Social Media Reacts: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal

John Williams
·6 min read
The opening day of the transfer portal has already provided an intriguing surprise. While it was expected that Dillon Gabriel would move on from the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2023 season, the thought was he’d take his talents to the NFL.

Well, that very well may happen, but Gabriel’s also going to explore his options at the collegiate level for one more season. He’s entering the transfer portal per multiple reports.

Dillon Gabriel shared a heartfelt goodbye on social media, which was flooded with responses thanking the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

His two years in Norman will be fondly remembered for helping steady the Sooners’ ship amidst the coaching transition. His mentorship of Jackson Arnold and his offseason retreats with the offense set the tone and helped instill the character and identity that Brent Venables wants from his Oklahoma Football Program.

From his record-setting days to his last-minute comeback against Texas, Dillon Gabriel will forever be a legend in Norman.

Dillon Gabriel thanks Oklahoma

From Your New QB1

In the History Books

The Right Man at the Right Time

It's been a pleasure

One of the Best

Match Made in Heaven

MVP of the Program the last two years

Could Still Go Pro

Legend of the Red River Rivalry

Foundational Piece

Thank You DG

Legends Never Die

Best QB in the Portal

One of the best to do it

Perfect Fit

He'll have lots of options

What a Career at OU

Historic Day against Texas

We loved watching him too, Coach

True Leader

Man of the People

Became One of Us

No. 1 QB in the Portal

DG put on a masterclass

