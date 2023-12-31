Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s horrendous Week 17 performance

The moment was perhaps a little big for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bucs had a chance to clinch the NFC South at home against the New Orleans Saints on New Year’s Eve, but they did not, in fact, do that. Instead, they got absolutely embarrassed in their own house, losing 23-13 in a game that was not nearly as close as that score may have indicated otherwise. Bucs fans are likely chugging as much champagne as they can muster before the ball drops to forget this loss, but in the meantime, plenty of upset fans sounded off on social media.

Here’s what Bucs fans and neutral pundits were saying about the dreadful game:

I woke up so hyped for this Saints game. All the confidence in the world. And this team falls apart. It’s so disappointing. We will not be a Super Bowl contender with Todd Bowles as the HC. That being said he might get a free pass to coach this team next year with a win against… — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 31, 2023

Bucs picked a great day to completely forget how to play football. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) December 31, 2023

I'm shocked the #Bucs came out like this after the last two weeks they've had — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) December 31, 2023

Hey Buccaneers you have a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home with one of the teams you hate the most Bucs: pic.twitter.com/W9Izmxi6Yg — Summer (@sumschall) December 31, 2023

Just when you want to believe in a team in the NFC South.. the Bucs are getting their asses kicked at home in a game where they could have wrapped up the division

pic.twitter.com/c3ymYpYI9h — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 31, 2023

If you were a Bucs fan and hadn’t left the stadium already, an Adam Prentice draw was the last straw. — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) December 31, 2023

Another crushing Bucs fumble, just when it looked like they were back in the game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2023

We’re getting our ass kicked — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) December 31, 2023

watching the Bucs lay an egg on New Years Eve 🥲 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/R73DX7XgWq — alisha (@alishamk8) December 31, 2023

In the spirit of bowl season both the Bucs and Panthers offense has opted out of playing today. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 31, 2023

Bucs playing with the urgency of a 9 year old going to the dentist. — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) December 31, 2023

Through two full quarters of a potential division-clinching game: – Mike Evans: 2 rec, 35 yds

– Chris Godwin: 0 rec, 1 target Bucs offense has 44 total yards in a game they’re down 17-0. It’s almost like not using your best players is a losing strategy. — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) December 31, 2023

Those wanting to blame coaching you are not wrong based on Devin White still starting, stubbornness with the run and bad game plan to start the game. BUT the execution from the players this game has been awful and embarrassing all around. Bakers accuracy today has been 🗑️ — RealBucsTalk (@RealBucsTalk) December 31, 2023

Might want to hold off on that contract offer for now. Baker picked again. This one is over. #Bucs with their worst performance of the season in their biggest game of the season. — Tom Krasniqi (@TKras) December 31, 2023

Literally, everything that can go wrong has gone wrong in this Bucs game. Bad enough to lose to the Ain'ts, but then we have to see that stupid smirk on Bowles face. Is he aware we lost? — Beverly🐊🧡💙 (@MamaB2485) December 31, 2023

My Bucs laying an egg in a game to punch our ticket into the playoff picture 😔pic.twitter.com/EXnPOTJ3Dm — Dr. SoFlo 🐂 (@DoctorSoFlo) December 31, 2023

The Bucs are insuring a few years of Dennis Allen. They aren’t slick — Rod Fulton (@SaintRoderick) December 31, 2023

