Social media reacts as Seattle Seahawks fall to Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of preseason

The Seattle Seahawks second game of the preseason had plenty of ups and downs. Poona Ford did some damage to Minnesota's offense, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett's connection showed some preseason sparks and Ugo Amadi made an impact on special teams with a massive hit.

Seattle, however, didn't walk away from Minnesota unscathed. Paxton Lynch suffered a hard hit late in the fourth quarter, Marquise Blair left the game with a back injury and Demetrius Knox was carted off the field with what looks to be a serious knee injury.

Here's a look at how fans, media and NFL players reacted to the Seahawks 25-19 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

No one blocks Poona Ford. Early in the game, the one-man wrecking crew delivered a hit to the Vikings offensive line that nearly forced a fumble. It was later ruled Vikings ball, but Ford's stellar play did not go unrecognized.

YOU CAN'T STOP POONA YOU CAN ONLY HOPE TO CONTAIN HIM — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 19, 2019

Poona Ford shall not be moved — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 19, 2019

Poona Ford has been involved in just about every play so far on defense. All over the place. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 19, 2019

Per the broadcast, the refs called forward progress had been stopped on the fumble. Hence why the play was blown dead. Still good to see Poona Ford make a play. He's a major x-factor for the #Seahawks defense. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 19, 2019

Poona Ford is basically invalidating the Vikings entire preseason. — Tony Gervino (@microtony) August 19, 2019

Moments later, Tyler Lockett had a brilliant catch in front of the Minnesota bench. He toed the sideline for a catch on third-and-5.

In the second quarter, veteran DeShawn Shead took it all the way back for the Seahawks with an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown. Shead's Pick-6 shook NFL Twitter, including many of his former teammates.

Shead!!!! Pick 6 let's go !! — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) August 19, 2019

Former Oregon safety Ugo Amadi delivered a big shot to pin the Vikings at the 37-yard line. Twitter celebrated accordingly.

This is now an Ugo Amadi Fan Account. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 19, 2019

Ugo Amadi, my goodness. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 19, 2019

Alright, I'm buying an Ugo Amadi jersey — Magnus Bendixen (@BendixenNFL) August 19, 2019

Paxton Lynch sustained a scary, helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter that led to an ejection for Vikings cornerback Holton Hill.

That Paxton Lynch hit was baaaaaaaad pic.twitter.com/BduSwGBFcu — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 19, 2019

That should be an ejection. And I imagine it will be. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 19, 2019

Moments later, Demetrius Knox was carted off the field with what looked like a serious knee injury.

Demetrius Knox carted off the field after suffering an injury late in the Seattle Seahawks' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tough break for the former Ohio State guard, whose Buckeyes career last year also ended with an injury late in the Michigan game. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 19, 2019

And now Demetrius Knox is done. Seattle already down four OLs. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2019

Next up, the Seahawks will head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Aug. 24. Kick off for the Week 3 game is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

