Social Media Reacts to Sooners New Year’s Six snub, Bowl destination

At the Oklahoma Sooners saw their Red River Rivals earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, there was a belief that OU’s win over the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns might push them into a New Year’s Six Bowl.

It didn’t work out that way as the College Football Playoff Committee opted to include Ole Miss, Missouri, and Penn State, teams that were just ahead of the Sooners in the final playoff rankings.

The Sooners have a worthwhile resume with wins over the Big 12 champion, Texas, and the AAC champion, SMU. But it was losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State that pushed the Sooners to the background and into the Alamo Bowl.

The Sooners and Wildcats provide an intriguing matchup between an outgoing and incoming member of the Big 12. Arizona ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense and defense.

Though it may not be the bowl game everyone hoped for, it’s still a matchup that could be fantastic.

Her’es how social media reacted to the Alamo Bowl placement.

Committee doesn't know what it's doing

If OU went 10-2 with a loss to Texas and a win over OSU, are they in? That’s how this committee thinks. It’s backwards. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023

Snubbed

Oklahoma is getting absolutely robbed out of a New Year’s Six game There is no argument the #Sooners shouldn’t be ahead of both Ole Miss and Penn State — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 3, 2023

Make it Make Sense

THIS is why OU is getting the hell out of the Big 12. The teams that got into the NY6 bowls over OU despite comparable/worse resumes? SEC & Big 10 teams. Absolutely ridiculous! This is why we’re headed toward two super conferences, lack of CFP consideration for non SEC/B10 confs. https://t.co/1JfxRIJI2t — Cornell Woolridge (renaissancexm on BlueSky)🦄 (@RenaissanceXM) December 3, 2023

Iowa of all teams

How are you going to reward Penn State for beating IOWA??? Unreal. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023

Did they do enough?

Team A: Beat 3rd ranked team (Texas) and has two wins over conference champs (SMU as well). Team B: Best win is Iowa Team C: Best win is LSU Which team deserved to be ranked high enough to be in a NY6 Bowl? — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023

Will they show up?

I hope the OU players are as pissed off as the fans are. I don't need to see it on social media. Show it on the field. Beat the ever living daylights out of Arizona. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) December 3, 2023

Bunch of suits making poor decisions

Today has been an abomination and a disgrace to the sport of college football. — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 3, 2023

Should hav taken care of business

For everyone complaining about OU’s ranking and Bowl Game… Maybe not lose to Kansas. OU will be fine. On to the SEC and continue buildup momentum. — Steve Cole ⭕️🙌🏼 (@SteveCole1) December 3, 2023

The results don't matter to the committee

OU has two wins better than Ole Miss and Penn State and they are not playing in a NY6?? https://t.co/K9fgKNV0tj — Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) December 3, 2023

Committee doing a bit

lol. That Fiesta Bowl is a JOKE. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023

Making stuff up now

Corrigan said the teams around Oklahoma – Mizzou, Penn State, Ole Miss – contributed to the Sooners missing a NY6 bowl, along w/ the Sooners' two losses. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2023

Did they really think this through?

The committee is so lazy man… OU has a much better resume than Penn St or Ole Miss. OU beat the committees 3rd ranked team in the country. Ole Miss and Penn State beat nobody. OU lost 2 games on the road by 8 total points when their best defender was out of the game. Whatever. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) December 3, 2023

The One Team FSU couldn't overcome

Only team to beat FSU this season 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3i1w4dkP44 — Georgia Sooner ⭕️🙌🏿 (@TheMQCWestside) December 4, 2023

Time to get down to business

What's the point of complaining about not making a NY6 bowl… seriously, the boys have a game to play. They want to be ready and don't need to read complaints from these *fanalysts" for the next few weeks about something noone here can even control…

Either get with them or get… — Major Grumpy Dool Of Stutsman Army (@PCSoonersFan) December 4, 2023

Been a cool two years

Brent Venables on coaching at Alamo Bowl: For me, it was 2 short years ago where I got a chance to watch our players as I became the head coach and see Coach Stoops coach one last time against the University of Oregon. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 3, 2023

Thanks Jeff Lebby

OU is in the Alamo bowl because the OC ran the ball 7 times with no passes after huge ints by the defense in back to back games! Playing not to lose instead of stepping their throats cost OU a NY6 game or more!🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ken Williams⭕️🙇🏾🙌🏾 2023(7-0) 7🏆 14🥇 (@KDW1980) December 4, 2023

Teddy and Gabe on the Oklahoma Breakdown

Uniform Preview

Sooners will be the home team for the Alamo Bowl, just like they were in their last trip. Should be a solid uniform matchup, though I cannot forgive Arizona for going away from the blue and red sleeve stripes. pic.twitter.com/SJBmwppCxZ — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 3, 2023

BV on the Alamo Bowl and Arizona

#Sooners coach Brent Venables: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to come back to the Alamo Bowl… Thrilled for our fans, for our players, for the opportunity to compete.” Noted that Arizona’s turnaround from winning one game two seasons ago has been impressive. — Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) December 3, 2023

Sooners Miss Out

Oklahoma would be favored against Penn State, Ole Miss and Missouri. The Sooners have a better resume than all 3. And yet Oklahoma is heading to the Alamo Bowl. Wild — Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) December 3, 2023

Football is Fun

The Alamo Bowl between #12 Oklahoma and #14 Arizona will be the highest ranked non-NY6 bowl and should be incredibly fun. https://t.co/dR8CaqREeP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Will be interesting to see the roster makeup

Fwiw, Arizona has a lot of program buy-in right now. We’ll see how many of their top guys portal to move up, but wouldn’t be surprised if most of their guys suit up in the Alamo Bowl. And Arizona is very good. — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 3, 2023

Could hav gone better

Texas in the playoff and Oklahoma in the piss ant Alamo bowl lmao. What a disaster 😂 — T Light (@thetweetsofTodd) December 3, 2023

Now there's an idea

What will it take for @Mike_Stoops41 to do the coin toss for Arizona/Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl? — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) December 3, 2023

Well, that's significant

Big 12 bowls & their payouts.. Alamo Bowl $8.25mil

Texas Bowl $6.4mil

PopTarts Bowl $6.07mil

Liberty Bowl $4.7mil

Indep Bowl $2.2mil

Guaranteed Bowl $1.62mil

ArmedForces Bowl $1.35mil

FirstResp Bowl pays $824k pic.twitter.com/tdLzpGByyo — WVU on the MON (@MonRiverShakes) November 30, 2023

