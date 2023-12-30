Social media reacts to Texas backup QB Arch Manning’s interview

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning is larger than life. His media availability ahead of the Sugar Bowl drew a massive crowd of reporters eager to get a glimpse into the mind of Texas’ heir apparent at quarterback.

There have been several examples of misinformation swirling about Manning’s status with Texas since he committed to the Longhorns last offseason. The freshman quarterback addressed some of those rumors in his media availability.

Here’s what Manning had to say about those suggesting he would look at transferring elsewhere.

“Obviously there’s always rumors, especially nowadays. I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

The above quote is exactly as many who cover the team have reported for several months. Perhaps hearing from Manning will be enough to quell the rumors about his status with Texas.

Here’s a look at what Manning said and social media’s reaction to the interview.

Discussing unfounded rumors, speculation

Texas QB Arch Manning on transfer rumors: “Obviously there’s always rumors, especially nowadays. I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve… pic.twitter.com/JAE6RvuQvF — On3 (@On3sports) December 30, 2023

The struggle of being a backup

Arch Manning: "There were a lot of tough days, I'm not going to lie. I was never a backup in high school, so there are some days when you graduate early and you're alone in your dorm room. You're like, it's just another day of fighting for a third-string job. My family, they're… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 30, 2023

On being a Manning

"I'm just a football player and a normal guy just going to college." Texas QB Arch Manning spoke to what it means to carry the family name. He issues an apology thanks to advice from his grandfather Archie, and also quips about his uncles Peyton and Eli – "They are funny."… pic.twitter.com/Cdho5A8yOf — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 30, 2023

Ewers and Manning are close friends

Texas QB Arch Manning talked about his relationship with Quinn Ewers. The two are roommates on the road and he called Ewers "one of his best friends on the team". "I like the way he attacks his preparation and carries himself."#HookEm pic.twitter.com/D9425JDWN3 — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 30, 2023

Blending into Austin vs. other college towns

Arch Manning: "I think Austin, for me, was a good spot just because I can kind of blend in a little bit more in a big city rather than in Oxford, or Athens, or Tuscaloosa where football is so centered. Texas, that's a place I would want to go to college if I wasn't playing… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 30, 2023

First time hearing from Manning

Reporters crowd around #Texas QB Arch Manning and leave Quinn Ewers in awe 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZMvz0umod6 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

Valuing development over easy playing time

Q: If Quinn comes back next year, how hard would it be to maybe have to sit a second year? Arch Manning: "It's never fun being a backup and sitting. Each person's journey is different. I'm going to work hard, not blink an eye, help Quinn be the best quarterback he can be, and… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 30, 2023

Arch educates national media

Arch Manning answered questions for a little under 40 minutes this morning. A couple highlights: — He hasn't considered transferring, regardless of whether or not Ewers returns in 2024. — Parents handle his NIL so he doesn't know how much he makes, but assured us it wasn't… — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 30, 2023

Ewers happy to share the spotlight

Arch Manning didn't mean to steal the show Saturday at Sugar Bowl media day, but he did anyway. "My grandfather always likes to say in interviews less is best," Arch said. "He can have it all," QB1 Quinn Ewers joked. My column on Arch Madness: https://t.co/IEtjpSLDnF pic.twitter.com/H2TA8SFpyw — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 30, 2023

Hoping for Sooner Magic

Preparing like the starter

Texas QB Arch Manning: "I've tried the whole time to prepare like I'm the starter. That was the advice Peyton and Eli gave me before the season. I think being a second string (QB) now, there's obviously a better chance of going in. Hopefully that doesn't happen, but I've been… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 30, 2023

Where's Manning?

Somewhere buried underneath that scrum lies Arch Manning. This was literally 40 seconds after the availability started. pic.twitter.com/0OFgSGUu2i — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) December 30, 2023

Pros and cons

Arch Manning on his name: "There is good and bad to it. The bad thing is you're recognized a lot of places you go. Sometimes you just want to be laid back and undercover. There's a lot of good to it. I get a lot of grade A advice. There's a lot that comes with it, but there's… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 30, 2023

Tebow fame

Arch Manning is going to get Tebow-esq coverage and it’s going to annoy so many SEC conference members. We might as well enjoy this quiet period now. — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) December 30, 2023

Context for the interview matters

This AP photo is incredible. The context is this was Arch Manning's first media availability at Texas (because the CFP requires basically the whole team to be available) and Ewers always talks to media and did a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/nPbnTJMIfQ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 30, 2023

Mutual respect

Texas QB Quinn Ewers: "Arch (Manning) is a great kid. It's cool to be in the same quarterback room as him. His family has got a lot of great history, especially in this state. He's learned a lot and has grown a lot this whole year. It's cool to see his growth." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire