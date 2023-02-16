Social media reacts to Razorbacks’ epic second half collapse against Texas A&M

Second half collapses have, unfortunately, been a theme for Arkansas basketball this season. Wednesday night’s 62-56 loss to Texas A&M was just another chapter in the book of meltdowns from a season marred with disappointment and frustration.

After dominating the entire first half and looking good at times in the second half, the Razorbacks got cold and things went south in hurry. Arkansas went from the 7:07 mark to the 12-second mark without a single field goal.

Texas A&M took the lead for the final time with 3:14 left on a lay-up to break a 53-all tie. Devo Davis missed three straight free throws in Arkansas’ next two possessions and after his last one, Jordan Walsh was whistled for his fifth foul.

It was another spectacular collapse leading to Arkansas’ seventh SEC loss of the season and hurting their NCAA Tournament chances at the same time.

Arkansas fans were very vocal about the team’s performance on social media throughout the game. Here’s what they are saying about the team’s frustrating performance in College Station.

This can't possibly go wrong can it? ... Can it?

GREAT last few minutes of half. Spoiled a bit by the final play, but a 9 point lead on the road in a packed arena is awesome. Defense has been outstanding. — Ben Brandon (@BenBrandonHoops) February 16, 2023

Very bad start for the second half

Well, it has been a less-than-ideal start to the second half for Arkansas. The momentum from that last-second 3 has apparently carried through halftime. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) February 16, 2023

Not the first double-digit lead Arkansas has blown this year

This reminds me of the Vandy game. * ducks — Wuhan Front Facing Hog (@kkhogs) February 16, 2023

SEC officiating remains completely incompetent

THEY GAVE THEM THE BALL!?!? LOOK AT THE REF!! pic.twitter.com/LtTA3H0eyA — Harristotle (@That_Guy_Harris) February 16, 2023

Officials still hate Jordan Walsh for some reason

Jordan Walsh gets the least friendly whistle in the country and you won’t convince me otherwise. That was CLEARLY all forearm on that “block” — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) February 16, 2023

The second half collapse was on everyone, including Muss

The absolute irony in this tweet is hilarious

SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW JORDAN WALSH GETS EVERY SINGLE CALL — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) February 16, 2023

Fair take

Buzz Williams and Chris Jans have outcoached Muss (or gotten their teams to respond better, is more precise) these past two games. Too bad Muss can’t go up against Calipari more often. — Jim Harris (@jimharris360) February 16, 2023

Sparknotes version of what happened in College Station

Outscored by 15 points in second half and Nick Smith didn’t play a single minute — Tyler Baker (@Tyler_B_3) February 16, 2023

Sully Says the Hogs beat themselves

What's really frustrating is that the Hogs looked like the better team for much of the game. They got outscored 18-7 at FT line. Throw in a drought close to 6 minutes late. 10 of the Hogs 25 second half shots were three pointers. — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) February 16, 2023

We'll never get to know just how good this team could've been

Somewhere in a parallel universe AB is throwing half-court lobs to Trevin Brazile, NSJ leading the NCAA in scoring, while the nation anticipates a top 5 matchup next Saturday in Tuscaloosa. — 🐗Self Realized Razorback Native🐗 (@KillerBONES9) February 16, 2023

Many were wondering the same thing

I don’t understand why NSJ isn’t getting more playing time. I don’t get it. — Steve (@rzrbkfan1) February 16, 2023

It's never good when your team is getting compared to a Stan Heath team

Looked like a Stan Heath offense out there tonight. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) February 16, 2023

Abysmal is a very appropriate word

Another blown lead. Abysmal man — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) February 16, 2023

Mike Irwin's assessment of the loss

I thought the Hogs played solid basketball against a tough Aggie defense until they stopped working the ball inside and started jacking up threes. Not sure why they don't get it since it's been a common theme in most of their losses. — Mike Irwin (@MikeIrwinPTN) February 16, 2023

Rotations continued to be perplexing today

Hogs lose to A&M. Just another bad loss. A lot of mistakes down the stretch. Only 6 Razorbacks played meaningful minutes and fatigue probably contributed to some of those mistakes. NSJ only getting 4 mins is disappointing. Have to go 3-2 to dance in March now. #WPS — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) February 16, 2023

In other news,. Hogs baseball play Friday!

Excited for baseball Friday — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) February 16, 2023

Worst meltdown of the Muss era? Hard to argue that

Man this is the worst meltdown I’ve seen from Arkansas in the Muss era. Tough ending. — Justin Acri (@JustinAcri7) February 16, 2023

*long sigh* Maybe Saturday will be different

See you Saturday pic.twitter.com/Y3Hk0dgJC9 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire