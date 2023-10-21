Social media reacts to a shocking game-winning Wisconsin TD

The Big Ten West race looked all but over entering the respective fourth quarters in Illinois and Iowa. The Badgers found themselves down a pair of scores with an offense that had struggled to move the football.

Then, in his first career start, Braedyn Locke, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and Braelon Allen put on a fourth-quarter show that ended with a Nolan Rucci touchdown grab to give Wisconsin a shocking 25-21 victory at Illinois.

You read that right, Nolan Rucci not his brother and Badger tight end Hayden Rucci. It was the younger Rucci, the former five-star recruit, who is a Badger offensive lineman that came up with the game-winning grab.

Here is reaction to a wild Badger win, coupled with an absurd Iowa loss to Minnesota, that renewed the Big Ten West race:

How about some big man trickery?

The play you’ve all been waiting for. Nolan Rucci TUDDY. pic.twitter.com/obPS3o2Av3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 21, 2023

The Badgers come all the way back:

Well he didn't drop it today!

Nolan Rucci said they put that play in a two weeks ago. Ran it a couple times in practice. “Never dropped it.” — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 21, 2023

Meme game strong from Badger football:

Wisconsin put it in the hands of their best player on the final drive, and he responded:

Don't want to forget the 3rd-10 call from Longo to give the ball to Braelon on the final drive. Gutsy call but put it in the hands of your best player and let the rest figure itself out. Average RB gets stopped for a 4-yard gain on that play. Allen got 11. — Asher Low (@alow_33) October 21, 2023

Nolan's brother Hayden reacts to the play:

There is nothing like blocking for your brother on the game winning touchdown @nolanrucci LETS GOOOOOOOOO😤 https://t.co/g26OIfWLba — Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) October 21, 2023

An all-timer:

Put it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/m6HL5Fwa6E — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 21, 2023

And...here's how Iowa lost the game:

What a day for Will Pauling:

Ladies & Gentlemen, Will Pauling🥂 pic.twitter.com/rmRBye0Zx4 — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) October 21, 2023

All of a sudden, Wisconsin sits atop the Big Ten West

Big Ten West standings after this week. Wisconsin plays Ohio State next week. Iowa on bye. Minnesota at home against Michigan State, Nebraska at home against Purdue. pic.twitter.com/cpMX3EAgsi — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) October 21, 2023

