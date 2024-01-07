Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s NFC South division win

It was a year full of ups and downs, but now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC South champions.

The team clinched the division with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and although it was a rough 9-0 victory, it was exactly what Tampa Bay needed to go to the playoffs. This is the fourth year in a row the Bucs are headed to the playoffs and the third year in a row they clinched the NFC South, and of course, Bucs fans had a lot to say about it — and they brought receipts from the beginning of the year.

Here is what Bucs fans and neutral observers had to say after the game:

Bucs were pretty bad today. Multiple dropped INTs by Panthers. Panthers fumble at inch yard line. Have Panthers TD called back by a formation penalty that had nothing to do with play. Missed Panthers FG. Found a way though. Back to the playoffs again. Happy for Bucs fans. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 7, 2024

0-0 Go Bucs! — Dave Canales (@DcoachCanales) January 7, 2024

Winfield has saved the Bucs 10 points today — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 7, 2024

“You must be on crack if you think the Bucs will somehow sneak into the Super Bowl and win it all” Me: pic.twitter.com/kJENa0bAPt — 𝗗𝗝 (@DJBucsFan) January 7, 2024

Baker Mayfield: – Browns dump him after winning a playoff game, trade him to Panthers – Panthers dump him after not even a full season on terrible roster, Rams claim him – Rams claim him, plays well in short run in LA – Bucs sign him, leads team to division title Amazing pic.twitter.com/ZkVCuj9fT4 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 7, 2024

Baker took the Winless Browns to the playoffs and now the Brady-less Bucs to the playoffs. Dude is a true competitor — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 7, 2024

NFC SOUTH CHAMPS AGAIN BABY! pic.twitter.com/iQivavS6LY — • Christie • ❤️ (@AllAboutBucs) January 7, 2024

Congrats to Baker Mayfield for leading the Bucs to the playoffs replacing the GOAT. It wasn't pretty, but it was 9-0. I give the Bucs a good shot of winning a home playoff game against the Eagles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 7, 2024

“Bucs are tanking…” “Lol, from Brady to Baker Mayfield…” “Tampa Bay will go back to who they were before…” “Second-worst team in the league…” pic.twitter.com/D361jablmE — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) January 7, 2024

NFC SOUTH THREE-PEAT FOUR-STRAIGHT PLAYOFF APPEARANCES THE. MF'N. BUCS. pic.twitter.com/YkK4pdwx0I — Rays The Roof (@RaysTheRoofTB) January 7, 2024

This offseason, #Bucs were a trendy selection as one of the league's worst teams in various power rankings. "It's nuts," Tristan Wirfs said. "We've got a lot of great players still…We lost one guy." Todd Bowles and the Bucs finish with nine wins and the NFC South crown. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 7, 2024

Todd Bowles seems more relieved than happy. — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) January 7, 2024

2 yrs ago it looked like Baker Mayfield was gonna get a huge 2nd contract 1 yr ago the Browns dumped him to chase Deshaun Watson & Panthers rolled the dice on him 9 months ago the Bucs signed him for cheap BACKUP $ to start, he was such damaged goods Dude just took them to the… — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 7, 2024

BUCS ARE DIVISION CHAMPS FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT SEASON! 🔥 Franchise record & 4th consecutive season with a playoff appearance. 👀 In a year with the media predicting us as a bottom feeder, just flat out awesome stuff 🫡 ✌🏻 Draft watchers can put their calculators away for… pic.twitter.com/4oaT9XoBKb — Tampa Tones (@TampaTones) January 7, 2024

Antoine Winfield Jr is single handedly saving the Bucs season — Ashlie Abrahams (@EMT_Ashlie) January 7, 2024

Great job by Todd Bowles leading Bucs to 3rd straight NFC South title after team essentially punted offseason to clean up cap issues. Talk about leading and maximizing a roster. pic.twitter.com/93pNWowIrl — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 7, 2024

The Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey sack celebration has been a Top-5 development in the Bucs 2023-24 season. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 7, 2024

In July, the Bucs had the worst odds to win the NFC South at +700. TODAY, BAKER MAYFIELD GOT IT DONE 😤 pic.twitter.com/CwiwJcylad — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 7, 2024

BAKER MAYFIELD AND THE TB BUCS ARE NFC SOUTH CHAMPS AND HEADING TO THE PLAYOFFS 🥳🥳 Not bad after taking over for the GOAT😌😌 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/WoopQvGVsB — Missy (@Melissa_OU6) January 7, 2024

Even if the Bucs win today, Bowles shouldn't be safe. They had a four game winning streak but then two playoff lock games against division opponents (in a trash division) and they look like a high school team — Chris (@CynicalBucsFan) January 7, 2024

Don't care how ugly this is today. Winning is the only standard for this one. If anything, a lackluster performance now makes a good performance next week even more likely. That said, the Bucs' actual health most certainly matters. Hope Mayfield feels better with another week. — Bobby Fenton (@bobbygameday) January 7, 2024

The MVP for the #Bucs is GM Jason Licht. He built what he could, with no money. The team was supposed to lose just about every game but won 9. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) January 7, 2024

“Bucs 2-15” “Bucs aren’t nothing without Brady” “Bucs going to be the worst team in the NFL” Us with another Playoff berth pic.twitter.com/m3vUZ1c4mv — Jared Kight (@Jarebear81787) January 7, 2024

They told me the Bucs would be at the bottom of the division before the season started LMFAOOOO — Austin 🫠 (@iAustin813) January 7, 2024

I’m all in on this Bucs team heading into next week btw. I’m a sicko weirdo freak, I believe in this team. Feed me the Eagles, feed me the Cowboys I DO NOT CARE MAN #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/BUTn3QNEhE — Andrew⚡️ (@813Drew) January 7, 2024

Looking for the "Bucs are gonna tank for Caleb Williams" and "Baker Mayfield is gonna ruin Mike Evans' 1,000-yard streak" folks like pic.twitter.com/MqLxyKglL0 — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 7, 2024

