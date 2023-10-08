Advertisement

Social media reacts to Steelers comeback win over Ravens

Allison Koehler
·1 min read

It took all 60 minutes and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t decide to start playing until the last 15 but somehow Pittsburgh pushed past the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 and took over the lead in the AFC North. Let’s take a look at what social media is saying about the win.

https://twitter.com/tincupwannabe/status/1711111143433875810

