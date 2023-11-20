Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s 27-14 loss to the 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a game many thought they were going to lose against the San Francisco 49ers, but that didn’t make it any less frustrating for Bucs fans.

The team lost 27-14 to the 49ers, and it was a game that surprisingly offered the Bucs lots of time to narrow the gap after going down big. Tampa Bay didn’t take any of those opportunities, though, and ended up squandering numerous chances to compete in the final frame of the game.

Naturally, that made some Tampa Bay fans upset, and they made sure to express that online. Check out some social media reactions to the game below:

There literally wasn’t a Bucs defender in the TV frame on that last Deebo catch — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 19, 2023

Daryl Johnston on the FOX broadcast: “Where is Chris Godwin?” Bucs fans: pic.twitter.com/AUbD5LIBeD — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) November 19, 2023

Thompkins dropped a touchdown and the Bucs end up turning it over on downs. Otton bobbles a touchdown, Bucs intercepted in the next play. Just…ugh pic.twitter.com/VU02FddD2t — Bucs Nation (@Bucs_Nation) November 19, 2023

Bo Nix isn't covering wide receivers or sacking quarterbacks so he's not gonna help much https://t.co/ai8UsViSmx — James Yarcho (@JYarcho_BUCS) November 19, 2023

The Bucs offense is so funny to watch No run game, never get into short yardage situations, it’s just 3rd & long all the time with Baker desperately forcing the ball to Mike Evans or Godwin — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 19, 2023

The Bucs are losing by 20 points and Cade Otton is leading the team in receiving. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have a COMBINED 31 yards through three quarters. pic.twitter.com/w6j80sXDZq — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) November 19, 2023

Cade Otton drops a touchdown pass. Then Baker bounces one off a helmet and it’s intercepted. That is the difference. When the Niners need it, they make the plays. When the Bucs need it, they fail.#TBvsSF | #GoBucs | #Bucs | #49ers | #FTTB | #NeverJumpShip pic.twitter.com/CvJooS8DCC — 👽 🏴‍☠️ The JC De Lᐰ Torre🏴‍☠️ (@jcdelatorre) November 19, 2023

Why do the Bucs wait until they’re losing by double digits in the fourth quarter to start feeding the offense through Mike Evans? — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) November 19, 2023

Jamel Dean got paid and then turned into a injury prone Vernon Hargreaves — 𝗗𝗝 (@DJBucsFan) November 19, 2023

Yeah. YaYa gets his second sack of the game but when the Bucs were still in the game earlier in the second half, he was off the field. Whose dumbarse idea was that? — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) November 19, 2023

Baker could easily have 4 INT today. He gets into a rhythm and then starts forcing it — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) November 19, 2023

How I feel about the Bucs right now pic.twitter.com/SGEt3kk7BE — TallyBull (@TallyBull) November 19, 2023

Sorry but there is literally NOTHING better than a M1K3 TD 🥹 — • Christie • ❤️ (@AllAboutBucs) November 19, 2023

Longest TD drive of the season. Bucs really do make every team look outstanding 😒🏴‍☠️ — Susan Hines (@shines1205) November 19, 2023

Bucs had two chances to cut into the deficit against the 49ers. –Baker turnover on downs on a 68-yard drive.

–Baker interception with the Bucs starting inside SF's 15. Ballgame. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 19, 2023

Me being a Bucs fan pic.twitter.com/jqXT1fb0VT — Randyn (@RandomRan__) November 20, 2023

I’ll forfeit this game to have our injuries reversed. This is crazy! — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire