Social Media Reacts to the Sooners first day of the early signing period
The build-up to the first day of the early signing period didn’t disappoint. Like waking up on Christmas morning, the Oklahoma Sooners unwrapped 24 shiny new players to add to the roster through the early signing period.
Unfortunately, there was a bit of disappointment as a couple of the things the Sooners asked for went to someone else. Peyton Bowen and Tausili Akana were both heavily projected to land in Norman in recent weeks, and both landed with different schools. Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon and Akana committed to Texas, where his sister had just won a national championship in volleyball.
It wasn’t a terrible day for the Sooners, who still have a top 10 recruiting class in tow after signing all 23 of their pre-signing period commits and adding defensive lineman Markus Strong. It hurts to come so close to Bowen and Akana and miss, but the Sooners still have a really good class that they’ve put together.
OL Got some dudes coming
#OUDNA #OlineU Fired up to have @CaydenGreen3 @JoshuaBates64 @HeathOzaeta and @LoganHowland join the Sooner football family. Let’s get ready to work!
— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 21, 2022
Lesson Learned? Probably not
no matter what peyton bowen decides, just remember that we’re all extremely healthy attaching this much of our attention and emotional well-being to a high schooler, and that there are absolutely no lessons whatsoever to be learned from this experience
— 𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖊𝖜 (@andrewsmith38) December 21, 2022
Good suggestion
Just a PSA on the heels of the Peyton Bowen news from our friends at QT … #Sooners https://t.co/yRsQjHntx0
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Sucks
WOW, Peyton Bowen picks Oregon. That's just a brutal loss for the #Sooners.
— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 21, 2022
No one did
Peyton Bowen to Oregon…didn’t see that coming
— Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 21, 2022
Tough scene
Peyton Bowen does indeed flip — but it's to Oregon.
Wow.
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 21, 2022
4-Star Linebacker Lewis Carter
ITS OFFICIAL📝 ,SUCH A BLESSING🙏🏾, ITS BEEN A LONG JOURNEY, I’VE LEARNED SO MUCH OVER THESE YEARS ,IM THANKFUL FOR EVERYONE THAT WAS APART OF THIS JOURNEY,CLOSING ONE CHAPTER OPENING UP ANOTHER ,SOONER NATION IM COMING HOME⭕️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4UVJJClUNG
— LewisCarter (@LewisCarter_4) December 21, 2022
Oregon having a crazy day
Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022
We good
5-Star QB Jackson Arnold
5-Star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore. https://t.co/clPWXw3SHC pic.twitter.com/yU6SWHo31G
— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 21, 2022
A special group
This class is going to be special no doubt and BV is the guy. But BV has to close on these other elite targets to get to that next level. He was able to consistently at Clemson. What’s diff at OU. Seems like we are just getting played.
— Blayke Ryan154 (@Blaykeryan154) December 21, 2022
Ashton Sanders is going to be great
Woke up ready to be a SOONER‼️ @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @OU_Football #BoomerSooner
— Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) December 21, 2022
So is Cayden Green
It’s up‼️ https://t.co/czRyGUBmEt
— Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) December 21, 2022
Classy from coach
Congratulations to the #CHO23N class of the Oklahoma Sooners today. Wish all of you the best on your journey. Stick together and great things will happen!
— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) December 21, 2022
The future is here
Jeff Lebby on Jackson Arnold: "At some point he's going to be the face of Oklahoma, which is exciting." #Sooners
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 21, 2022
Another Top 10 class for the Sooners
The inability to land the five-star safety sucks, but don't let that distract from the fact that Brent Venables and his staff have put together one heck of a recruiting class.
— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 21, 2022
Super Effective
Oregon got a good one. Talk about an effective late pitch from Lanning & Co.
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 21, 2022
A great class
We got a 5 star QB and Edge rusher in this class but we apparently suck at recruiting now. Love the knee-jerk reactions.
— Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) December 21, 2022
Putting in the work
Hey guess what OU Fans Brent Venables can freaking recruit. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know anything about football. #BoomerSooner
— Ricky Stover (@RickStorm22) December 21, 2022
Same
Y’all! I’m excited as hell about this class.
— Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) December 21, 2022
Oregon and Nike putting in the work?
Phil said we are winning something before I die
— Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) December 21, 2022
Got some work to do on that front
We just cannot compete in the NIL market.
— Wheat State Sooner (@GigaHonky) December 21, 2022
Namely win
Oklahoma has inked a very, very salty 2023 signing class. It does feel like we’ve learned this cycle that the #Sooners are going to have to win big on the gridiron itself first before they take that next recruiting tier jump.
— Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 21, 2022
Jackson Arnold = Leader
Brent Venables on QB Jackson Arnold: From beginning to end, it was zero maintenance (with him). He's been recruiting in a great way for us the last several months. He never wavered … I love the leadership. Amazing family and parents. He's everything that you want. #Sooners
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Corn fed Tight Ends
Three-star #Sooners signee Kade McIntyre already faxed in his papers this morning, but is nonetheless the man of the hour out in Fremont (Neb.) for his ceremony at Bergan High.
Second straight year that @JOE_JON_FINLEY and Oklahoma land a tight end from the Cornhusker State. pic.twitter.com/pvi0wFS3bX
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 21, 2022
A great day
Congratulations to all the young men who had an opportunity to sign NLI. This is a special moment for families and athlete. As this stressful process comes to an end. My hope is that every fan base can stay classy and celebrate what we gain. Boomer! Sooner!
— Rufus Alexander (@CoachRufus42) December 21, 2022
Fantastic Perspective
Best class in 24/7 history by score. One of the best QB in the class if not the best, 5 star edge rusher. Recruiting comes with losses when you are going for elites. Doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the wins we did get! The kids deserve it!
— Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) December 21, 2022