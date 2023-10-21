Advertisement

Social media reacts to a shocking game-winning Wisconsin TD

Asher Low
·2 min read
The Big Ten West race looked all but over entering the respective fourth quarters in Illinois and Iowa. The Badgers found themselves down a pair of scores with an offense that had struggled to move the football.

Then, in his first career start, Braedyn Locke, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and Braelon Allen put on a fourth-quarter show that ended with a Nolan Rucci touchdown grab to give Wisconsin a shocking 25-21 victory at Illinois.

You read that right, Nolan Rucci not his brother and Badger tight end Hayden Rucci. It was the younger Rucci, the former five-star recruit, who is a Badger offensive lineman that came up with the game-winning grab.

Here is reaction to a wild Badger win, coupled with an absurd Iowa loss to Minnesota, that renewed the Big Ten West race:

All of a sudden, Wisconsin sits atop the Big Ten West

