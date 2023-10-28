Social media reacts to the Sooners frustrating 38-33 loss to the Jayhawks

An 18-game winning streak over the Kansas Jayhawks went up in smoke on a cold, wet day in Lawrence on Saturday. The Sooners fell 38-33 in frustrating fashion to the Jayhawks and are now 7-1 and 4-1 on the season.

Oklahoma still controls its own Big 12 title game destiny, but this loss stings.

Sure, they had a chance to win the game, but too many mistakes and poor play-calling also put them in a spot where they needed a last-second prayer to have a chance.

Tawee Walker was the bright spot in the game, but when he went down with an injury, the Sooners had no answers in the running game. And with a chance to ice the game with a one-point lead, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the ball out of Dillon Gabriel’s hands when they needed a first down.

Credit is certainly due to the Kansas Jayhawks, but Oklahoma made enough mistakes to that they should feel as frustrated as the fan base with the loss.

And here’s how social media reacted to the performance.

On a cold, wet day, the Sooners were burned

You play with fire enough, you will get burned — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) October 28, 2023

A lot of guys missing, but that wasn't the only issue

No Gentry. No Stutsman. Pearson ejected. Kanak missed significant snaps. Bowen was in a boot all week. What next. — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) October 28, 2023

Tough scene for the OC

Leave Lebby at the tarmac. Hiring him in the first place was beyond stupid. — C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 28, 2023

Lone Bright Spot

Doesn’t the run game just feel like a big play can happen at any moment with #29 in… — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) October 28, 2023

Tawee Walker had a huge day

Coached Scared

I just can’t with the play calling after the INT in KU territory. You go for their throats. Instead we tippy toe around not to lose. If you play “not to lose,” you lose. — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) October 28, 2023

Frustrating Sequence

Brent was aggressive the entire game when putting the offense on the field for 4th downs and 2 point conversions. Execution, personnel management, coaching, etc— just very surprised the last time OU had the ball was used to eat timeouts instead of slamming the door shut. 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) October 28, 2023

Tawee was the rhythm section

Boy, that was brutal. There was no rhythm today in any capacity. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 28, 2023

Took the ball out of their best players' hands

Gabriel threw the ball only 19 times Saturday, the lowest of his career since the TCU game a year ago, in which he left in the second quarter with an injury. Seven of those throws came on OU’s final drive. That's baffling to me. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 28, 2023

1 team you CAN'T LOSE to; Kansas

Kansas is a terrible loss , idc how improved they are. Losing to them is embarrassing and I hope them boys feel the same exact way — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) October 28, 2023

Bounce Back

Season not over. It’s hard to go undefeated. Back to drawing board and get ready for OSU because they really bout to try and take us out!! Don’t let 1 L become 2. Simple!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) October 28, 2023

Standing Tall

If nothing else, the #Sooners have a head coach who is willing to assume responsibility for everything, even though the vast majority of the blame for today's loss falls elsewhere. Venables sat in front of reporters and just said, "I blew it." — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 28, 2023

Should have been over

A play that should’ve sealed the game. 😢 https://t.co/FAX532hbWQ — Janessa 🖤🐉 (@Soonerborn8503) October 28, 2023

Didn't have it on the biggest play of the game

Brent Venables takes blame for the loss, saying he should have taken a timeout before the fourth and six late in the game that set up the Kansas touchdown. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 28, 2023

Big Yikes

That Oklahoma vs USC Alamo Bowl is gonna be toxic — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) October 28, 2023

Recruiting still fire, so there's that

I’m a Sooner through it ALL!!!! The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly! It’s in my DNA. 💯#OUDNA #SoonerNation — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) October 28, 2023

Good Luck Lawrence

Uh oh. Gonna be a busy night. Congrats @KU_Football — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 28, 2023

OOF

Deserved Celebration

No Aggressiveness

We can’t let them play cover 0 with a robber to stop the run and not throw the ball down the field.. — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) October 28, 2023

Terrible Loss

I will always remember this game as: Why didn’t they just run between the tackles more? Disappointing and inexcusable. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) October 28, 2023

Just like the rest of us

Jayden Gibson and Jalil Farooq both spiked their helmets into the turf coming off the field#Sooners are pissed and very upset with this one, as much as I’ve seen since I’ve been covering the team — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 28, 2023

None of it made sense

Just a really bad loss by Oklahoma. Offensive playcalling was odd all game. Defense couldn’t get off the field at times. Just a sloppy, sloppy performance from Brent Venables’ team. And they had several chances to win, but honestly didn’t deserve to. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 28, 2023

What was that?

Running the ball three times and giving the ball back after your DE came up clutch with a pick should make Jeff Lebby’s seat nice and toasty. Awful. Just awful. — Ben Dackiw (@BenDackiw) October 28, 2023

Pretty much it

I love Lebby, but passive play calling on offense lost us this game. We must stretch the field, especially when they dare you to! — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) October 28, 2023

