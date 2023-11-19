Social media reacts to Texas’ 26-16 victory over Iowa State

Despite having two touchdowns called back, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns managed to win another game by double digits.

In the first half, it was a gritty battle in the trenches, with both teams not allowing a touchdown. It was Steve Sarkisian’s halftime adjustments that finally put the Iowa State Cyclones to bed.

CJ Baxter rushed for 117 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in place of Jonathon Brooks, while Jaydon Blue contributed 18 yards on seven carries.

Texas has achieved their first 10-win season since 2009, while Steve Sarkisian has secured his first-ever 10-win season.

The Texas Longhorns keep finding ways to win, and this is how social media reacted to the victory.

Texas Longhorns are 10-1 and still sit on top of the conference standings. pic.twitter.com/HgcjaCjzSs — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 19, 2023

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team in the most enthusiastic Eyes of Texas celebration you have seen in a long time pic.twitter.com/OQpODPsvZw — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 19, 2023

Sark is every Texas fan currently: “LFG.” pic.twitter.com/3dTm7RiAiJ — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 19, 2023

“Farewell,” – JT Sanders Texas beats Iowa State 26-16. Texas GameDay Final presented by @Postmates is on LHN now. pic.twitter.com/8BQ5EIJeA8 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 19, 2023

A FIRED UP Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers after the win. As Quinn counted on his hands, Texas has won their 10th game of the season. pic.twitter.com/h1bCgTdBRB — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) November 19, 2023

I don’t ask for much, but Longhorn Nation needs @DerekOchoa25 to create a masterpiece with this soundbite pic.twitter.com/edy242OB9R — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 19, 2023

JAYDON BLUE ICES THE GAME TEXAS WINS 26-16 pic.twitter.com/BC6NqF7nJg — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 19, 2023

Texas fight,

hard playing at the stadium trust !!!!🤘🏿🤘🏿 — Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) November 19, 2023

10-1… We have waited so long for a season like this Texas fans 🥲🤘 — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) November 19, 2023

#7 Texas defeats Iowa State in Ames and are 10-1. ##HookEm pic.twitter.com/jpNhCdZmRd — HornSports (@HornSports) November 19, 2023

