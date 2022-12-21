Social Media Reacts to the Sooners first day of the early signing period

The build-up to the first day of the early signing period didn’t disappoint. Like waking up on Christmas morning, the Oklahoma Sooners unwrapped 24 shiny new players to add to the roster through the early signing period.

Unfortunately, there was a bit of disappointment as a couple of the things the Sooners asked for went to someone else. Peyton Bowen and Tausili Akana were both heavily projected to land in Norman in recent weeks, and both landed with different schools. Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon and Akana committed to Texas, where his sister had just won a national championship in volleyball.

It wasn’t a terrible day for the Sooners, who still have a top 10 recruiting class in tow after signing all 23 of their pre-signing period commits and adding defensive lineman Markus Strong. It hurts to come so close to Bowen and Akana and miss, but the Sooners still have a really good class that they’ve put together.

OL Got some dudes coming

Lesson Learned? Probably not

no matter what peyton bowen decides, just remember that we’re all extremely healthy attaching this much of our attention and emotional well-being to a high schooler, and that there are absolutely no lessons whatsoever to be learned from this experience — 𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖜 (@andrewsmith38) December 21, 2022

Good suggestion

Just a PSA on the heels of the Peyton Bowen news from our friends at QT … #Sooners https://t.co/yRsQjHntx0 — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022

Sucks

WOW, Peyton Bowen picks Oregon. That's just a brutal loss for the #Sooners. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 21, 2022

No one did

Peyton Bowen to Oregon…didn’t see that coming — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 21, 2022

Tough scene

Peyton Bowen does indeed flip — but it's to Oregon. Wow. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 21, 2022

4-Star Linebacker Lewis Carter

ITS OFFICIAL📝 ,SUCH A BLESSING🙏🏾, ITS BEEN A LONG JOURNEY, I’VE LEARNED SO MUCH OVER THESE YEARS ,IM THANKFUL FOR EVERYONE THAT WAS APART OF THIS JOURNEY,CLOSING ONE CHAPTER OPENING UP ANOTHER ,SOONER NATION IM COMING HOME⭕️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4UVJJClUNG — LewisCarter (@LewisCarter_4) December 21, 2022

Oregon having a crazy day

Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

We good

5-Star QB Jackson Arnold

5-Star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore. https://t.co/clPWXw3SHC pic.twitter.com/yU6SWHo31G — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 21, 2022

A special group

This class is going to be special no doubt and BV is the guy. But BV has to close on these other elite targets to get to that next level. He was able to consistently at Clemson. What’s diff at OU. Seems like we are just getting played. — Blayke Ryan154 (@Blaykeryan154) December 21, 2022

Ashton Sanders is going to be great

So is Cayden Green

Classy from coach

Congratulations to the #CHO23N class of the Oklahoma Sooners today. Wish all of you the best on your journey. Stick together and great things will happen! — Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) December 21, 2022

The future is here

Jeff Lebby on Jackson Arnold: "At some point he's going to be the face of Oklahoma, which is exciting." #Sooners — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 21, 2022

Another Top 10 class for the Sooners

The inability to land the five-star safety sucks, but don't let that distract from the fact that Brent Venables and his staff have put together one heck of a recruiting class. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 21, 2022

Super Effective

Oregon got a good one. Talk about an effective late pitch from Lanning & Co. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 21, 2022

A great class

We got a 5 star QB and Edge rusher in this class but we apparently suck at recruiting now. Love the knee-jerk reactions. — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) December 21, 2022

Putting in the work

Hey guess what OU Fans Brent Venables can freaking recruit. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know anything about football. #BoomerSooner — Ricky Stover (@RickStorm22) December 21, 2022

Same

Y’all! I’m excited as hell about this class. — Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) December 21, 2022

Oregon and Nike putting in the work?

Phil said we are winning something before I die — Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) December 21, 2022

Got some work to do on that front

We just cannot compete in the NIL market. — Wheat State Sooner (@GigaHonky) December 21, 2022

Namely win

Oklahoma has inked a very, very salty 2023 signing class. It does feel like we’ve learned this cycle that the #Sooners are going to have to win big on the gridiron itself first before they take that next recruiting tier jump. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 21, 2022

Jackson Arnold = Leader

Brent Venables on QB Jackson Arnold: From beginning to end, it was zero maintenance (with him). He's been recruiting in a great way for us the last several months. He never wavered … I love the leadership. Amazing family and parents. He's everything that you want. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022

Corn fed Tight Ends

Three-star #Sooners signee Kade McIntyre already faxed in his papers this morning, but is nonetheless the man of the hour out in Fremont (Neb.) for his ceremony at Bergan High. Second straight year that @JOE_JON_FINLEY and Oklahoma land a tight end from the Cornhusker State. pic.twitter.com/pvi0wFS3bX — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 21, 2022

A great day

Congratulations to all the young men who had an opportunity to sign NLI. This is a special moment for families and athlete. As this stressful process comes to an end. My hope is that every fan base can stay classy and celebrate what we gain. Boomer! Sooner! — Rufus Alexander (@CoachRufus42) December 21, 2022

Fantastic Perspective

Best class in 24/7 history by score. One of the best QB in the class if not the best, 5 star edge rusher. Recruiting comes with losses when you are going for elites. Doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the wins we did get! The kids deserve it! — Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) December 21, 2022

