Social media reacts to the Tar Heel’s 90-68 win over Lehigh

The North Carolina men’s basketball program hosted the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for their second game of the season.

After witnessing the football team’s double-overtime win against Duke with fans leaping barricades to celebrate on the field, the Dean Smith Center’s energy was on full display. The Heels looked to continue their new-look offense against the school that lives in the Blue Devil’s nightmares from the 2012 stunning March Madness upset.

Much like game one, UNC showed the ability to run in transition and knock down shots. On the flip side, Radford’s hot shooting touch must have stayed in the away locker room, with Lehigh keeping pace against the Tar Heel’s questionable defense.

However, unlike game one, UNC was able to create distance for themselves early on, reaching a double-digit lead 13 minutes into the first half. Fans also wanted to see if the Tar Heels would fix their turnover issue, which they did, only having 10 compared to the 11 against Radford.

Unfortunately, a struggle from last year reappeared with Lehigh bouncing back in the second half to get the score close. As Lehigh made runs to hang around, fans let out their displeasure. Others took it for what it was, just Lehigh making shots.

The comeback didn’t sustain long after Lehigh cut it down to three with UNC going on a 14-2 run to go back up double digits before hitting cruise control for the rest of the game. RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led all scorers with 22 each. Bacot tacked on 20 rebounds along with his scoring output, and Ingram shined with 14 points and seven rebounds.

It is safe to say after last night’s thrilling win against Duke, followed by another impressive outing by the basketball program, that it’s a great weekend to be a Tar Heel. Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s 90-68 win over Lehigh.

Love how fast this team gets down the court — unsatisfied UNC fan (@heelscentral) November 12, 2023

2023-24 @UNC_Basketball, Home Game #2: Lehigh we all enjoyed when they upset duke in 2012, but today they're certainly not our friends #GDTBATH pic.twitter.com/lgp8Ay2z3I — Jordan (@heelsrule1988) November 12, 2023

This UNC basketball team is special. — Crazy Gambling (@crazygambling) November 12, 2023

RJ Davis is a walking bucket — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) November 12, 2023

Harrison Ingram should’ve been a Tarheel to begin with — LAL OVER – UNC TIME 🏀🐏 (@WXBelk) November 12, 2023

Team hitting 3s against UNC pic.twitter.com/aXscrYghuZ — UNC 1789 (@UNC1789) November 12, 2023

Unc play defense in any sport challenge: Impossible — Mason Borum (@mason_borum) November 12, 2023

Me tweeting about UNC pic.twitter.com/zkek9ehjPL — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁 🙈 (@SaladinoWRLD) November 12, 2023

Why isn’t Elliot Cadeau starting? — LAL OVER – UNC TIME 🏀🐏 (@WXBelk) November 12, 2023

Elliot Cadeau just needs to slow down. We know he can shoot at least a little, just needs to find that confidence. Not worried about him at this point. — DruOrFalse (@DruOrFalseTTV) November 12, 2023

Tar Heels looking like they partied into the early hours after the duke win 😂 — Jacob Motley (@jmotley86) November 12, 2023

I love the aggression from cormac. — Tar Heels Muse🐏 (@wickedweedsesh) November 12, 2023

Rj Davis. JUST GIVE HIM THE DAMN BALL — Tar Heels Muse🐏 (@wickedweedsesh) November 12, 2023

Watching RJ Davis shoot is starting to seem like when Cam Johnson was at UNC. Looks like it is going in every time — Kevin Hammitt (@coachhammitt) November 12, 2023

Armando Bacot just puts his head down and goes to work, day in, day out. Carolina legend. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) November 12, 2023

Feed Armando! 18 points and 16 rebounds. Need to take advantage every time Lehigh opts not to double him in the post. Heels 57-50 under 12 to go. pic.twitter.com/uZjyQ9ZntJ — Point to the Passer: a Carolina Basketball Podcast (@PointPasserPod) November 12, 2023

One thing I will NOT do is entertain trash talk from Duke fans about a close game with Lehigh. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tar Heel 🐏🏀🩵 (@OregonTarheel) November 12, 2023

And after Lehigh cuts UNC's lead to three, the Tar Heels reestablish order. They're in the midst of a 14-2 run. The lead is back up to 15. 9:37 to go. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) November 12, 2023

Bacot with another 20 point and 20 rebound game. #UNC — Michael Hirn (@MichaelHirnPBP) November 12, 2023

That was a 24-6 run for UNC — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) November 12, 2023

Contact Ryan be looking sweet with some of these passes! #UNC — madLiB (@LBrothersMedia) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire