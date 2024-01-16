Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s dominant playoff win over Philadelphia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t supposed to be here. And not only did they win — they won big.

The Bucs throttled the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night, putting up a dominant showing to advance in the NFC playoffs. The team was a three-point underdog heading into the contest, but that didn’t seem to matter much to them, as they got out in front of the Eagles and never looked back. With the win, the Bucs are now set to face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field for the Divisional Round.

The Bucs were counted out long before the season started, and the fans brought receipts. See what they were saying after the game:

Go Bucs! 1-0 — Dave Canales (@DcoachCanales) January 16, 2024

Packers, Lions and Bucs still alive. Long live the NFC Central! — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 16, 2024

Proud of these Bucs. No doubt Bowles gets another year. Jason Licht keeps drafting studs. BAKER MAYFIELD IS THE FRANCHISE QB. LOCK HIM UP BABY. — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) January 16, 2024

This game answered a lot of questions surrounding the Bucs future:

– Bowles and this staff will be back

– Baker’s getting a significant deal

– Winfield gets tagged (at the least)

– Mike Evans will be a Buccaneer for life Their foot will remain on the gas — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 16, 2024

The Bucs STOPPED THE TUSH PUSH?

Pirates have always been about their booty. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2024

So coach, do your Eagles have a plan for the Bucs blitz package at all, whatsoever? Brian Johnson: pic.twitter.com/mw71VRdI1F — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2024

The #Bucs stun the #Eagles in blowout fashion, as Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs and Baker Mayfield makes another $250K with the win. Meanwhile, Philly and coach Nick Sirianni faces a ton of questions following this collapse. pic.twitter.com/jPTN9AKbOt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Baker Mayfield is having fun again. What a cool story for him and the entire #Bucs organization.pic.twitter.com/PFk5fhPV0W — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024

Bucs actually might be in more trouble than you think pic.twitter.com/VptN4RmPBu — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) January 16, 2024

Locker room of incredible people in Tampa Bay. So many awesome guys. Similar story in Detroit. 2 once “joke” organizations that have completely turned it around. Gonna be a very fun matchup — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 16, 2024

THIS MAN BAKER MAYFIELD GAVE HIS ALL TO THE CITY OF CLEVELAND. THE BROWNS TOSSED HIM IN THE GARBAGE LIKE HE WAS SOME KIND OF TRASH. WELL, BAKER MAYFIELD AND THE BUCS ARE STILL DANCING… AND THE BROWNS ARE SITTING HOME WATCHING. pic.twitter.com/4FoCKFTprF — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 16, 2024

the eagles: “did you guys know the bucs defense blitz at the 3rd highest percentage rate in the league” *the bucs blitz them* the eagles: pic.twitter.com/epi3J69AMY — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 16, 2024

Bucs playoff win

Baker Mayfield 3 TDs

David Moore legacy game

Trey Palmer TD

Canales in his bag

Bowles in his bag

Kancey sack

Anthony Nelson Safety

Jalen Hurts chain snatched

pic.twitter.com/VoSXNdzr4N — 𝗗𝗝 (@DJBucsFan) January 16, 2024

Shake your head if the Bucs own your franchise pic.twitter.com/rMowwFhLeA — 💣ミ𝘍𝘐𝘙𝘌 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘊𝘈𝘕𝘕𝘖𝘕𝘚彡💣 (@Bucshitcrazy) January 16, 2024

Tired: The Bucs are taking unnecessary penalties Wired: The Bucs are taking penalties on purpose so that they can seduce Philly into throwing points in the trash — Taylor Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) January 16, 2024

BAKER BAKED ROOKIES SHOWED OUT CADE OTTON MASTERCLASS VINTAGE LAVONTE DAVID D’ANDRE SWIFT IN ALCATRAZ RAY JAY ROCKIN ALL NIGHT LONG WERE MOVING ON! SEE YOU IN THE MOTOR CITY!! #RaiseTheFlags pic.twitter.com/kfXaXj6VDL — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) January 16, 2024

THEY SAID WE DON’T HAVE FANS?!!! pic.twitter.com/wesDsoCkGD — Salty Buccaneer🧂🏴‍☠️🟥🟧⬜️ (@SaltyBuc91) January 16, 2024

