Hill bumped Texas’ 2023 class to No. 3 in the country. Here’s a look at how players, media, commits and fans reacted to Hill announcing his commitment to the Longhorns.

Texas went all-in on two can’t-miss prospects in the 2023 cycle: Arch Manning and Anthony Hill. They landed both. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 16, 2022

Texas now holds commitments from 3 players who rank No. 1 at their position: Five-Star Arch Manning (No. 1 QB)

Five-Star Anthony Hill Jr. (No. 1 LB)

Five-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 1 RB) Special group, top to bottom, headed to Austin 🤘🏽 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2022

With Anthony Hill in the boat, #Texas has SEVEN commitments ranked in the top-50 on @Rivals: – QB Arch Manning (No. 1)

– LB Hill (No. 15)

– WR Johntay Cook (No. 30)

– RB Cedric Baxter (No. 32)

– CB Malik Muhammad (No. 34)

– DE Colton Vasek (No. 40)

– S Derek Williams (No. 49) https://t.co/t0IGsYGMml — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) December 16, 2022

Last year, Sark walked into Kelvin Banks's house and walked out with his commitment. This year he walked into Anthony Hill's house and left with his commitment. Moral: Sark doesn't take no for an answer. Once he steps into that living room, it's over. 🤘🏻 — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill Jr. is one of, if not the best all around football players I’ve ever seen live. His athleticism is off the charts. This play I called from his junior season goes to show just how much he can do. Jeff Choate is gonna have a lot of fun with this guy. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/hHVKizMRTr — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill is the #1 LB in the country and the best defensive prospect I have covered. It goes without saying but this is a huge moment for Texas. It has been a long time since the Longhorns earned a commitment from someone as talented as Hill at the LB position. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill made a football decision. Smart kid. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) December 16, 2022

Texas now has the No. 3 recruiting class nationally thanks to commitments from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning, also the top-ranked player, No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter, and No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill. #HookEm — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) December 16, 2022

The nation’s No. 1 LB Anthony Hill committed to #Texas tonight with Steve Sarkisian in the house. https://t.co/f8BqKlMFAI pic.twitter.com/NjVusPqcXp — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill gets to learn from All-American LB Jaylon Ford for a year. pic.twitter.com/xEGncwL8iF — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) December 16, 2022

University of Texas 5⭐️ linebackers in the 21st century Derrick Johnson (2001) – 🐐

Sergio Kindle (2006) – All-American

Jordan Hicks (2010) – All-American

Malik Jefferson (2015) – All-American

Erick Fowler (2016) – Bust

Anthony Hill (2023) – TBA — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill is one of the best pure football players I’ve ever covered. Special athlete but also a special football IQ. https://t.co/Ljk027pxtJ — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 16, 2022

Prior to the last weekend of visits before the early signing period last year, Steve Sarkisian closed Kelvin Banks. This year it’s Anthony Hill. pic.twitter.com/Qhcq3gkopv — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 16, 2022

Apparently Arch led the charge in Anthony Hill’s recruiting. And I love how he comes from a family of millionaires but he’s always wearing the same hoodie!! 😂🤘 pic.twitter.com/Ueki3CPS4m — Brad Wheeless (@Longhorn78) December 16, 2022

Anthony Hill is the highest ranked LB Texas will sign since Malik Jefferson in the 2015 cycle. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) December 16, 2022

Safe to say that Arch Manning is pumped up about the Anthony Hill news. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/29Xym5321A — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) December 16, 2022

lol , UT getting the top 3 LB’s in texas — S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje0) December 16, 2022

🤘🏾‼️ — Chris Gilbert (@ChrisGilbert_1) December 16, 2022

