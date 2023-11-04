Advertisement

Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s long touchdown run

Geoffrey Clark
·3 min read

Sam Hartman has had quite the mixed day against Clemson. In the first half, he threw an interception that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. returned for a touchdown. He’s trying his best to make sure the second half goes a lot better. So far, he’s done that, and there’s no greater evidence than taking advantage of solid blocking and finding daylight to run for a 26-yard touchdown:

Hartman cut Notre Dame’s deficit to 31-23 with that run. Naturally, he can’t do it by himself, but he’ll do whatever it takes to right whatever wrong he had earlier. You don’t play six years of college football and not figure that out.

Unlike the last Irish scoring drive, the defense was able to hold firm on the next possession. Yes, the Tigers successfully faked going for it on fourth down and pinned the Irish deep on a punt, but at least they didn’t score. That’s a win, right?

Here’s how social media reacted to Hartman’s scoring run:

Chris Syrek

Oliver Hodgkinson

Jordan Alexander

Joshua Linn

Nick Schultz

Greg Slusarski

Douglas Farmer

Tom Loy

Michael Campbell

Drew Mentock

One Foot Down

Ryan Chepkevich

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire