Social media reacts to Tar Heels getting big win over Virginia

Anytime the Virginia men’s basketball team steps on the court, fans know whoever it plays is going to be an ugly game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels spent their Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Many wondered if they’d be UVA’s next victim, succumbing to the Cavaliers’ pace that’s slower than Davis Ortiz trying to round the bases.

UNC didn’t play great offensively, highlighted by leading RJ Davis shooting a season-worst 1-of-14 from the field, but locked UVA down defensively in a crucial, 54-44 victory that moved it into sole place of first place in the ACC.

Cormac Ryan played offensive hero for North Carolina (21-6, 13-3), leading his team with 18 points on six made 3-pointers. Armando Bacot dealt with first-half foul trouble, but still registered a double-double in his sixth-consecutive contest.

The Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6) climbed back into Saturday’s rivarly tilt late, closing their deficit to 47-42 with just under two minutes to go, but Harrison Ingram drained his next shot to give the Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3) a much-needed cushion. Just like the first half in which it shot 5-for-30 from the field, UVA went cold late and sealed the UNC victory.

Odds didn’t favor North Carolina, which plays at a Lightning McQueen-fast pace, as it hadn’t won at UVA since Feb. 25, 2012. Saturday was going to be a game that determined how good the Tar Heels were – could it not only win in a tough, road environment, but weather long stretches of snail-like pace?

The Cavaliers aren’t going to score many points, due to their pace of play, but Saturday was super-encouraging for a UNC program that had been struggling defensively in recent weeks.

With the Duke loss, North Carolina is in sole position of first place in the ACC with two weeks left in the regular season. Let’s see how social reached to the huge victory:

After 12 long years, #UNC finally wins again in Charlottesville. A true miracle. Grab your couches, get your lighter fluid, it’s time to storm Franklin Street… — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) February 24, 2024

All hustle by Armando Bacot. — Juice Adkins (@RichardJAdkins) February 24, 2024

UNC beats UVA in Charlottesville. The Tar Heels will be the 4th number one seed in my next bracket, no matter what Kansas or Tennessee do. — Graham Doeren Bracketology (@GrahamDoeren) February 24, 2024

It's lonely at the top, once again. Just like we all drew it up huh? pic.twitter.com/IN58Df1zsn — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) February 24, 2024

The streak is over. UNC basketball goes to Virginia and wins a rock fight. Even with RJ Davis battling Reece Beekman, the Tar Heels were able to get it done. Cormac Ryan's on a heater and Armando Bacot logs another double-double https://t.co/iW4GkOwCTW — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) February 24, 2024

Dook L … UNC win … can’t end the day better than that — Westside Mike (@TheMike_B) February 24, 2024

Sneaky smart move by the Tar Heels Sports Network to bring Tyler Zeller since he was there the last time UNC won. — Brian Barbour (@briancbarbour) February 24, 2024

TAR HEELS! — Pastor Katrena Johnson (@PastorJtheAKA) February 24, 2024

BIG TARHEELS BABY — 7O4CHOP (@704CHOP) February 24, 2024

Cormac Ryan is 16 of 32 from three in North Carolina’s last four games. That’s good for 50 percent. Ryan is now 33% from behind the arc on the season. Finding his stroke at the perfect time?🤔 pic.twitter.com/rILHy4AJFt — Tar Heels of NYC (@TarHeelsofNYC) February 24, 2024

TAR HEELS WIN!!!! The rebounding and toughness, along with Cormac's shooting and mando down low on key plays helped this team get a win at a place that Carolina has struggled to win at recently. They had control the entire game. On to the next one!! 21-6!!! — Cole Mann (@_ColeMann) February 24, 2024

Good win Tarheels — •Chase• (@chaseantoniox) February 24, 2024

Tar heels gonna win it all.. — PRINCE ANGELUS (@PRINCE_ANGELUS_) February 24, 2024

Big win for the Tar Heels! Game was won by the first-half defense. Can still play better, but a very positive performance. GO HEELS!!!! — Alan H. Weinhouse (@WeinhouseH) February 24, 2024

Ugly ugly game all around but TAR HEELS WIN and FINALLY WIN in Virginia for first time since 2012! Much needed! Fix issues and on to next game! #GDTBATH #GoHeels — Bryon (@bdh1563) February 24, 2024

Good win for the Tar Heels Cormac hit shots today when mondo was in foul trouble & RJ had a slow game but a big road dub — Jason Alexander (@youngjayy25) February 24, 2024

Good dub Tarheels!! Not the best performance but a dub is a dub! — Malik Williams (@MalikWilliams27) February 24, 2024

