Social media reacts to reports of Arkansas hiring former coach Bobby Petrino as coordinator

Editor's note: This story has been updated with news that Arkansas has reportedly finalized a deal to hire Bobby Petrino.

Arkansas football and coach Sam Pittman are reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino, the former Razorbacks coach who spent the 2023 college football season as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator, to fill the same position in Fayeteville.

ESPN's Pete Thamel initially reported that the Razorbacks were "vetting" Petrino, who has made it clear to recruiters that he is interested in another SEC coordinator role. ESPN's Chris Low later reported that a deal "is being finalized" for Petrino to return to the Razorbacks program.

Petrino coached the Razorbacks from 2008 to 2011, a four-year tenure that included two double digit-win seasons. In 2010, Arkansas finished with a 10-3 record and a berth in the Sugar Bowl, its first there since 1979. In 2011, Petrino led the Razorbacks to their third 11-win season in program history, losing only to BCS championship game contenders Alabama and LSU before defeating Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. Arkansas also finished fifth in both major polls, its first top-ten finish in 30 years.

Despite his success on the football field, Petrino's time in Fayeteville ended in disaster: He was fired with cause by the university in April 2012 after it was discovered he had not only lied about being alone on a motorcycle crash that occurred on April 1, but also that the person on the vehicle with him was Jessica Dorrell, then a 25-year-old student-athlete development coordinator with whom he was having an affair.

News of Arkansas' potential reunion with Petrino naturally led to numerous reactions on social media.

Social media reacts to potential Arkansas-Bobby Petrino reunion

