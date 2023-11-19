Advertisement

Social media reacts to Texas’ 26-16 victory over Iowa State

Tyler Oglesby
Despite having two touchdowns called back, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns managed to win another game by double digits.

In the first half, it was a gritty battle in the trenches, with both teams not allowing a touchdown. It was Steve Sarkisian’s halftime adjustments that finally put the Iowa State Cyclones to bed.

CJ Baxter rushed for 117 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in place of Jonathon Brooks, while Jaydon Blue contributed 18 yards on seven carries.

Texas has achieved their first 10-win season since 2009, while Steve Sarkisian has secured his first-ever 10-win season.

The Texas Longhorns keep finding ways to win, and this is how social media reacted to the victory.

