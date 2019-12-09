Social media reacts: Seahawks tumble in 28-12 loss to Rams

Lindsey Wisniewski

You could blame it on the loss of Rashaad Penny or the fact Russell Wilson, a candidate for league MVP, did not score a single touchdown. 

But there's only one word to describe the way the Seattle Seahawks played on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams: ugly. 

In a crucial game where the stakes were high, the Seahawks, vying for the No. 1 seed out West and a playoff berth, let the Rams take control of the game from the start. 

Los Angeles held a 21-3 lead at halftime, but as we know to expect with Seattle, it's never over until it's over. Back-to-back interceptions from Quandre Diggs, one returned for a pick-6, gave the Seahawks momentum to cut it to 21-9 before the end of the third quarter.

Todd Gurley and the Rams, however, hauled in another touchdown in the final quarter and after a Malik Turner dropped fourth-and-1 pass and another Jacob Hollister third-and-7 pass, LA called game. 

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the big plays in the Seahawks 28-12 loss the Rams. 

The highlight of the first half was when the Rams cheerleaders spent a little too much time on the field and got called out for it. 

Quandre Diggs came alive in the second half with back-to-back interceptions, including a pick-6. Lions fans took a moment to mourn the loss of a player that got traded away to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-rounder. 

Rasheem Green, a former USC standout, also made a noteworthy block on a Rams field goal attempt in the third quarter. 


Seattle still controls its destiny in the West, despite being 10-3, but they are now unlikely to take top seed in the NFC. 

Next up, the Seahawks head to Carolina to take on the lowly Panthers (5-8), who are coming off a 20-point loss to the Falcons. 

