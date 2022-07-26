Social Media reacts to Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has completed his press conference at Big Ten Media Days. During his approximately 15 minutes with the press, Frost answered questions on a wide range of topics, including how hot his seat currently is heading into this season, how a new offense will change things in 2022 as well as the roles of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness play in developing a modern college football team. Below we have compiled some of the best social media reactions and recaps to Frost’s appearance on stage in Indianapolis. Scroll down and see how the summary of Nebraska’s Big Ten Media Days.

Starting off with Nebraska Coach Scott Frost, who takes a page out of Mike Leach’s book by skipping an opening statement and going right to questions pic.twitter.com/jBitWPGSLo — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) July 26, 2022

Number of words in an opening statement at Media Days… Mike Leach: 7

Scott Frost: Zero — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost: "Excited to have another chance" to "get over the hump." — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) July 26, 2022

Nebraska coach Scott Frost forgoes an opening statement. Straight to questions. “We were competitive in every game last year,” Frost says in response to the first question about the Huskers’ struggles. pic.twitter.com/aNsvGpSexY — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) July 26, 2022

Nebraska's Scott Frost: "We were in every game last year w/a chance to win" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost says Nebraska didn't earn the trip to Ireland, and will be making a business trip to the nation to play Northwestern. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost: “We’re going over there to play a football game and that’s got to be the focus.” So much for experience. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost: "Nebraska is going to be one of the best spots in the country for NIL." — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost was asked about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and the conference's expansion. He complimented the conference leaders and says "everybody can see the landscape in college football changing. … This shows that we're gonna be out in front of" those changes. — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost: “Nebraska is going to be one of the best places in the country for NIL.” He’s right, it should be. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 26, 2022

Nebraska's Scott Frost: "I think everybody can see the landscape changing & this move (adding USC & UCLA) pretty much ensures that we're out in front of it and relevant in college football no matter where it all ends up" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost on CFP expansion: "I would personally like to see it expand a little bit." He believes that a team that wins their conference championship deserves to have a seat at the table#B1GMediaDays — Jay Stephens™ 🎙 (@JayStephens07) July 26, 2022

Nebraska's Scott Frost: "We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did. That falls on me. It would be easy if it was one thing. It wasn't. I think we need to have more of a killer instinct when we get in those close games" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2022

"I personally would love to see it expanded a little bit…Having more teams having an opportunity can only help the game, but they have to do it in a smart way." Scott Frost on expanding the College Football Playoff. — Paul Harvey 🔨 (@HammerHarvey) July 26, 2022

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers were "right in the game" against Ohio State in early November last season. Frost said Nebraska must have more of a "killer instinct" in order to finish games and ultimately lead to winning seasons. #B1GMediaDays — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost says that all the close losses in 2021 fall on his shoulders and his coaching staff's shoulders. In order to get over that hump and close out those close games, he says the #Huskers need to develop a "killer instinct." — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) July 26, 2022

Scott Frost on stepping away from his role as an offensive play caller: "Stepping away is the wrong way to put it. I'm still gonna have my hand in it. It's gonna be a fun collaboration. … I'm looking forward to my role and still being involved a lot." — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) July 26, 2022

Nebraska coach Scott Frost just wrapped up his session w/reporters. Mike Locksley is next. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) July 26, 2022

Nebraska was right there in pretty much every game last season. We all know it. Scott Frost was asked at #B1GMediadays how @HuskerFBNation can flip the script. pic.twitter.com/Y8k5fLHVEG — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) July 26, 2022

