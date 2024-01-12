Social media reacts to Texas football’s post about Sarkisian

Texas has its coach of the future. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has all but signed an extension, but it appears that’s what is on the way.

Thursday night Sarkisian hinted at his plan to stay at Texas via social media. Some took that to mean a deal was in place to give the elite head coach a pay raise.

Texas football followed with its own post expressing excitement to continue building a contender with Sarkisian as head coach.

Sarkisian has silenced several doubters over the past season. Heading into the year, even prominent college football analysts showed their lack of foresight in mocking Texas as contenders. In reality, they couldn’t see the forest for the trees.

The signs for a Texas breakout were all there this offseason. Nevertheless, Sarkisian and company had to uphold their end of the bargain. They did, and as a result Sarkisian became a top candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama.

The only issue with the plan? Texas is a better job than Alabama. Only the greatest of all time could have resurrected what was a tangled mess in Tuscaloosa in the decade prior to head coach Nick Saban.

Aside from that, Sarkisian would have to start from scratch to rebuild what was becoming a developmental sieve. The Tide’s struggling new staff failed to bring the best of its players in 2023. That much was evident in Texas’ double digit win in Tuscaloosa.

It appears Sarkisian is content to continue building the juggernaut he started. Here’s how social media is taking the news.

Top three coaching job

No reason to leave. Texas is a top three job in college football. https://t.co/246TcPmiis — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 12, 2024

Coming back

Lincoln left in middle of night to USC Sark turned down Bama We are not the same!!! — Jay_A (@Julian_A_41) January 12, 2024

Marked safe

Our coach

Sark isn't going anywhere! He's our coach, and there's no better place to be in the country than the University of Texas. I expect we'll hear the news of his contract extension real soon. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GwmSSmgZIu — James Ervin (@HookEmHorns2005) January 12, 2024

Not. Leaving.

Dan Lanning: Not leaving

Steve Sarkisian: Not leaving https://t.co/XqJpJBPCdK — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 12, 2024

Announcement soon

You don’t leave Texas for Tuscaloosa

This! Sark is a Longhorn. His family loves it right here in Austin Texas. Tell Sark when he needs his pool built, I got him covered pic.twitter.com/lfHY40TNdJ — Sir Himothy Stackhouse|Stacc Loc|🤘|ATX|DC4L (@76stacc) January 12, 2024

Maybe Alabama’s not the best job

It's common sense to everyone, not a Bama fan. "We will get whoever we want." The no's keep coming. #HookEm https://t.co/RiECqIsfdn — HookEmFan (@Trevor15022764) January 12, 2024

Off the board

Another potential Alabama candidate off the board https://t.co/brPs96EASa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2024

Crystal ball prediction

Texas 🔮 pick for getting Sark paid (🏈) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ HC l Bama in shambles

✍️ By SweetDollaIceT (Twitter)

🎚️ 10 (High)#247Sports #AllGas24 ⛽️🙅‍♂️🛑 #HookEm 🤘🐂 — SweetDollaIceT (@SweetDollaIceT) January 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire