Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s long TD pass to Chris Tyree

Notre Dame’s offense was slow out of the second half, and USC took advantage. Marshawn Lloyd ran for a 31-yard touchdown to cut into the Irish’s lead.

Needing a score to seize momentum back and keep the Trojans at a reasonable distance, the Irish did just that. Sam Hartman ran play-action and hit Chris Tyree on a post route for a 46-yard touchdown. That increased the Irish’s lead to 31-13:

As has been pointed out before, the Irish need to keep the pressure up. Williams is starting to get a little too comfortable out there, and he’s doing what he does in that situation.

At the same time, the offense needs to respond to every Trojans score from here on because that’s the only way victory will be assured. The defense can’t be solely responsible for a win.

Until we see what happens, enjoy some of these tweets about Hartman’s scoring connection to Tyree:

