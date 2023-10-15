Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s long TD pass to Chris Tyree

Notre Dame’s offense was slow out of the second half, and USC took advantage. Marshawn Lloyd ran for a 31-yard touchdown to cut into the Irish’s lead.

Needing a score to seize momentum back and keep the Trojans at a reasonable distance, the Irish did just that. Sam Hartman ran play-action and hit Chris Tyree on a post route for a 46-yard touchdown. That increased the Irish’s lead to 31-13:

As has been pointed out before, the Irish need to keep the pressure up. Williams is starting to get a little too comfortable out there, and he’s doing what he does in that situation.

At the same time, the offense needs to respond to every Trojans score from here on because that’s the only way victory will be assured. The defense can’t be solely responsible for a win.

Until we see what happens, enjoy some of these tweets about Hartman’s scoring connection to Tyree:

Mike McGuire

Greg Slusarski

Sam Hartman ➡️ Chris Tyree!!! Touchdown Notre Dame!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) October 15, 2023

Ian Valentino

Sam Hartman to Chris Tyree for 6! Perfect play call and throw pic.twitter.com/KI2LuDpSr6 — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) October 15, 2023

Pat Boyle

KEEP TAKING SHOTS DOWN FIELD SAM HARTMAN TO CHRIS TYREE. TROJANS ARE ON THE ROPES — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) October 15, 2023

Matt Lucas

I said it earlier, Tyree getting free in the passing game opens up so much for Hartman. 46-yard toss to the speedy slot receiver brings ND another touchdown. 3:54 (3Q)

ND – 31

USC – 13 https://t.co/inxBYroLoO — Matt Lucas (@Matt_LucasTGN) October 15, 2023

Matt Fortuna

Notre Dame's offense desperately needed a big play and it gets one, courtesy of a 46-yard Sam Hartman TD pass to Chris Tyree, who goes tumbling into the USC song girls as he scores. Irish up 31-13 with 3:54 left in the third. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 15, 2023

Adam Rittenberg

Notre Dame passing game had done almost nothing, and then Sam Hartman hits a crossing Chris Tyree for a 46-yard touchdown. USC defense has really held its own tonight, but the breakdowns just keep happening. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 15, 2023

Angelo Di Carlo

Sam Hartman to Chris Tyree for the 46 yard touchdown pass and Notre Dame leads 31-13 with 3:54 left in the 3rd. That's the first Irish touchdown tonight that the offense didn't need help from the USC offense to score. Was needed to see after getting tons of help from the ND D. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) October 15, 2023

David Reese

Hartman looking good and Tyree is showing why they trusted the move to WR. But it’s not over till it’s over #NotreDame — David Reese (@ThaPhant0m) October 15, 2023

Kyle Henning

Hartman to Tyree! 6 BABY! Nice Answer! — Kyle Henning (@kthen16) October 15, 2023

David Carney

HARTMAN TO TYREE FOR THE 46 YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS LETS GOOOOOOOOO — David Carney (@david_carney3) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire