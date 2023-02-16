Social media reacts to Razorbacks’ epic second half collapse against Texas A&M

Connor Goodson
·4 min read

Second half collapses have, unfortunately, been a theme for Arkansas basketball this season. Wednesday night’s 62-56 loss to Texas A&M was just another chapter in the book of meltdowns from a season marred with disappointment and frustration.

After dominating the entire first half and looking good at times in the second half, the Razorbacks got cold and things went south in hurry. Arkansas went from the 7:07 mark to the 12-second mark without a single field goal.

Texas A&M took the lead for the final time with 3:14 left on a lay-up to break a 53-all tie. Devo Davis missed three straight free throws in Arkansas’ next two possessions and after his last one, Jordan Walsh was whistled for his fifth foul.

It was another spectacular collapse leading to Arkansas’ seventh SEC loss of the season and hurting their NCAA Tournament chances at the same time.

Arkansas fans were very vocal about the team’s performance on social media throughout the game. Here’s what they are saying about the team’s frustrating performance in College Station.

This can't possibly go wrong can it? ... Can it?

Very bad start for the second half

Not the first double-digit lead Arkansas has blown this year

SEC officiating remains completely incompetent

Officials still hate Jordan Walsh for some reason

The second half collapse was on everyone, including Muss

The absolute irony in this tweet is hilarious

Fair take

Sparknotes version of what happened in College Station

Sully Says the Hogs beat themselves

We'll never get to know just how good this team could've been

Many were wondering the same thing

It's never good when your team is getting compared to a Stan Heath team

Abysmal is a very appropriate word

Mike Irwin's assessment of the loss

Rotations continued to be perplexing today

In other news,. Hogs baseball play Friday!

Worst meltdown of the Muss era? Hard to argue that

*long sigh* Maybe Saturday will be different

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

