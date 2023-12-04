Social media reacts to Sooners New Year's Six snub, Bowl destination

As the Oklahoma Sooners saw their Red River Rivals earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, there was a belief that OU’s win over the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns might push them into a New Year’s Six Bowl.

It didn’t work out that way as the College Football Playoff Committee opted to include Ole Miss, Missouri, and Penn State, teams that were just ahead of the Sooners in the final playoff rankings.

The Sooners have a worthwhile resume with wins over the Big 12 champion, Texas, and the AAC champion, SMU. But it was losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State that pushed the Sooners to the background and into the Alamo Bowl.

The Sooners and Wildcats provide an intriguing matchup between an outgoing and incoming member of the Big 12. Arizona ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense and defense.

Though it may not be the bowl game everyone hoped for, it’s still a matchup that could be fantastic.

Here's how social media reacted to the Alamo Bowl placement.

If OU went 10-2 with a loss to Texas and a win over OSU, are they in? That’s how this committee thinks. It’s backwards. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023

Oklahoma is getting absolutely robbed out of a New Year’s Six game



There is no argument the #Sooners shouldn’t be ahead of both Ole Miss and Penn State — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 3, 2023

THIS is why OU is getting the hell out of the Big 12. The teams that got into the NY6 bowls over OU despite comparable/worse resumes? SEC & Big 10 teams. Absolutely ridiculous! This is why we’re headed toward two super conferences, lack of CFP consideration for non SEC/B10 confs. https://t.co/1JfxRIJI2t — Cornell Woolridge (renaissancexm on BlueSky)🦄 (@RenaissanceXM) December 3, 2023

How are you going to reward Penn State for beating IOWA??? Unreal. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023

Team A: Beat 3rd ranked team (Texas) and has two wins over conference champs (SMU as well).



Team B: Best win is Iowa



Team C: Best win is LSU



Which team deserved to be ranked high enough to be in a NY6 Bowl? — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023

I hope the OU players are as pissed off as the fans are. I don't need to see it on social media. Show it on the field. Beat the ever living daylights out of Arizona. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) December 3, 2023

Today has been an abomination and a disgrace to the sport of college football. — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 3, 2023

For everyone complaining about OU’s ranking and Bowl Game… Maybe not lose to Kansas. OU will be fine. On to the SEC and continue buildup momentum. — Steve Cole ⭕️🙌🏼 (@SteveCole1) December 3, 2023

OU has two wins better than Ole Miss and Penn State and they are not playing in a NY6?? https://t.co/K9fgKNV0tj — Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) December 3, 2023

lol. That Fiesta Bowl is a JOKE. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023

Corrigan said the teams around Oklahoma - Mizzou, Penn State, Ole Miss - contributed to the Sooners missing a NY6 bowl, along w/ the Sooners' two losses. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2023

The committee is so lazy man… OU has a much better resume than Penn St or Ole Miss.



OU beat the committees 3rd ranked team in the country. Ole Miss and Penn State beat nobody. OU lost 2 games on the road by 8 total points when their best defender was out of the game. Whatever. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) December 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football: Social media reacts to Sooners Alamo Bowl snub