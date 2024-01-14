Social media reacts to Steven Izzo’s first points with Michigan State basketball

In the waning moments of Michigan State’s win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon, MSU fans got what they have been cheering for, a Steven Izzo basket.

Izzo converted a beautiful and-one finish over a Rutgers defender, securing his first regular season points in his career.

As many can imagine, social media exploded when the basket went down. Check out some of the best reactions from Spartan Nation after Izzo’s points:

Steven Izzos first career points were an and1 tween hesi crossover tear drop pic.twitter.com/NC3Bks8eAk — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) January 14, 2024

That was amazing haha. Unreal way for him to score — Ryan (@SpartanRyan) January 14, 2024

Izzo is the reason I’m not going to the Lions game tonight 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oI6rQuEK0f — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) January 14, 2024

The Spartans were PUMPED for Steven Izzo! 🤩 Love the team support! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/OOpAn0MJ0A — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

STEVEN IZZO SCORED. STEVEN IZZO SCORED. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/ReQgGV6esj — Anthony 💩 (@TheRealSharty) January 14, 2024

The bench on Steven Izzo’s first bucket. You just love to see it. 💚 pic.twitter.com/cizRONmTFc — Brandon Champion: Low Ego, High Output (@BrandonthaChamp) January 14, 2024

Steven Izzo with the most electric basket in the history of Michigan State hoops. Take a bow King — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) January 14, 2024

The entire roster, coaching staff, and stadium erupting with joy after Steven Izzo scored shows how much that family means to our University — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) January 14, 2024

OMG STEVEN IZZO DID IT — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 14, 2024

Rutgers just got Steven Izzo'ed — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) January 14, 2024

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES — Le Tour de Sav (@B1Gsad) January 14, 2024

Steven Izzo looking like Drew Neitzel on that drive! — GOOD GUY RIC (@Goodguyric) January 14, 2024

