Social Media reacts to the sights of Provo ahead of Oklahoma Sooners vs. BYU Cougars

When the Big 12 released the schedule for the 2023 football season, the road date that many Oklahoma fans were excited about was the Sooners’ trip to Provo, Utah to take on the BYU Cougars.

The Oklahoma Sooners are a couple of hours from kickoff, but Sooner Nation has already been taking in the sights from Provo, Utah.

The mountain scenery of Utah, the backdrop of Lavell Edwards Stadium, and the excitement of the many Sooner fans who have made the trip to support the team sets the stage for a big road crowd for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ahead of the Sooners’ final road trip of the season, here’s how social media reacted to the sights of Provo, Utah.

Sooner Fans Gonna Love Getting the Dub

Only gets better in Provo. OU fans who made the trip are going to love it here. https://t.co/CBi3pXare4 pic.twitter.com/V6W7AudoPM — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) November 17, 2023

Perfect Road Trip

Hello from Utah! Nice enough to golf here today. Excited for the game tomorrow in Provo. #Boomer pic.twitter.com/2WLDKuvf6I — Derek Smith (@DerekSmithOU) November 18, 2023

The Fall Colors Standing Out

That Scenery

A lot of respect, but a lot to play for when the #Sooners square off with BYU on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/995E2a133i — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 18, 2023

Equipment Truck taking in the Sights

Utah is Gorgeous

AllSooners crew in the Provo Canyon! pic.twitter.com/AMMxi1uoEx — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) November 17, 2023

A+ Venue

AllSooners crew has landed on campus in Provo. Seen this stadium a million times on TV and always wanted to cover a game here. Tomorrow it happens. What a stunningly beautiful place. pic.twitter.com/SjprajSdgm — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) November 17, 2023

Going to be a loud crowd

If my flight this morning is any indication…Oklahoma is going to be well represented in Provo tomorrow — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 17, 2023

Sightseeing and Football

What a Sight

Sooner Nation well represented

We are standing in line to take our photo with the OU equipment truck. Because yes, there is a line! — MissJaneJetson (@MissJaneJetson) November 17, 2023

The Sooner Nation Army arriving in droves

REF Army, THANK YOU for showing out to Salt Lake City! See you tomorrow in Provo at Winger’s! pic.twitter.com/foB2X5wTIq — The REF (@KREFsports) November 18, 2023

Snow on the peaks

Beautiful

No better venue scenery in College Sports

We’re live with pregame coverage between OU and BYU. Join us as we break down the big game in Provo. Live link -> https://t.co/IvvIxroMvU pic.twitter.com/SswMVWaSSX — The REF (@KREFsports) November 18, 2023

A unique experience

A group from the #Sooners beat is now visiting the ONLY bar in Provo. $7 cover charge (cash only). College town. One bar. So unique that we had to visit. pic.twitter.com/SRBFfR0f2G — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 18, 2023

What a backdrop

Incredible

Just stupid how incredible the drive in from SLC to Provo was this morning pic.twitter.com/tudXrAeHS2 — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) November 18, 2023

Who's got the Captain Crunch?

An insight into the BYU tailgate scene: just saw a man carrying two gallons of milk in the lot outside Lavell Edwards Stadium. Good morning from Provo. — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) November 18, 2023

Majestic

Good morning from Provo 🌄 🗣️ BOOMER pic.twitter.com/BZDooiaL4K — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 18, 2023

Lavell Edwards Stadium Showing out

The beauty of Lavell Edwards Stadium lives up to the hype. pic.twitter.com/aawT00CSbb — Drake Diacon (@DrakeDiacon) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire