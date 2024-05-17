Social media reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest ahead of 2nd round of PGA Championship

The state of Kentucky in general and Louisville in particular became the center of attention on social media Friday morning when Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler reportedly attempted to drive past a police officer to get into the course after an accident had stopped traffic. A pedestrian was killed when hit by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla on Shelbyville Road. ESPN reported that Scheffler tried to drive around the crash scene on a median, ignoring police instructions to stop.

Scheffler was arrested and booked into jail and faced four charges as a result of the incident: second degree assault of a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from police officers directing traffic.

Scheffler was released between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and arrived at Valhalla around 9:15 a.m., ESPN reported during its live broadcast of the tournament. Scheffler met his scheduled tee time and started his second round at 10:08 a.m.

Here are some highlights from X (formerly known as Twitter) as Friday’s events unfolded:

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Full details on Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, excellent reporting by @JeffDarlington.



pic.twitter.com/GnRFR9gEgS — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) May 17, 2024

You could've told me last night to guess 1,000 things I might wake up to and I would've never gotten to "Scottie Scheffler was arrested on his way to the golf course this morning." Incredible. https://t.co/iI3WRhdtZN — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 17, 2024

I can't even believe what I'm looking at.



Scheffler is the most unlikely sports figure to be arrested since ... ?????????? https://t.co/w4EQ194GGU — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 17, 2024

My question in all this with the Scheffler situation this morning: Was the mayor or governor not on the phone trying to get this stuff dialed down? Basically a traffic misunderstanding that blows up into a national incident that damages the city's prospects for a multimillion… — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters, become a first-time dad, and been put in handcuffs and thrown in the back of a cop car in the span of just 33 days.



Talk about an all-time run. — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 17, 2024

This Scheffler story is the kind of story that is perfect for todays divided America



People will strongly argue “cop overreacted” and “Scottie should have complied” with equal authority



And some will do it who would take other side if someone else — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 17, 2024

I'm not sure what's crazier...the world's No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler asking @JeffDarlington for help as he's being detained or an officer asking Darlington "who was that we just arrested?" — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 17, 2024

This is so SURREAL!! This is Scottie Scheffler, gotta be the most clean, cut human on the planet, and this is happening to him



pic.twitter.com/IpLmSvvyFq — Pamela Maldonado (@pamelam35) May 17, 2024

So bizarre hearing the Scottie Scheffler Chaos this morning.



This is crazy. We as players at multiple tournaments every year are told during traffic around the venue to put Hazard lights on and proceed to the venue.



This is as simple as a misunderstanding. And clearly all… — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler would have ranked No. 1 on my list of athletes least likely to be detained by police. https://t.co/zYbSvZnFYH — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler's mugshot from Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/bcJn54Nu5x — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2024

Dear Jeff Darlington,



Amazing reporting this morning brother.

Difficult and unique situation with Scottie Scheffler. In depth, unbiased reporting that educated the viewer on exactly what happened with video evidence. Phenomenal man. @JeffDarlington — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 17, 2024

Attorney for Scottie Scheffler, Steve Romines, talks after Scheffler was released from LMDC @wave3news pic.twitter.com/mLs0CEUIvZ — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) May 17, 2024

After being detained by police earlier this morning, Scottie Scheffler was released and is back at Valhalla Golf Club for his second round of the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/KvS5Hwo6PS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 17, 2024

What an absolutely insane morning for Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/rmfyspgiaL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 17, 2024

The fans at Valhalla just gave Scottie Scheffler a massive ovation as he walked to the driving range.



Ricker Fowler asked if he was all good, and Scheffler responded with "All good."



Someone also yelled, "You're not a criminal."



What a wild day at the PGA Championship. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 17, 2024

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family… — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler is on the range at Valhalla.



His tee time is 10:08 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/rxq4DvAxEK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2024

Statement from Scottie Scheffler to me: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 10th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Wednesday.

