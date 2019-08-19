Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks fall to Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of preseason

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks second game of the preseason had plenty of ups and downs. Poona Ford did some damage to Minnesota's offense, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett's connection showed some preseason sparks and Ugo Amadi made an impact on special teams with a massive hit. 

Seattle, however, didn't walk away from Minnesota unscathed. Paxton Lynch suffered a hard hit late in the fourth quarter, Marquise Blair left the game with a back injury and Demetrius Knox was carted off the field with what looks to be a serious knee injury. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Scroll to continue with content

Ad
  • The Prefabulous Sale
    The Prefabulous Sale
  • Prefabulous Homes You Can Afford
    Prefabulous Homes You Can Afford
  • The Prefabulous Sale is Happening - Save Now
    The Prefabulous Sale is Happening - Save Now

Here's a look at how fans, media and NFL players reacted to the Seahawks 25-19 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

No one blocks Poona Ford. Early in the game, the one-man wrecking crew delivered a hit to the Vikings offensive line that nearly forced a fumble. It was later ruled Vikings ball, but Ford's stellar play did not go unrecognized.

Moments later, Tyler Lockett had a brilliant catch in front of the Minnesota bench. He toed the sideline for a catch on third-and-5.

In the second quarter, veteran DeShawn Shead took it all the way back for the Seahawks with an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown. Shead's Pick-6 shook NFL Twitter, including many of his former teammates.

Former Oregon safety Ugo Amadi delivered a big shot to pin the Vikings at the 37-yard line. Twitter celebrated accordingly.

Paxton Lynch sustained a scary, helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter that led to an ejection for Vikings cornerback Holton Hill. 

Moments later, Demetrius Knox was carted off the field with what looked like a serious knee injury. 

Next up, the Seahawks will head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Aug. 24. Kick off for the Week 3 game is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. 

Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks fall to Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next