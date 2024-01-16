Advertisement

Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s dominant playoff win over Philadelphia

River Wells
·3 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t supposed to be here. And not only did they win — they won big.

The Bucs throttled the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night, putting up a dominant showing to advance in the NFC playoffs. The team was a three-point underdog heading into the contest, but that didn’t seem to matter much to them, as they got out in front of the Eagles and never looked back. With the win, the Bucs are now set to face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field for the Divisional Round.

The Bucs were counted out long before the season started, and the fans brought receipts. See what they were saying after the game:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire