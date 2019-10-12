Social media reacts: Safe to say, Oregon beat the spread

The Ducks shined bright in the Friday night lights.

Coming into tonight's contest, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks were 21-point favorites over the visiting Colorado Buffaloes…. Safe to say the Ducks beat that spread and had done so by halftime. Oregon's smothering defense held its opponent once again to just a single field goal. Sophomore running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored three touchdowns and the offense put up nine plays of 20 or more yards.

The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated Colorado (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) 45-3 at Autzen Stadium, in Eugene, Oregon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how social media reacted to the game:

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS IN AUTZEN - RELENTLESS JUICE AND ENERGY!!! THANK YOU - BACK TO WORK!!! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/czqehW8Ph5 — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) October 12, 2019

Party like it's 1958.



Fifth straight game Oregon has held its opponent to single-digit points 😤 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/AxeYYY83wn



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 12, 2019

Story continues

Do you think he's the best QB in the nation?



With an astounding amount of NFL scouts present, Justin Herbert provided highlights that won't soon be forgotten by:



-Oregon fans

-Colorado's defense

-Professional teams w/a top-10 draft selectionhttps://t.co/ubUMTz5tDi #Goducks pic.twitter.com/RFaC9E1q0H











— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 12, 2019

Junior wide receiver Jaylon Redd recorded another touchdown reception tonight, making that five games in a row now with a Redd touchdown reception:

Arroyo dials up a Jet Sweep by Jaylon Redd to cap an 80-yard drive. Play the Ducks have used very sparingly. Blocks by Sewell and Lemieux create the lane and Redd darts into it, scoring for the 5th week in a row. — Dale Newton (@DSH_Newton) October 12, 2019

I watch Jaylon Redd every week, and every week I say to myself, "He can't keep improving," well gang. I'm wrong again, and I'll be happy to be wrong for the rest of the time Jaylon's at Oregon. Go Ducks. pic.twitter.com/JO4SGKEuwC — 🄶🄾🅁🄳🄾🄽 @⃝ⓑⓐⓓⓖⓞⓡⓓⓘⓔ① (@badgordie1) October 12, 2019

The Ducks defense continues to wreak havoc against opposing offfenses. Oregon has allowed just one touchdown in their previous five games.

Opposing point totals last five games:

Nevada - 6

Montana - 3

Stanford - 6

California - 7

Colorado - 3



That's five straight games of lockdown, dominant defense. This isn't a fluke. This group is for real. Looking like one of the best Oregon defenses in quite some time.













— Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) October 12, 2019

Oregon with a good defense is hard to believe! I'm still used to the Chip Kelly days. Thankful that those days are over. #GoDucks https://t.co/XXLGpHAYTI — KØ™️ (@misterkpobrien) October 12, 2019

.@vmckinley3 on the play of the defense: "We're confident. But the thing is, we fear complacency." #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/6L7EPheQaQ — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) October 12, 2019

And of course, the leader of the team quarterback Justin Herbert put up impressive numbers once again, this time in front of a lot of NFL scouts attending the game. Herbert went 18-for-32 for 261 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Herbert vs Colorado



When he escapes the pocket, he's as dangerous as anyone. pic.twitter.com/5PH6CeR2Pd



— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019

Do you think he's the best QB in the nation?



With an astounding amount of NFL scouts present, Justin Herbert provided highlights that won't soon be forgotten by:



-Oregon fans

-Colorado's defense

-Professional teams w/a top-10 draft selectionhttps://t.co/ubUMTz5tDi #Goducks pic.twitter.com/RFaC9E1q0H











— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 12, 2019

Cristobal on the passing game's breakout night: "Justin (Herbert) really made it a point of emphasis this week to take his preparation to another level. We knew we were close." #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) October 12, 2019

Whoever Drafts Justin Herbert is getting an absolute Stud — BBU (@BBUGiants) October 12, 2019

Next up: The Ducks head north to face rival Washington in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff time set for 12:30 p.m. (PT).

MORE ON THE DUCKS:

Instant Analysis: The good and the bad as Oregon thumps Colorado

What we learned: Verone McKinley III is better than expected

With NFL scouts in the house, Justin Herbert shows why he's "the best quarterback in college football"

Social media reacts: Safe to say, Oregon beat the spread originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest