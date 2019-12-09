Social media reacts: Seahawks tumble in 28-12 loss to Rams

You could blame it on the loss of Rashaad Penny or the fact Russell Wilson, a candidate for league MVP, did not score a single touchdown.

But there's only one word to describe the way the Seattle Seahawks played on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams: ugly.

In a crucial game where the stakes were high, the Seahawks, vying for the No. 1 seed out West and a playoff berth, let the Rams take control of the game from the start.

Los Angeles held a 21-3 lead at halftime, but as we know to expect with Seattle, it's never over until it's over. Back-to-back interceptions from Quandre Diggs, one returned for a pick-6, gave the Seahawks momentum to cut it to 21-9 before the end of the third quarter.

Todd Gurley and the Rams, however, hauled in another touchdown in the final quarter and after a Malik Turner dropped fourth-and-1 pass and another Jacob Hollister third-and-7 pass, LA called game.

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the big plays in the Seahawks 28-12 loss the Rams.

The highlight of the first half was when the Rams cheerleaders spent a little too much time on the field and got called out for it.

Rams cheerleaders have stopped more plays than the Seahawks D. — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) December 9, 2019

Why are the Rams cheerleaders just chilling in the end zone mid play? 😂 — DK Metcalf Stan Account (@Zzzack518) December 9, 2019

The Rams are ready to run a play but their cheerleaders are dancing in the end zone. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 9, 2019

Quandre Diggs came alive in the second half with back-to-back interceptions, including a pick-6. Lions fans took a moment to mourn the loss of a player that got traded away to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Quandre Diggs is tied for the team lead in INTs and he's only played in four games as a Seahawk. — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) December 9, 2019

The Detroit Lions traded Quandre Diggs for a fifth round pick six weeks ago. Everyone on the Lions defense got mad about it and Diggs is playing great for Seattle. Home run for Detroit. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 9, 2019

It's crazy that the Lions' defense was so talented it could just give away Quandre Diggs — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 9, 2019

Rasheem Green, a former USC standout, also made a noteworthy block on a Rams field goal attempt in the third quarter.

FG BLOCKED!!! Huge!! Rasheem Green is used to making plays in this stadium though ✌🏼 — Christina Magette (@seahawksFGSN) December 9, 2019

Rasheem Green, impact player. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 9, 2019



Seattle still controls its destiny in the West, despite being 10-3, but they are now unlikely to take top seed in the NFC.



Next up, the Seahawks head to Carolina to take on the lowly Panthers (5-8), who are coming off a 20-point loss to the Falcons.

