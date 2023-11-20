Advertisement

Social media reacts to Tampa Bay’s 27-14 loss to the 49ers

River Wells
·3 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a game many thought they were going to lose against the San Francisco 49ers, but that didn’t make it any less frustrating for Bucs fans.

The team lost 27-14 to the 49ers, and it was a game that surprisingly offered the Bucs lots of time to narrow the gap after going down big. Tampa Bay didn’t take any of those opportunities, though, and ended up squandering numerous chances to compete in the final frame of the game.

Naturally, that made some Tampa Bay fans upset, and they made sure to express that online. Check out some social media reactions to the game below:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire