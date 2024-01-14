Advertisement

Social media reacts to Steven Izzo’s first points with Michigan State basketball

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

In the waning moments of Michigan State’s win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon, MSU fans got what they have been cheering for, a Steven Izzo basket.

Izzo converted a beautiful and-one finish over a Rutgers defender, securing his first regular season points in his career.

You can watch the basket by clicking here

As many can imagine, social media exploded when the basket went down. Check out some of the best reactions from Spartan Nation after Izzo’s points:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire