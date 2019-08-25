Social media reacts: Seattle Seahawks take care of business against Los Angeles Chargers

There was a lot to talk about in the Seattle Seahawks third game of the preseason. Rashaad Penny made defenders miss, C.J. Prosise looked like the C.J. Prosise we always hoped we'd see and Geno Smith may have just locked down his role as backup quarterback to Russell Wilson.

With a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seahawks, now 2-1, are headed back to CenturyLink Field to close out the preseason.

Before we move on to the Seahawks preseason finale, let's take a look at how fans and media reacted to the Seahawks 23-15 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles. You can also relive all of the exciting plays here.

On fourth-and-1 the Seahawks looked to their top pick of 2018 to get the job done. Rashaad Penny punched in a touchdown from 3-yards out to give Seattle its first points of the evening.

This is Rashaad Penny's team. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 25, 2019

Rashaad Penny has a rushing touchdown and all is right in the world. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 25, 2019

Running back C.J. Prosise has battled a number of injuries over the years. But he proved why the Seahawks have kept him around when he powered in this one-yard touchdown.

CJ Prosise is like a super blood moon. You only see him once every 100 years, gives you one spectacular night, then disappears for another century — Jacson A. Bevens 🏈🥃✍️ (@JacsonBevens) August 25, 2019

Prepare to be teased by the talent of CJ Prosise. They have kept him this long for a reason. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) August 25, 2019

Happy to see @Prosisely_22 showing out right now!!! — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) August 25, 2019

This team belongs to one man alone.



CJ Prosise.



— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 25, 2019

Moments before halftime, kicker Jason Myers showed off his leg with a 58-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 16-3 lead at halftime.

Bang. Jason Myers 58-yard FG is good. Beautiful kick. #Seahawks lead 16-3 going into halftime. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 25, 2019

That was a damn good 58-yard kick by Jason Myers. Maybe the only time kicking is good. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 25, 2019

The Seahawks seventh-round pick, John Ursua, also displayed his quickness and sharp hands. He caught two passes, one for 28 yards and another for 24 yards, to move into the team lead for receiving yards with 52.

You know who I like? John Ursua. That's who. — Dave "Softy" Mahler (@Softykjr) August 25, 2019

An impressive play from John Ursua. His hands, spatial awareness, balance, mental toughness...kid is a gamer. pic.twitter.com/Cu0U4kE8eg — hawkschronicle (@HawksChronicle) August 20, 2019

John Ursua is averaging 25 yards per reception this preseason (4-100). #Seahawks — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 25, 2019

Quarterback Geno Smith proved he could do it all by himself, when he scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Seattle a 23-3 lead. At the end of the quarter, Smith was 10-of-16 passing for 117 yards plus four runs for 26 yards in the game.

I was of the belief that Geno Smith had the opportunity to lock up the backup job tonight. Feels like he's done that. #Seahawks — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 25, 2019

Geno Smith has had a really nice game. He's your backup. Done. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) August 25, 2019

Next up, the Seahawks take on the Oakland Raiders in Seattle. Thursday's kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

