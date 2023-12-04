Social Media Reacts: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal

The opening day of the transfer portal has already provided an intriguing surprise. While it was expected that Dillon Gabriel would move on from the Oklahoma Sooners after the 2023 season, the thought was he’d take his talents to the NFL.

Well, that very well may happen, but Gabriel’s also going to explore his options at the collegiate level for one more season. He’s entering the transfer portal per multiple reports.

Dillon Gabriel shared a heartfelt goodbye on social media, which was flooded with responses thanking the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

His two years in Norman will be fondly remembered for helping steady the Sooners’ ship amidst the coaching transition. His mentorship of Jackson Arnold and his offseason retreats with the offense set the tone and helped instill the character and identity that Brent Venables wants from his Oklahoma Football Program.

From his record-setting days to his last-minute comeback against Texas, Dillon Gabriel will forever be a legend in Norman.

Dillon Gabriel thanks Oklahoma

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/90fT2nBE7A — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 4, 2023

From Your New QB1

In the History Books

Forever an OU-Texas legend. Appreciate you DG 🫡. Go be great and get that 💰. https://t.co/lnhnLLYxIX — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 4, 2023

The Right Man at the Right Time

Dillon Gabriel showed up at Oklahoma at the program’s lowest point in over two decades. Had to be compared to what Caleb Williams was doing and what recent former Oklahoma quarterbacks did during both years. Handled it all with class. Beat Texas. Great story, get a larger bag. — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 4, 2023

It's been a pleasure

Hello! The portal is off to a wild start. But I will say I’ve never met him but it’s been a pleasure writing about Dillon Gabriel. Always came across as genuine and I felt was always under-appreciated in Norman. https://t.co/vX2Z7Mu1pQ — Jaron Spor (@JaronSpor) December 4, 2023

One of the Best

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed writing about this young man and his time at Oklahoma. He’s a good dude too who really has a good grasp of what matters. Will root for him next year! https://t.co/oCC0tQRwDx — Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) December 4, 2023

Match Made in Heaven

OU needed Dillon Gabriel. Dillon Gabriel needed OU. It was a perfect match for two years. He will forever be remembered for that, as well as his heroics at the Cotton Bowl. https://t.co/O3KeZybLby — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 4, 2023

MVP of the Program the last two years

I hope Oklahoma fans appreciate how important Dillon Gabriel was for the program. Best of luck to this dude. Sincerely happy for him. https://t.co/dKJiPw4BSH — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 4, 2023

Could Still Go Pro

I figured he was going pro. He had a monster year this year his stock as as high as ever why mess that up. Either way I guess this means Arnold is the starter for the bowl game?? https://t.co/CjoMYYpo04 — Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) December 4, 2023

Legend of the Red River Rivalry

Thank you for one of the greatest moments in the sport's best rivalry! 7,516 total yards

73 total touchdowns pic.twitter.com/k0XtPuBDmL — The Main Line Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) December 4, 2023

Foundational Piece

Gabriel was who we needed to get the Venables era started and i’ll appreciate what he did here during the rebuild (even if it was frustrating to watch sometimes) — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) December 4, 2023

Thank You DG

Legends Never Die

Legend. Came in at a time where OU fans were hurting. Stuck with us through a tough year and led us to some GREAT moments in year 2 and got things back on track. The game winning drive in Dallas will be in the history books forever. Thank you DG! Go be great! ♥️ https://t.co/TdVc5exo5B — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 4, 2023

Best QB in the Portal

What QB in the portal right now is going to bring the most success to their next team? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2023

One of the best to do it

Mad love for Dillon Gabriel. That man is a Sooner for life! — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) December 4, 2023

Perfect Fit

Figured. I’m certainly grateful for all he did for us. He was the perfect fit as we transitioned into our new culture and mentality. Boomer https://t.co/VqRLn4PXiP — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) December 4, 2023

He'll have lots of options

If and when Dillon Gabriel enters the transfer portal I'd expect Oregon and Mississippi State to be the main suitors. The Jackson Arnold era has begun in Norman. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 4, 2023

What a Career at OU

Some major accomplishments from Dillon Gabriel this season: • Unanimous All-Big 12 QB

• School record 8 TD’s in one game

• Legacy game-winning drive in Dallas

• Moved to No. 8 all-time in passing yards. Phenomenal season. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) December 4, 2023

Historic Day against Texas

This is my official @_dillongabriel_ appreciation tweet. Thanks for competing, giving it your all, your leadership, and for beating Texas! — Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) December 4, 2023

We loved watching him too, Coach

My guy for life. Blessed by your humble confidence and LOVED watching you HAVING FUN BALLIN every game day! Keep your Spirit. Keep loving life. Keep being you. Thank you DG. @_dillongabriel_ https://t.co/bu14B9qDW7 — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) December 4, 2023

True Leader

For all that Dillon Gabriel is as a player, he’s also truly one of the best humans that has ever worn the crimson and cream. Always handled the criticism with grace and the success with humility, and led the #Sooners with consistent unselfishness. The epitome of a class act. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 4, 2023

The #Sooners needed a leader, a rudder, a catalyst after Caleb Williams left. Dillon Gabriel was all of those things and so much more for Oklahoma. In many ways, he was the perfect QB to kick off the Brent Venables era. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 4, 2023

Man of the People

Thank you for playing your heart out every game and showing that OUDNA. You'll be missed @_dillongabriel_ pic.twitter.com/1qWedorrnZ — TheFoster5 (@JustinMFoster1) December 4, 2023

Became One of Us

I knew it was going to be the end of the Dillon Gabriel era, but it’s going to hurt to see him in another uniform. Him coming to OU when and how he did was huge for BV and OU. Forever appreciated… SOONER LEGEND @_dillongabriel_ — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) December 4, 2023

No. 1 QB in the Portal

DG put on a masterclass

Dillon Gabriel was fantastic for Oklahoma this year. He provided strong leadership in the transition and then after the 6-7 season. He raised his game to new heights in 2023 and was easily the MVP of the team. Best QB in the transfer portal. — John Williams (@john9williams) December 4, 2023

