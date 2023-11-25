Advertisement

Social media reacts as Texas breaks Texas Tech, 57-7

The Texas Longhorns broke the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They broke big runs, broke up passes and ultimately broke the Raiders’ will.

Color analyst and former Oklahoma defensive tackle Dusty Dvorcic described the performance best: “Domination in every phase.”

The Texas offense had its way on the field save for first half red zone struggles. The team bullied its way to 299 total yards by halftime and ran up the total in the second half.

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning saw action with over two minutes left in the third quarter. He took the field to loud approval from Longhorns faithful eager to see the former five-star recruit in action.

Defensively, Longhorns cornerbacks were all over Red Raider routes more often than not. Texas stuck to Texas Tech receivers like glue on the way to three interceptions and disrupted passes that would fall to the ground.

Here’s how social media took in the game.

