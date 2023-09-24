Advertisement

Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s failed sneak on fourth down

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Notre Dame held its own against Ohio State in the first half, allowing only a short field goal in the final minute. While the defense did pretty well, the offense left something to be desired. It was hoped that the second half would change that. Instead, Sam Hartman was stuffed on a fourth-and-short at the Buckeyes’ 39-yard line to end the Irish’s first possession of the half.

The Buckeyes immediately made Hartman and the Irish pay for that failed conversion by scoring the game’s first touchdown on the ensuing possession. TreVeyon Henderson needed only one play to run 61 yards to the end zone. He got some help on a nice block from Marvin Harrison Jr., who ended up injured on the play on a collision, but the injury doesn’t sound like it’s too serious.

The debate about what gerad parker should have called will rage on, but for now, here are the best reactions on social media to the moment:

