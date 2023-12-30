Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas backup QB Arch Manning’s interview

Joey Hickey
6 min read

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning is larger than life. His media availability ahead of the Sugar Bowl drew a massive crowd of reporters eager to get a glimpse into the mind of Texas’ heir apparent at quarterback.

There have been several examples of misinformation swirling about Manning’s status with Texas since he committed to the Longhorns last offseason. The freshman quarterback addressed some of those rumors in his media availability.

Here’s what Manning had to say about those suggesting he would look at transferring elsewhere.

“Obviously there’s always rumors, especially nowadays. I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

The above quote is exactly as many who cover the team have reported for several months. Perhaps hearing from Manning will be enough to quell the rumors about his status with Texas.

Here’s a look at what Manning said and social media’s reaction to the interview.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire