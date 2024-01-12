Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas football’s post about Sarkisian

Texas has its coach of the future. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has all but signed an extension, but it appears that’s what is on the way.

Thursday night Sarkisian hinted at his plan to stay at Texas via social media. Some took that to mean a deal was in place to give the elite head coach a pay raise.

Texas football followed with its own post expressing excitement to continue building a contender with Sarkisian as head coach.

Sarkisian has silenced several doubters over the past season. Heading into the year, even prominent college football analysts showed their lack of foresight in mocking Texas as contenders. In reality, they couldn’t see the forest for the trees.

The signs for a Texas breakout were all there this offseason. Nevertheless, Sarkisian and company had to uphold their end of the bargain. They did, and as a result Sarkisian became a top candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama.

The only issue with the plan? Texas is a better job than Alabama. Only the greatest of all time could have resurrected what was a tangled mess in Tuscaloosa in the decade prior to head coach Nick Saban.

Aside from that, Sarkisian would have to start from scratch to rebuild what was becoming a developmental sieve. The Tide’s struggling new staff failed to bring the best of its players in 2023. That much was evident in Texas’ double digit win in Tuscaloosa.

It appears Sarkisian is content to continue building the juggernaut he started. Here’s how social media is taking the news.

