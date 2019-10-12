Social media reacts: Safe to say, Oregon beat the spread

NBCS NW Staff
The Ducks shined bright in the Friday night lights.

Coming into tonight's contest, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks were 21-point favorites over the visiting Colorado Buffaloes…. Safe to say the Ducks beat that spread and had done so by halftime. Oregon's smothering defense held its opponent once again to just a single field goal. Sophomore running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored three touchdowns and the offense put up nine plays of 20 or more yards. 

The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated Colorado (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) 45-3 at Autzen Stadium, in Eugene, Oregon.

Here's how social media reacted to the game:

Junior wide receiver Jaylon Redd recorded another touchdown reception tonight, making that five games in a row now with a Redd touchdown reception:

The Ducks defense continues to wreak havoc against opposing offfenses. Oregon has allowed just one touchdown in their previous five games. 

And of course, the leader of the team quarterback Justin Herbert put up impressive numbers once again, this time in front of a lot of NFL scouts attending the game. Herbert went 18-for-32 for 261 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: The Ducks head north to face rival Washington in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff time set for 12:30 p.m. (PT).

