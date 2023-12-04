Social Media Reacts to Sooners New Year’s Six snub, Bowl destination
At the Oklahoma Sooners saw their Red River Rivals earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, there was a belief that OU’s win over the No. 3 seed Texas Longhorns might push them into a New Year’s Six Bowl.
It didn’t work out that way as the College Football Playoff Committee opted to include Ole Miss, Missouri, and Penn State, teams that were just ahead of the Sooners in the final playoff rankings.
The Sooners have a worthwhile resume with wins over the Big 12 champion, Texas, and the AAC champion, SMU. But it was losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State that pushed the Sooners to the background and into the Alamo Bowl.
The Sooners and Wildcats provide an intriguing matchup between an outgoing and incoming member of the Big 12. Arizona ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense and defense.
Though it may not be the bowl game everyone hoped for, it’s still a matchup that could be fantastic.
Her’es how social media reacted to the Alamo Bowl placement.
Committee doesn't know what it's doing
If OU went 10-2 with a loss to Texas and a win over OSU, are they in? That’s how this committee thinks. It’s backwards.
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023
Snubbed
Oklahoma is getting absolutely robbed out of a New Year’s Six game
There is no argument the #Sooners shouldn’t be ahead of both Ole Miss and Penn State
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 3, 2023
Make it Make Sense
THIS is why OU is getting the hell out of the Big 12. The teams that got into the NY6 bowls over OU despite comparable/worse resumes? SEC & Big 10 teams. Absolutely ridiculous! This is why we’re headed toward two super conferences, lack of CFP consideration for non SEC/B10 confs. https://t.co/1JfxRIJI2t
— Cornell Woolridge (renaissancexm on BlueSky)🦄 (@RenaissanceXM) December 3, 2023
Iowa of all teams
How are you going to reward Penn State for beating IOWA??? Unreal.
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2023
Did they do enough?
Team A: Beat 3rd ranked team (Texas) and has two wins over conference champs (SMU as well).
Team B: Best win is Iowa
Team C: Best win is LSU
Which team deserved to be ranked high enough to be in a NY6 Bowl?
— Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023
Will they show up?
I hope the OU players are as pissed off as the fans are. I don't need to see it on social media. Show it on the field. Beat the ever living daylights out of Arizona.
— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) December 3, 2023
Bunch of suits making poor decisions
Today has been an abomination and a disgrace to the sport of college football.
— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 3, 2023
Should hav taken care of business
For everyone complaining about OU’s ranking and Bowl Game… Maybe not lose to Kansas. OU will be fine. On to the SEC and continue buildup momentum.
— Steve Cole ⭕️🙌🏼 (@SteveCole1) December 3, 2023
The results don't matter to the committee
OU has two wins better than Ole Miss and Penn State and they are not playing in a NY6?? https://t.co/K9fgKNV0tj
— Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) December 3, 2023
Committee doing a bit
lol. That Fiesta Bowl is a JOKE.
— Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) December 3, 2023
Making stuff up now
Corrigan said the teams around Oklahoma – Mizzou, Penn State, Ole Miss – contributed to the Sooners missing a NY6 bowl, along w/ the Sooners' two losses.
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2023
Did they really think this through?
The committee is so lazy man… OU has a much better resume than Penn St or Ole Miss.
OU beat the committees 3rd ranked team in the country. Ole Miss and Penn State beat nobody. OU lost 2 games on the road by 8 total points when their best defender was out of the game. Whatever.
— Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) December 3, 2023
The One Team FSU couldn't overcome
Only team to beat FSU this season 🤦🏿♂️🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/3i1w4dkP44
— Georgia Sooner ⭕️🙌🏿 (@TheMQCWestside) December 4, 2023
Time to get down to business
What's the point of complaining about not making a NY6 bowl… seriously, the boys have a game to play. They want to be ready and don't need to read complaints from these *fanalysts" for the next few weeks about something noone here can even control…
Either get with them or get…
— Major Grumpy Dool Of Stutsman Army (@PCSoonersFan) December 4, 2023
Been a cool two years
Brent Venables on coaching at Alamo Bowl: For me, it was 2 short years ago where I got a chance to watch our players as I became the head coach and see Coach Stoops coach one last time against the University of Oregon. #Sooners
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 3, 2023
Thanks Jeff Lebby
OU is in the Alamo bowl because the OC ran the ball 7 times with no passes after huge ints by the defense in back to back games! Playing not to lose instead of stepping their throats cost OU a NY6 game or more!🤷🏾♂️
— Ken Williams⭕️🙇🏾🙌🏾 2023(7-0) 7🏆 14🥇 (@KDW1980) December 4, 2023
Teddy and Gabe on the Oklahoma Breakdown
New @OK_Breakdown!
•OU-Arizona in Alamo Bowl + OU news
•CFP is set…did they get it right?
•Ws/Ls: Liberty, Heisman Trophy, OKC Thunder & Tulane
Apple: https://t.co/zI9JmIFzOG
Spotify: https://t.co/5EWioCdENn
YouTube: https://t.co/qpbxoHomwV pic.twitter.com/rIavIzCpGW
— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 3, 2023
Uniform Preview
Sooners will be the home team for the Alamo Bowl, just like they were in their last trip.
Should be a solid uniform matchup, though I cannot forgive Arizona for going away from the blue and red sleeve stripes. pic.twitter.com/SJBmwppCxZ
— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) December 3, 2023
BV on the Alamo Bowl and Arizona
#Sooners coach Brent Venables: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to come back to the Alamo Bowl… Thrilled for our fans, for our players, for the opportunity to compete.”
Noted that Arizona’s turnaround from winning one game two seasons ago has been impressive.
— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) December 3, 2023
Sooners Miss Out
Oklahoma would be favored against Penn State, Ole Miss and Missouri.
The Sooners have a better resume than all 3.
And yet Oklahoma is heading to the Alamo Bowl.
Wild
— Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) December 3, 2023
Football is Fun
The Alamo Bowl between #12 Oklahoma and #14 Arizona will be the highest ranked non-NY6 bowl and should be incredibly fun. https://t.co/dR8CaqREeP
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023
Will be interesting to see the roster makeup
Fwiw, Arizona has a lot of program buy-in right now.
We’ll see how many of their top guys portal to move up, but wouldn’t be surprised if most of their guys suit up in the Alamo Bowl. And Arizona is very good.
— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 3, 2023
Could hav gone better
Texas in the playoff and Oklahoma in the piss ant Alamo bowl lmao. What a disaster 😂
— T Light (@thetweetsofTodd) December 3, 2023
Now there's an idea
What will it take for @Mike_Stoops41 to do the coin toss for Arizona/Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl?
— AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) December 3, 2023
Well, that's significant
Big 12 bowls & their payouts..
Alamo Bowl $8.25mil
Texas Bowl $6.4mil
PopTarts Bowl $6.07mil
Liberty Bowl $4.7mil
Indep Bowl $2.2mil
Guaranteed Bowl $1.62mil
ArmedForces Bowl $1.35mil
FirstResp Bowl pays $824k pic.twitter.com/tdLzpGByyo
— WVU on the MON (@MonRiverShakes) November 30, 2023