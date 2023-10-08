Social media reacts to Steelers comeback win over Ravens
It took all 60 minutes and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t decide to start playing until the last 15 but somehow Pittsburgh pushed past the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 and took over the lead in the AFC North. Let’s take a look at what social media is saying about the win.
Feeling like Kanye cause yall can’t tell me nothing 🤣🤣#steelers #ravens #nfl
The fans lost their minds…. #Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/JMJAnaoz8r
Thank goodness the #Steelers have a bye this week. I wouldn't have been able to do this sh*t next week.
This is the look of a man who’s offense just came back from a deficit.#herewego #steelers https://t.co/xGOcCr9lP2
Peterson…gone
Wallace…gone
Gunnar…gone
Canada…gone #Steelers
DESPITE THEIR BEST EFFORTS, THE STEELERS BEAT THE RAVENS!#Steelers
Matt Canada for president #Steelers
My #Steelers are in first place in the AFC North pic.twitter.com/yHUdF1IFp3
