Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks stun Los Angeles Rams for first time since 2017

Lindsey Wisniewski
NBC Sports Northwest

There were a lot of odds against the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-1).

The Rams were 7-3 in the last 10 games against the Seahawks, and had won three in a row over Seattle heading into Week 5, but that all changed on Thursday evening.

Escape artist Russell Wilson pulled off another masterful performance, leading his team to a monster victory over their division rivals. 

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the game's biggest moments. You can also check out Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's instant analysis from the game here

In the first quarter, Wilson showed off his "DangeRuss" skills when he connected with Tyler Lockett for a 13-yard touchdown. That grab. That throw. That touchdown. Twitter was here for it and frankly, so are we. 

The second half was DK Metcalf hour. The Seahawks wideout continues to live up to the hype when he caught a 40-yard bomb from Wilson. 

Trailing 26-21 in the third quarter, David Moore juked Marcus Peters and took it all the way to the house.

Then, in the final quarter, things got real. Wilson scrambled and threw one in the end zone to running back Chris Carson, who caught the ball with the tips of his fingers.

With less than three minutes left on the clock, Tedric Thompson grabbed the game-winning interception. No, really. 

And to top it all off, Greg Zuerlein missed a FG to seal the deal for the Rams. Fans couldn't believe it.

The Seahawks, now 4-1, have an extra few days to recover from this one. In Week 6, they'll head to Cleveland to face the Browns. 

