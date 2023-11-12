Advertisement

Social media reacts to the Tar Heel’s 90-68 win over Lehigh

Richard Adkins
The North Carolina men’s basketball program hosted the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for their second game of the season.

After witnessing the football team’s double-overtime win against Duke with fans leaping barricades to celebrate on the field, the Dean Smith Center’s energy was on full display. The Heels looked to continue their new-look offense against the school that lives in the Blue Devil’s nightmares from the 2012 stunning March Madness upset.

Much like game one, UNC showed the ability to run in transition and knock down shots. On the flip side, Radford’s hot shooting touch must have stayed in the away locker room, with Lehigh keeping pace against the Tar Heel’s questionable defense.

However, unlike game one, UNC was able to create distance for themselves early on, reaching a double-digit lead 13 minutes into the first half. Fans also wanted to see if the Tar Heels would fix their turnover issue, which they did, only having 10 compared to the 11 against Radford.

Unfortunately, a struggle from last year reappeared with Lehigh bouncing back in the second half to get the score close. As Lehigh made runs to hang around, fans let out their displeasure. Others took it for what it was, just Lehigh making shots.

The comeback didn’t sustain long after Lehigh cut it down to three with UNC going on a 14-2 run to go back up double digits before hitting cruise control for the rest of the game. RJ Davis and Armando Bacot led all scorers with 22 each. Bacot tacked on 20 rebounds along with his scoring output, and Ingram shined with 14 points and seven rebounds.

It is safe to say after last night’s thrilling win against Duke, followed by another impressive outing by the basketball program, that it’s a great weekend to be a Tar Heel. Let’s look at how social media reacted to UNC’s 90-68 win over Lehigh.

 

 

