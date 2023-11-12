Social media reacts to Texas’ 29-26 win over TCU

Another week, another near disaster for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

Texas defeated TCU 29-26 on Saturday, but not after giving fans another heart attack.

After leading TCU at halftime 19-6, the Horned Frogs stormed back in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed comfortable with the lead and made some very conservative play calls, resulting in TCU making it a close game.

Following a Horned Frogs touchdown, Adonai Mitchell iced the game with a 35-yard reception for a first down.

Texas seems to make the game interesting every week but still manages to pull away with the victory.

The Longhorns are now 9-1 on the season and sit atop the Big 12 with two games left to play. Texas takes on the Iowa State Cyclones next week in Ames, Iowa.

Here is how social media reacted to Texas’ close win.

It’s every week with this team. Every week. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 12, 2023

Texas is not a College Football Playoff team. Strike me at the stake if you want for saying that. But find a top four team in the country that has ever blown three 20-point leads in four weeks and I’ll eat my words. Great teams don’t barely defeat bad teams. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 12, 2023

Make no mistake, Oregon is ahead of Texas in the rankings because of style points. Texas is clawing out W’s but Sark getting dog walked every second half is significantly hurting how this team is viewed. — D 🏆 (@txforever) November 12, 2023

How does the longhorn Nation feel about Steve Sarkisian’s play calling down the stretchy comment below 👇 pic.twitter.com/TLTc6dp3Ym — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) November 12, 2023

Praying for JB but if he is out, then it’s time to go full spread formation and let Quinn be a gun slinger and spread the ball out. Baxter is not JB and that’s okay but it’s time to fully embrace all these WR weapons we got — Ty (@btwalker444) November 12, 2023

Welcome to Texas where the football team is 9-1 for the first time since the Bush administration and the fans want changes to the coaching staff — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) November 12, 2023

Sark almost pulled a Herman lol — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 12, 2023

With the game on the line, Steve Sarkisian put the ball in Quinn Ewers' hands and left it up to him to go make a play in his first game in just short of a month. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 12, 2023

Texas ends their “rivalry” with Texas Christian University with a 65-28-1 (0.697) record.#ThisIsTexas #HookEm 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/1RzOXNU2dx — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 12, 2023

I have no words, this second half conservative BS needs to stop. All the other teams in the top 10 are playing like true playoff teams and Texas just turtles and lets teams hang around. — Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 12, 2023

A WIN IS A WIN. We're 9-1 people. pic.twitter.com/AA7ZHALRhq — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 12, 2023

Say whatever you want. Be as frustrated as you want. Here is the bottom line: Texas is 9-1. — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 12, 2023

