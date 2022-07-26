Social Media reacts to Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has completed his press conference at Big Ten Media Days. During his approximately 15 minutes with the press, Frost answered questions on a wide range of topics, including how hot his seat currently is heading into this season, how a new offense will change things in 2022 as well as the roles of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness play in developing a modern college football team. Below we have compiled some of the best social media reactions and recaps to Frost’s appearance on stage in Indianapolis. Scroll down and see how the summary of Nebraska’s Big Ten Media Days.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

 

 

 

 

1

1

Recommended Stories