Scheffler shakes off arrest, birdies first hole in return to Valhalla

Social media reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest ahead of 2nd round of PGA Championship

dennis varney
The state of Kentucky in general and Louisville in particular became the center of attention on social media Friday morning when Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler reportedly attempted to drive past a police officer to get into the course after an accident had stopped traffic. A pedestrian was killed when hit by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla on Shelbyville Road. ESPN reported that Scheffler tried to drive around the crash scene on a median, ignoring police instructions to stop.

Scheffler was arrested and booked into jail and faced four charges as a result of the incident: second degree assault of a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from police officers directing traffic.

Scheffler was released between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and arrived at Valhalla around 9:15 a.m., ESPN reported during its live broadcast of the tournament. Scheffler met his scheduled tee time and started his second round at 10:08 a.m.

Here are some highlights from X (formerly known as Twitter) as Friday’s events unfolded:

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 10th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Wednesday.
