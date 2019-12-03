Social media reacts: Seahawks top Vikings to take control of NFC West

The Seahawks took control of their destiny in the NFC West with a 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

With the win, the Seahawks took over the NFC West and second place in the NFC. Had they lost, Seattle would have fallen all the way back to the five-seed. It was a crucial game with high stakes, but only one team could come away victorious.

After trailing 17-10 at halftime, the floodgates officially opened for the Seahawks, thanks to two touchdowns from Rashaad Penny, a 60-yard bomb from Russell Wilson to David Moore and how could we forget the defense? That Bradley McDougald recovery and Tre Flowers pick was out of this world.

Here's a look at how fans and media reacted to the Seahawks 37-30 win over the Vikings in prime time:

It was the 1-2 punch Pete Carroll has talked about all season long, but we finally saw it in real life. Carson, who sustained a hard hit early on which required a trip to medical tent, got things started for Seattle and scored the first touchdown of the game.

Rashaad Penny responded with one of his own in the third quarter, when he came in on a second-and-goal. Seahawks Twitter kind of lost it.

This is the best stretch of Rashaad Penny's young career and it's really not even close — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) December 3, 2019

You can't get a talent like Rashaad Penny outside of the top 27 picks, and that's a fact jack. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 3, 2019

Touchdown Rashaad Penny.



The second in as many games for the @SDSUFootball product.



Seahawks and Vikings are tied at 17.







— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 3, 2019

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are the best RB duo in the league. #Seahawks — Justin (@Its_Justin_) December 3, 2019

Then David Moore was left wide open at the end of the third quarter. The Seahawks wide receiver caught a 60-yard bomb from Wilson to extend the lead to 27-17.

The touchdown pass was Wilson's 63rd touchdown pass that traveled at least 20 air yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Touchdown #Seahawks. David Moore from Russell Wilson 60 yards. CenturyLink Field shakes, SEA up by two scores — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 3, 2019

Looks like Xavier Rhodes thought he had help. Instead David Moore blows past him for a 60-yard TD and the #Seahawks make it 27-17. Rhodes furious on the sideline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2019

60 yard TD FOR THE #SEAHAWKS - DAVID MOORE COMES UP HUGE.



Russell Wilson is the MVP.



— Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 3, 2019

The game wouldn't be complete without some defensive stops. Bradley McDougald came up with a clutch recovery and Tre Flowers intercepted the Vikings, which turned in a seven-point play.

The ball is out and the @Seahawks recover!



Bradley McDougald lands on it. @BabyLead #Seahawks



📺: #MINvsSEA on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/1EyFLelCig pic.twitter.com/UBUuhFLQSi











— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2019

Rasheem Green gets credit for the forced fumble that Bradley McDougald recovered. Seahawks' defense is having itself a night. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 3, 2019

BRADLEY MCDOUGALD!! JAYHAWK BORN AND BRED BABBYYY!! — Bryson Stricker (@BryBryStrick) December 3, 2019

Tre Flowers is a ball hawk of the highest order good god — Alistair Corp (@byAlistairCorp) December 3, 2019

WE STAN TRE FLOWERS pic.twitter.com/h3eeLPhBLb — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) December 3, 2019

Rashaad Penny SZN wasn't over yet, though. The rook cooked the Viks defense when he sprinted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

OKAY I HAVE OFFICIALLY DECIDED TO STOP EATIN MCDONALDS LIKE RASHAAD PENNY — mike (@SeahawkScout) December 3, 2019

Rashaad Penny taking phone calls from his haters pic.twitter.com/QfeuB3TCfL — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 3, 2019

With the 37-30 victory, the Seahawks are now 10-2 on the year and the best in the (NFC) West. Seattle will next head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, who are coming off a 34-7 stomping over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.

Social media reacts: Seahawks top Vikings to take control of NFC West originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest