Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s long touchdown run

Sam Hartman has had quite the mixed day against Clemson. In the first half, he threw an interception that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. returned for a touchdown. He’s trying his best to make sure the second half goes a lot better. So far, he’s done that, and there’s no greater evidence than taking advantage of solid blocking and finding daylight to run for a 26-yard touchdown:

Hartman cut Notre Dame’s deficit to 31-23 with that run. Naturally, he can’t do it by himself, but he’ll do whatever it takes to right whatever wrong he had earlier. You don’t play six years of college football and not figure that out.

Unlike the last Irish scoring drive, the defense was able to hold firm on the next possession. Yes, the Tigers successfully faked going for it on fourth down and pinned the Irish deep on a punt, but at least they didn’t score. That’s a win, right?

Here’s how social media reacted to Hartman’s scoring run:

Chris Syrek

If Sam Hartman wanted to leave any sort of legacy at Notre Dame this would be your moment. #Irish — Chris Syrek (@chris_syrek) November 4, 2023

Oliver Hodgkinson

True dual threat Sam Hartman, like we’ve always said… — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) November 4, 2023

ND best offense today has been Sam Hartman running — Jordan Alexander (@jordanrulesTSP) November 4, 2023

Joshua Linn

SAM HARTMAN!! Come on D. Get a stop for us now! #GoIrish☘️ — Joshua Linn (@joshua_linn27) November 4, 2023

Nick Schultz

Dual threat Sam Hartman — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) November 4, 2023

Greg Slusarski

Sam Hartman!!! Touchdown Irish!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 4, 2023

Douglas Farmer

A shootout developing in Death Valley?

Jaden Greathouse's block springs Sam Hartman for a touchdown and this is back within 31-23. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 4, 2023

Tom Loy

Jaden Greathouse with an outstanding block to free Sam Hartman for the touchdown. — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) November 4, 2023

TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME ☘️☘️ SAM HARTMAN!! THE DEFENSE HAS TO GET PHYSICAL AND TACKLE NOW THEY ARE JUST RUNNING AROUND WITH NO TECHNIQUE TO GET LOW AND TACKLE AND WRAP UP THE RUNNERS LEGS HE'S 230 LBS ARM TACKLES ARE NOT WORTH ANYTHING #NotreDame @CoachAlGolden @Marcus_Freeman1 ☘️ — ✭Michael Campbell✭ (@Dallasfanindc) November 4, 2023

Drew Mentock

Sam Hartman has runs of 38 and 26 yards against Clemson, including the latter for a touchdown. The Fighting Irish trail Clemson 31-23 with just over 21 minutes left in the game. — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 4, 2023

One Foot Down

Notre Dame shows that it’s down for a fight. Irish go 74 yards on 4 plays with Sam Hartman’s 26 yard TD run. Irish get it back to one score at 31-23. Absolutely need a defensive stop on the next Clemson drive. — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 4, 2023

Ryan Chepkevich

Sam Hartman touchdown Notre Dame Clemson is winning 31-23 — Ryan Chepkevich (@oofoof8) November 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire