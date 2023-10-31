Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas’ College Football Playoff ranking

Tyler Oglesby
·2 min read
The College Football Playoff committee announced their first rankings of the year, sparking a social media frenzy.

Texas is officially ranked No. 7, directly ahead of Alabama at No. 8 and Oklahoma at No. 9.

The Longhorns beating Alabama certainly holds its weight, whereas Texas’ loss to Oklahoma doesn’t hurt as much due to Kansas upsetting the Sooners.

This is the highest Texas has ever been ranked in the College Football Playoff era, and they will look to climb as the year progresses.

Texas will face an adamant Kansas State team on Saturday as the Wildcats travel to DKR for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire