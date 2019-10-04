Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks stun Los Angeles Rams for first time since 2017

There were a lot of odds against the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-1).

The Rams were 7-3 in the last 10 games against the Seahawks, and had won three in a row over Seattle heading into Week 5, but that all changed on Thursday evening.

Escape artist Russell Wilson pulled off another masterful performance, leading his team to a monster victory over their division rivals.

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the game's biggest moments. You can also check out Seahawks Insider Joe Fann's instant analysis from the game here.

In the first quarter, Wilson showed off his "DangeRuss" skills when he connected with Tyler Lockett for a 13-yard touchdown. That grab. That throw. That touchdown. Twitter was here for it and frankly, so are we.

Oh my Tyler Lockett. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2019

Here's that ridiculous play from Russ to Tyler Lockett. Catch probability of 6.3 percent via NFL Next Gen. pic.twitter.com/zXzO1FDzrt — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 4, 2019

Russell Wilson: I'm not gonna be able to finish this pizza. Better just throw it away.



Tyler Lockett: pic.twitter.com/HdkBRxZLxY



— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 4, 2019

No quarterback trusts a receiver any more than Russell Wilson does Tyler Lockett, and no receiver is more underrated than Tyler Lockett. Plays so much bigger than he is. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2019

The second half was DK Metcalf hour. The Seahawks wideout continues to live up to the hype when he caught a 40-yard bomb from Wilson.

DK Metcalf has more TDs (2) than body fat percentage (1.9%). — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) October 4, 2019

"DK Metcalf has no muscles"



Really haters? pic.twitter.com/MM5Z7Tr1L1



— lan Rapoport (@SexyTroopLover) October 4, 2019

Allow players to be what they are. Don't force them to be something they're not.



DK Metcalf is a perfect fit in Seattle.



— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 4, 2019

DK Metcalf's three cone time nearly didn't allow him to run right past Marcus Peters, damn — Alistair Corp (@byAlistairCorp) October 4, 2019

Trailing 26-21 in the third quarter, David Moore juked Marcus Peters and took it all the way to the house.

Fantastic blocking by Malik Turner on the David Moore TD. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) October 4, 2019

remember when David Moore had a broken arm a few weeks ago I mean wutpic.twitter.com/QHlyHwl657 — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) October 4, 2019

Then, in the final quarter, things got real. Wilson scrambled and threw one in the end zone to running back Chris Carson, who caught the ball with the tips of his fingers.

Chris Carson is significantly better than Rashaad Penny. Barring fumbles, this will remain Carson's backfield — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) October 4, 2019

Chris Carson was so relieved after he bobbled it 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/a1dQYVHaoI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2019

Chris Carson just gave 68,000 people a heart attack, but Touchdown, #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 4, 2019

With less than three minutes left on the clock, Tedric Thompson grabbed the game-winning interception. No, really.

What a moment for Tedric Thompson. He's been on the wrong end of some mistakes this year and has heard about it from Seahawks fans. The play of his career to seal this Seahawks win. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 4, 2019

That interception was so good even Tedric Thompson didn't think he picked it off. Unreal play! — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 4, 2019

And to top it all off, Greg Zuerlein missed a FG to seal the deal for the Rams. Fans couldn't believe it.

Greg Zuerlein in the Rams locker room after the game like pic.twitter.com/KXUWlO8sHA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 4, 2019

Greg Zuerlein trying to get out of the Seahawks stadium after the Rams game. pic.twitter.com/HIEc4iIE2w — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101_) October 4, 2019

Greg Zuerlein misses 44-yard FG!!!! This place went nuts!!!! #Seahawks will win the game. How y'all feeling 12's?! — Femi Abebefe (@FemiAbebefe) October 4, 2019

The Seahawks, now 4-1, have an extra few days to recover from this one. In Week 6, they'll head to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks stun Los Angeles Rams for first time since 2017 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest