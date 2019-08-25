Social media reacts: Seattle Seahawks take care of business against Los Angeles Chargers

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

There was a lot to talk about in the Seattle Seahawks third game of the preseason. Rashaad Penny made defenders miss, C.J. Prosise looked like the C.J. Prosise we always hoped we'd see and Geno Smith may have just locked down his role as backup quarterback to Russell Wilson. 

With a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seahawks, now 2-1, are headed back to CenturyLink Field to close out the preseason.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Before we move on to the Seahawks preseason finale, let's take a look at how fans and media reacted to the Seahawks 23-15 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles. You can also relive all of the exciting plays here

On fourth-and-1 the Seahawks looked to their top pick of 2018 to get the job done. Rashaad Penny punched in a touchdown from 3-yards out to give Seattle its first points of the evening.

Running back C.J. Prosise has battled a number of injuries over the years. But he proved why the Seahawks have kept him around when he powered in this one-yard touchdown.

Moments before halftime, kicker Jason Myers showed off his leg with a 58-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 16-3 lead at halftime.

The Seahawks seventh-round pick, John Ursua, also displayed his quickness and sharp hands. He caught two passes, one for 28 yards and another for 24 yards, to move into the team lead for receiving yards with 52.

Quarterback Geno Smith proved he could do it all by himself, when he scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Seattle a 23-3 lead. At the end of the quarter, Smith was 10-of-16 passing for 117 yards plus four runs for 26 yards in the game.

Next up, the Seahawks take on the Oakland Raiders in Seattle. Thursday's kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. 

Social media reacts: Seattle Seahawks take care of business against Los Angeles Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next