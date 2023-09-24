Social media reacts to Sam Hartman’s failed sneak on fourth down

Notre Dame held its own against Ohio State in the first half, allowing only a short field goal in the final minute. While the defense did pretty well, the offense left something to be desired. It was hoped that the second half would change that. Instead, Sam Hartman was stuffed on a fourth-and-short at the Buckeyes’ 39-yard line to end the Irish’s first possession of the half.

The Buckeyes immediately made Hartman and the Irish pay for that failed conversion by scoring the game’s first touchdown on the ensuing possession. TreVeyon Henderson needed only one play to run 61 yards to the end zone. He got some help on a nice block from Marvin Harrison Jr., who ended up injured on the play on a collision, but the injury doesn’t sound like it’s too serious.

The debate about what gerad parker should have called will rage on, but for now, here are the best reactions on social media to the moment:

Think you gotta stop having Hartman run the ball on 4th. Just my coaching insight. — Dan Weisel (@skweisel1227) September 24, 2023

If you are going to run a QB sneak aka “Tush Push”, at least do it the right way and drop the shoulder and just push. Sam Hartman could take a lesson from @JasonKelce & @JalenHurts #notredame — Emily Schelhorn (@emily_gurnee) September 24, 2023

So far it feels like we need to let Estime run and Hartman throw — Robby Nienaber (@BIG_scrob) September 24, 2023

“Nowhere to run” going to break was nice, I gotta admit.

Hartman needed a push behind him to get that one — Joe McCann (@JoeMcCann3) September 24, 2023

Sam Hartman just showed how not to run a qb sneak lmao. The whole point is get behind your center and push. Wtf was that. If you are going to run left might as well give it to your RB. — Austin Williams (@awilliams105) September 24, 2023

GIVE IT TO ESTIME! Hartman can’t run the ball!!! ☘️ — Kevin McNally (@HAPI_dude) September 24, 2023

What is Sam Hartman doing? That’s not how you run a sneak. My god. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 24, 2023

Another Hartman run that falls short of the first down marker. Turnover on downs for the Irish. Not a great start to Q3 for Notre Dame. — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) September 24, 2023

Hartman, what kind of sneak was that? pic.twitter.com/22RUQNB8cp — Willie Beaman (@WilliesWinners) September 24, 2023

What is Hartman doing?! Ugliest QB sneak I’ve ever seen — Jordan Jones (@mozy11) September 24, 2023

