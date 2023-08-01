Social media reacts to reported Pac-12 streaming deal with Apple TV

Zachary Neel
·4 min read

After more than a year of negotiating and seeking a media rights deal that would see the remaining Pac-12 schools get as much revenue as some of the competing conferences in the nation, commissioner Georgia Kliavkoff finally presented some numbers to his constituents on Tuesday afternoon.

The reception may not have been what he had hoped.

Per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kliavkoff presented the Pac-12 presidents and athletic directors with a primary streaming deal with Apple TV on Tuesday. The deal would have incentivized tiers for league members if certain subscription numbers were met for Apple, giving the deal a certain amount of upside, Thamel reports.

There is an expectation that the Pac-12 presidents will once again meet in the coming days to further discuss the deal, but no decisions have been made public at this time.

As anticipated, fans of the Pac-12 and college football in general chimed in via social media to comment on the deal, many of whom took a chance to declare a time of death for the conference.

Will the lackluster numbers result in more defections for the conference that is trying — and apparently failing — to stay afloat? Time will tell. For now, here are some of the best reactions on social media to the new deal numbers that are being floated.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire