Social media reacts: Seahawks top Vikings to take control of NFC West

Lindsey Wisniewski

The Seahawks took control of their destiny in the NFC West with a 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

With the win, the Seahawks took over the NFC West and second place in the NFC. Had they lost, Seattle would have fallen all the way back to the five-seed. It was a crucial game with high stakes, but only one team could come away victorious. 

After trailing 17-10 at halftime, the floodgates officially opened for the Seahawks, thanks to two touchdowns from Rashaad Penny, a 60-yard bomb from Russell Wilson to David Moore and how could we forget the defense? That Bradley McDougald recovery and Tre Flowers pick was out of this world. 

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the Seahawks 37-30 win over the Vikings in prime time: 

It was the 1-2 punch Pete Carroll has talked about all season long, but we finally saw it in real life. Carson, who sustained a hard hit early on which required a trip to medical tent, got things started for Seattle and scored the first touchdown of the game.

Rashaad Penny responded with one of his own in the third quarter, when he came in on a second-and-goal. Seahawks Twitter kind of lost it. 

Then David Moore was left wide open at the end of the third quarter. The Seahawks wide receiver caught a 60-yard bomb from Wilson to extend the lead to 27-17.

The touchdown pass was Wilson's 63rd touchdown pass that traveled at least 20 air yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The game wouldn't be complete without some defensive stops. Bradley McDougald came up with a clutch recovery and Tre Flowers intercepted the Vikings, which turned in a seven-point play. 

Rashaad Penny SZN wasn't over yet, though. The rook cooked the Viks defense when he sprinted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. 

With the 37-30 victory, the Seahawks are now 10-2 on the year and the best in the (NFC) West. Seattle will next head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, who are coming off a 34-7 stomping over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. 

