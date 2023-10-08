Social media reacts to Steelers comeback win over Ravens

It took all 60 minutes and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t decide to start playing until the last 15 but somehow Pittsburgh pushed past the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 and took over the lead in the AFC North. Let’s take a look at what social media is saying about the win.

https://twitter.com/tincupwannabe/status/1711111143433875810

Thank goodness the #Steelers have a bye this week. I wouldn't have been able to do this sh*t next week. — Steelers Spot (@SteelersSpot) October 8, 2023

This is the look of a man who’s offense just came back from a deficit.#herewego #steelers https://t.co/xGOcCr9lP2 — Matt Kaupinis (@Mattisfaction56) October 8, 2023

DESPITE THEIR BEST EFFORTS, THE STEELERS BEAT THE RAVENS!#Steelers — Dr. Acula 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@Off2BeTheWizard) October 8, 2023

Matt Canada for president #Steelers — Kyle Gattrell (@GattrellKyle) October 8, 2023

My #Steelers are in first place in the AFC North pic.twitter.com/yHUdF1IFp3 — ShePlaysGuitars (@ShePlaysGuitars) October 8, 2023

