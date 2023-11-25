Social media reacts as Texas breaks Texas Tech, 57-7
The Texas Longhorns broke the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They broke big runs, broke up passes and ultimately broke the Raiders’ will.
Color analyst and former Oklahoma defensive tackle Dusty Dvorcic described the performance best: “Domination in every phase.”
The Texas offense had its way on the field save for first half red zone struggles. The team bullied its way to 299 total yards by halftime and ran up the total in the second half.
Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning saw action with over two minutes left in the third quarter. He took the field to loud approval from Longhorns faithful eager to see the former five-star recruit in action.
Defensively, Longhorns cornerbacks were all over Red Raider routes more often than not. Texas stuck to Texas Tech receivers like glue on the way to three interceptions and disrupted passes that would fall to the ground.
Here’s how social media took in the game.
Already beat 'Bama... by double digits
All the ppl who think Alabama would beat Texas in a rematch… naw!
Texas is a dangerous team
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) November 25, 2023
Special Teams U
Texas is Special Teams U 😂🤘🙌
— Cami Griffin (@CamiAnnG) November 25, 2023
An interesting thought
It’s time to have a dialogue. pic.twitter.com/RyxQzuGyB3
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 25, 2023
Faster than his uncles
Arch Manning showing some wheels to pick up the first down. pic.twitter.com/7b9VySd57G
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023
Arch excitement
Arch is him. I’ve seen enough!
— Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 25, 2023
Bush has memorable game
BUSH PICK-SIX. BLOW OUT. pic.twitter.com/pdoUM26Qhg
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 25, 2023
Feels like 2000's Texas
These are the 2000 vibes, gives me the chills
— Roy Miller III (@Roy_Miller_III) November 25, 2023
Getting ahead of trash talk
UT fans that have me bookmarked about to be in my mentions after beating a 6-5 Texas Tech team 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6yovgMP6up
— Coach Beans (@CoachBeansTTU) November 25, 2023
Give Sark respect
Two years after going 5-7, Sark has Texas at 11-1 and in the Big 12 title game with a playoff spot still on the table.
Take a bow Sark.
🤘🤘
— Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) November 25, 2023
It's safe to rest Worthy
Why is Worthy still in the game ?
— H8-OU (@H8OU2) November 25, 2023
No mercy
I want 60!!!
Don’t let up Sark! Make a statement in this final game! #HookEm🤘🏼 #AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/Jb5T6OlijV
— Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 25, 2023
Special Teams is must-see TV
I went to fold laundry and this happened?!?
Never doing laundry again… pic.twitter.com/UPwZ0afhE6
— Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) November 25, 2023
Well-deserved breakout performance
THE KEILAN ROBINSON GAME
Keilan Robinson returns the opening kick of the second half 95 yards for a touchdown
Texas 33
Texas Tech 7
14:46 3rd
— Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 25, 2023
Tough game for Morton
Is that good? https://t.co/qHfg1QvodR
— The Hamberdler (@Whata_Berger) November 25, 2023
Worthy is different
Worthy limps and is still faster than everyone
— 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) November 25, 2023
Whittington is productive
Great seeing Jordan Whittington so involved in senior night.
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023
Tough night for Yormark
Texas Tech is trailing 7-50 as we speak.
Safe to say Joey McGuire did not take care of business. pic.twitter.com/bV3YIJlhvX
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 25, 2023
Running through Lubbock
When McGuire said "Runs through Lubbock" I thought he meant metaphorically not literally.
— Longhornsville 🤘🐂🔥 (@yeetmeat47) November 25, 2023
Thought provoking result
I hope Micah Hudson is watching
— Chris 📊 (@hornsupchris) November 25, 2023
Future is bright
The first of many Arch Manning to Johntay Cook completions for Steve Sarkisian & the Longhorns?
— HornSports (@HornSports) November 25, 2023
Dynamic duo
Welcome to the new age. @ArchManning to @_jayythegreat_. pic.twitter.com/FZNauigIl9
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 25, 2023
Recruiting dynamic is changing
the recruiting dynamic in texas is changing @TexasTechFB
— AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) November 25, 2023
You just don't trash talk to Texas
Texas celebrating the end of the third quarter like it's the end of the game. Lots of pent-up frustration and outright joy pouring out as Longhorns are on their way to the Big 12 title game if they can hold onto a 50-7 lead.
— Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 25, 2023
Spoke too soon
Lol pic.twitter.com/S2VBH1D8fR
— Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) November 25, 2023
Mic drop
BAAAAANNNNGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/Y7f8Z4JGDi
— Reagan Huggins (@ReaganHuggins12) November 25, 2023