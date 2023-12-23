Advertisement

Social media reacts to Steelers RB Jaylen Warren’s amazing block

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had issues with their skill players blocking for their other skill players — specifically, receiver George Pickens’ lackadaisical efforts against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15’s 30-13 loss.

That kind of stuff can permeate an organization if you’re not careful, especially when Pickens came right out and dais that he wasn’t giving maximum effort because he didn’t want to get hurt, but running back Jaylen Warren was having none of it.

“I see where he’s coming from,” Warren told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It is what it is. At the end of the day, he was doing what he thought was best for him.

“Some people play the game differently. If I was in that position, I would have blocked for him. But we play differently, so…”

Well, on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Warren backed up his words with a ridiculous block to free receiver Calvin Austin on this seven-yard touchdown run with 14:21 left in the first half.

Twitter had a lot of nice things to say about Warren’s effort.

 

