Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas’ 29-26 win over TCU

Tyler Oglesby
·3 min read
4

Another week, another near disaster for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Texas defeated TCU 29-26 on Saturday, but not after giving fans another heart attack.

After leading TCU at halftime 19-6, the Horned Frogs stormed back in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed comfortable with the lead and made some very conservative play calls, resulting in TCU making it a close game.

Following a Horned Frogs touchdown, Adonai Mitchell iced the game with a 35-yard reception for a first down.

Texas seems to make the game interesting every week but still manages to pull away with the victory.

The Longhorns are now 9-1 on the season and sit atop the Big 12 with two games left to play. Texas takes on the Iowa State Cyclones next week in Ames, Iowa.

Here is how social media reacted to Texas’ close win.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire