Advertisement

Social media reacts to the Sooners frustrating 38-33 loss to the Jayhawks

John Williams
·5 min read

An 18-game winning streak over the Kansas Jayhawks went up in smoke on a cold, wet day in Lawrence on Saturday. The Sooners fell 38-33 in frustrating fashion to the Jayhawks and are now 7-1 and 4-1 on the season.

Oklahoma still controls its own Big 12 title game destiny, but this loss stings.

Sure, they had a chance to win the game, but too many mistakes and poor play-calling also put them in a spot where they needed a last-second prayer to have a chance.

Tawee Walker was the bright spot in the game, but when he went down with an injury, the Sooners had no answers in the running game. And with a chance to ice the game with a one-point lead, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the ball out of Dillon Gabriel’s hands when they needed a first down.

Credit is certainly due to the Kansas Jayhawks, but Oklahoma made enough mistakes to that they should feel as frustrated as the fan base with the loss.

And here’s how social media reacted to the performance.

On a cold, wet day, the Sooners were burned

A lot of guys missing, but that wasn't the only issue

Tough scene for the OC

Lone Bright Spot

Tawee Walker had a huge day

Coached Scared

Frustrating Sequence

Tawee was the rhythm section

Took the ball out of their best players' hands

1 team you CAN'T LOSE to; Kansas

Bounce Back

Standing Tall

Should have been over

Didn't have it on the biggest play of the game

Big Yikes

Recruiting still fire, so there's that

Good Luck Lawrence

OOF

Deserved Celebration

No Aggressiveness

Terrible Loss

Just like the rest of us

None of it made sense

What was that?

Pretty much it

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire